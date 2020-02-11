lucid-mongo is a mongo query builder and ORM. It also has support for database migrations, seeds and factories as @adonis/lucid.
🙏 This repository is base on @adonis/lucid and only work with mongodb.
Features?
Apart from being just a query builder, lucid-mongo has following features.
Lucid-mongo version 2.0 now can be used as standalone or used with AdonisJS You can learn more about AdonisJS and all of its awesomeness on http://adonisjs.com 🌲
You can see example with AdonisJS framework here adonis-mongodb-boilerplate
This repo/branch is supposed to run fine on all major OS platforms and targets
Node.js >=8.0
Install npm using
adonis command.
adonis install lucid-mongo
|Adonis version
|Lucid Mongo version
|3.x.x
|1.x.x
|4.x.x
|2.x.x
|4.x.x
|3.x.x
From version 2 lucid-mongo use async, await instead generator function which used in version 1 See the doc of v1.x here
From version 3 change pattern of the condition object when passing to where method
// version 2 style
const users = await User
.where({ or: [{ age: { gte: 18, lte: 30 }}, { is_blocked: { exists: false } }] })
.sort({ age: -1 })
.fetch()
// version 3 style
const users = await User
.where({ $or: [{ age: { $gte: 18, $lte: 30 }}, { is_blocked: { $exists: false } }] })
.sort({ age: -1 })
.fetch()
Make sure to register the lucid provider to make use of
Database and
LucidMongo models. The providers are registered inside
start/app.js
const providers = [
// ...
'lucid-mongo/providers/LucidMongoProvider'
]
const aceProviders = [
// ...
'lucid-mongo/providers/MigrationsProvider'
]
the config automatic create to
config/database.js file
module.exports = {
/*
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
| Default Connection
|--------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
| Connection defines the default connection settings to be used while
| interacting with Mongodb databases.
|
*/
connection: Env.get('DB_CONNECTION', 'mongodb'),
/*-------------------------------------------------------------------------*/
mongodb: {
client: 'mongodb',
connectionString: Env.get('DB_CONNECTION_STRING', ''),
connection: {
host: Env.get('DB_HOST', 'localhost'),
port: Env.get('DB_PORT', 27017),
username: Env.get('DB_USER', 'admin'),
password: Env.get('DB_PASSWORD', ''),
database: Env.get('DB_DATABASE', 'adonis'),
options: {
// replicaSet: Env.get('DB_REPLICA_SET', '')
// ssl: Env.get('DB_SSL, '')
// connectTimeoutMS: Env.get('DB_CONNECT_TIMEOUT_MS', 15000),
// socketTimeoutMS: Env.get('DB_SOCKET_TIMEOUT_MS', 180000),
// w: Env.get('DB_W, 0),
// readPreference: Env.get('DB_READ_PREFERENCE', 'secondary'),
// authSource: Env.get('DB_AUTH_SOURCE', ''),
// authMechanism: Env.get('DB_AUTH_MECHANISM', ''),
// other options
}
}
}
}
Edit the config/auth.js file for including the serializer. For example on the api schema
session: {
serializer: 'LucidMongo',
model: 'App/Models/User',
scheme: 'session',
uid: 'email',
password: 'password'
},
basic: {
serializer: 'LucidMongo',
model: 'App/Models/User',
scheme: 'basic',
uid: 'email',
password: 'password'
},
jwt: {
serializer: 'LucidMongo',
model: 'App/Models/User',
token: 'App/Models/Token',
scheme: 'jwt',
uid: 'email',
password: 'password',
expiry: '20m',
options: {
secret: Env.get('APP_KEY')
}
},
api: {
serializer: 'LucidMongo',
scheme: 'api',
model: 'App/Models/User',
token: 'App/Models/Token',
uid: 'username',
password: '',
expiry: '30d',
},
To setup this package as standalone package
$ npm i --save lucid-mongo
const config = {
connection: 'mongodb',
mongodb: {
client: 'mongodb',
connectionString: 'mongo://username:password@localhost/my_database',
connection: {
host: 'localhost',
port: 27017,
username: 'my_user',
password: 'my_password',
database: 'my_database'
options: {
}
}
}
}
// Models/User.js
const { Models, Model } = require('./')(config)
class User extends Model {
}
Models.add('App/Model/User', User)
module.exports = User
// index.js
async function test () {
const users = await User.where({ isActive: false }).fetch()
console.log(users.toJSON())
}
test()
const users = await User.all()
const users = await User.where('name', 'peter').fetch()
const users = await User.where({ name: 'peter' })
.limit(10).skip(20).fetch()
const users = await User.where({
$or: [
{ gender: 'female', age: { $gte: 20 } },
{ gender: 'male', age: { $gte: 22 } }
]
}).fetch()
const user = await User
.where('name').eq('peter')
.where('age').gt(18).lte(60)
.sort('-age')
.first()
const users = await User
.where({ age: { $gte: 18 } })
.sort({ age: -1 })
.fetch()
const users = await User
.where('age', '>=', 18)
.fetch()
const users = await User
.where('age').gt(18)
.paginate(2, 100)
const users = await User.where(function() {
this.where('age', '>=', 18)
}).fetch()
// to query geo near you need add 2d or 2dsphere index in migration file
const images = await Image
.where(location)
.near({ center: [1, 1] })
.maxDistance(5000)
.fetch()
const images = await Image
.where(location)
.near({ center: [1, 1], sphere: true })
.maxDistance(5000)
.fetch()
// count without group by
const count = await Customer.count()
// count group by `position`
const count_rows = await Customer
.where({ invited: { $exist: true } })
.count('position')
// max age without group by
const max = await Employee.max('age')
// sum `salary` group by `department_id`
const total_rows = await Employee
.where(active, true)
.sum('salary', 'department_id')
// average group by `department_id` and `role_id`
const avg_rows = await Employee
.where(active, true)
.avg('salary', { department: '$department_id', role: '$role_id' })
This package support relations like adonis-lucid:
More Documentation of adonis relationships
mongodb has no join query so this package has no query like:
has,
whereHas,
doesntHave,
whereDoesntHave
morphMany: A model can belong to more than one other model, on a single association. For example, you might have a Picture model that belongs to either an Author model or a Reader model
class Author extends Model {
pictures () {
return this.morphMany('App/Model/Picture', 'pictureableType', 'pictureableId')
}
}
class Reader extends Model {
pictures () {
return this.morphMany('App/Model/Picture', 'pictureableType', 'pictureableId')
}
}
class Picture extends Model {
imageable () {
return this.morphTo('App/Model', 'pictureable_type', 'pictureable_id')
}
}
embedsOne: EmbedsOne is used to represent a model that embeds another model, for example, a Customer embeds one billingAddress.
class Customer extends Model {
billingAddress () {
return this.embedsOne('App/Model/Address', '_id', 'billingAddress')
}
}
embedsMany: Use an embedsMany relation to indicate that a model can embed many instances of another model. For example, a Customer can have multiple email addresses and each email address is a complex object that contains label and address.
class Customer extends Model {
emails () {
return this.embedsMany('App/Model/Email', '_id', 'emails')
}
}
referMany: Population is the process of automatically replacing the specified paths in the document with document(s) from other collection(s)
class Bill extends Model {
items () {
return this.referMany('App/Model/Item', '_id', 'items')
}
}
const users = await User.with('emails').fetch()
const user = await User.with('emails', query => {
query.where({ status: 'verified' })
}).first()
const user = await User.with(['emails', 'phones']).first()
const user = await User.with({
emails: {
where: { verified: true },
sort: '-created_at'
}
}).first()
const user = await User.with({
emails: query => {
query.where('active', true)
}
}).first()
To show query logs run this command:
DEBUG=mquery npm run dev
setx DEBUG mquery && npm run dev
Current only support create, drop, rename collection and index
up () {
this.create('articles', (collection) => {
collection.index('title_index', {title: 1})
})
this.collection('users', (collection) => {
collection.index('email_index', {email: 1}, {unique: true})
})
this.collection('image', (collection) => {
collection.index('location_index', {location: '2dsphere'}, {'2dsphereIndexVersion': 2})
})
this.rename('articles', 'posts')
this.create('posts', (collection) => {
collection.dropIndex('title_index')
})
this.drop('articles', 'posts')
}
Type of
mongodb.ObjectID
The objectId fields will be converted to mongodb.ObjectID before save to db.
class Article extends LucidMongo {
static get objectIDs() { return ['_id', 'categoryId'] } //default return ['_id']
}
The where query conditions will be converted to objectId too
const article = await Article.find('58ccb403f895502b84582c63')
const articles = await Article
.where({ department_id: '58ccb403f895502b84582c63' })
.fetch()
Type of
date
class Staff extends LucidMongo {
static get dates() { return ['dob'] }
}
The field declare as date will be converted to moment js object after get from db
const staff = await Staff.first()
const yearAgo = staff.dob.fromNow()
You can set attribute of model as moment|Date|string, this field will be converted to date before save to db
staff.dob = moment(request.input('dob'))
The where query conditions will be converted to date too
const user = await User
.where({ created_at: { $gte: '2017-01-01' } })
.fetch()
Date type is UTC timezone
Type of
geometry
class Image extends LucidMongo {
static get geometries() { return ['location'] }
}
When declare field type as geometry the field will be transformed to geoJSON type
const image = await Image.create({
fileName: fileName,
location: {
latitude: 1,
longitude: 2
}
})
Result:
{ "type" : "Point", "coordinates" : [ 2, 1 ] }
After get from db it will be retransformed to
{
latitude: 1,
longitude: 2
}
const Database = use('Database')
const db = await Database.connect('mongodb')
const users = await db.collection('users').find()
const phone = await db.collection('phones')
.where({userId: ObjectID('58ccb403f895502b84582c63')}).findOne()
const count = await db.collection('user')
.where({active: true}).count()
In case the query builder does not match your requirement you can get mongodbClient to do your custom query
const Database = use('Database')
const mongoClient = await Database.connect()
const result = await mongoClient.collection('inventory').find( { size: { h: 14, w: 21, uom: "cm" } } ).toArray()
In favor of active development we accept contributions for everyone. You can contribute by submitting a bug, creating pull requests or even improving documentation.