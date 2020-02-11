openbase logo
554

GitHub Stars

319

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript MongoDB ODM

Readme

Lucid Mongo

lucid-mongo is a mongo query builder and ORM. It also has support for database migrations, seeds and factories as @adonis/lucid.

Version js-standard-style Build Status Coverage Status Greenkeeper badge FOSSA Status

🙏 This repository is base on @adonis/lucid and only work with mongodb.

Features?

Apart from being just a query builder, lucid-mongo has following features.

  1. ES6 classes based data Models.
  2. Model Hooks
  3. Associations
  4. Serializers ( Vanilla and JSON API )
  5. Migrations
  6. Factories and Seeds

Lucid-mongo version 2.0 now can be used as standalone or used with AdonisJS You can learn more about AdonisJS and all of its awesomeness on http://adonisjs.com 🌲

You can see example with AdonisJS framework here adonis-mongodb-boilerplate

Node/OS Target

This repo/branch is supposed to run fine on all major OS platforms and targets Node.js >=8.0

Installation

Use with AdonisJS framework

Install npm using adonis command.

adonis install lucid-mongo

Breaking update

Adonis versionLucid Mongo version
3.x.x1.x.x
4.x.x2.x.x
4.x.x3.x.x

  • From version 2 lucid-mongo use async, await instead generator function which used in version 1 See the doc of v1.x here

  • From version 3 change pattern of the condition object when passing to where method

  // version 2 style
  const users =  await User
    .where({ or: [{ age: { gte: 18, lte: 30 }}, { is_blocked: { exists: false } }] })
    .sort({ age: -1 })
    .fetch()
    
  // version 3 style
  const users =  await User
    .where({ $or: [{ age: { $gte: 18, $lte: 30 }}, { is_blocked: { $exists: false } }] })
    .sort({ age: -1 })
    .fetch()

Make sure to register the lucid provider to make use of Database and LucidMongo models. The providers are registered inside start/app.js

const providers = [
  // ...
  'lucid-mongo/providers/LucidMongoProvider'
]

const aceProviders = [
  // ...
  'lucid-mongo/providers/MigrationsProvider'
]

the config automatic create to config/database.js file

module.exports = {

  /*
  |--------------------------------------------------------------------------
  | Default Connection
  |--------------------------------------------------------------------------
  |
  | Connection defines the default connection settings to be used while
  | interacting with Mongodb databases.
  |
  */
  connection: Env.get('DB_CONNECTION', 'mongodb'),
  /*-------------------------------------------------------------------------*/

  mongodb: {
    client: 'mongodb',
    connectionString: Env.get('DB_CONNECTION_STRING', ''),
    connection: {
      host: Env.get('DB_HOST', 'localhost'),
      port: Env.get('DB_PORT', 27017),
      username: Env.get('DB_USER', 'admin'),
      password: Env.get('DB_PASSWORD', ''),
      database: Env.get('DB_DATABASE', 'adonis'),
      options: {
        // replicaSet: Env.get('DB_REPLICA_SET', '')
        // ssl: Env.get('DB_SSL, '')
        // connectTimeoutMS: Env.get('DB_CONNECT_TIMEOUT_MS', 15000),
        // socketTimeoutMS: Env.get('DB_SOCKET_TIMEOUT_MS', 180000),
        // w: Env.get('DB_W, 0),
        // readPreference: Env.get('DB_READ_PREFERENCE', 'secondary'),
        // authSource: Env.get('DB_AUTH_SOURCE', ''),
        // authMechanism: Env.get('DB_AUTH_MECHANISM', ''),
        // other options
      }
    }
  }
}

Configuring Auth serializer

Edit the config/auth.js file for including the serializer. For example on the api schema

  session: {
    serializer: 'LucidMongo',
    model: 'App/Models/User',
    scheme: 'session',
    uid: 'email',
    password: 'password'
  },
  
  basic: {
    serializer: 'LucidMongo',
    model: 'App/Models/User',
    scheme: 'basic',
    uid: 'email',
    password: 'password'
  },

  jwt: {
    serializer: 'LucidMongo',
    model: 'App/Models/User',
    token: 'App/Models/Token',
    scheme: 'jwt',
    uid: 'email',
    password: 'password',
    expiry: '20m',
    options: {
      secret: Env.get('APP_KEY')
    }
  },

  api: {
    serializer: 'LucidMongo',
    scheme: 'api',
    model: 'App/Models/User',
    token: 'App/Models/Token',
    uid: 'username',
    password: '',
    expiry: '30d',
  },

Use standalone (still in development)

To setup this package as standalone package

$ npm i --save lucid-mongo

const config = {
  connection: 'mongodb',
  mongodb: {
    client: 'mongodb',
    connectionString: 'mongo://username:password@localhost/my_database',
    connection: {
      host: 'localhost',
      port: 27017,
      username: 'my_user',
      password: 'my_password',
      database: 'my_database'
      options: {
      
      }
    }
  }
}

// Models/User.js
const { Models, Model } = require('./')(config)

class User extends Model {

}

Models.add('App/Model/User', User)

module.exports = User

// index.js
async function test () {

  const users = await User.where({ isActive: false }).fetch()

  console.log(users.toJSON())
}

test()

Query

const users =  await User.all()

const users =  await User.where('name', 'peter').fetch()

const users =  await User.where({ name: 'peter' })
  .limit(10).skip(20).fetch()

const users =  await User.where({
  $or: [
    { gender: 'female', age: { $gte: 20 } }, 
    { gender: 'male', age: { $gte: 22 } }
  ]
}).fetch()

const user =  await User
  .where('name').eq('peter')
  .where('age').gt(18).lte(60)
  .sort('-age')
  .first()

const users =  await User
  .where({ age: { $gte: 18 } })
  .sort({ age: -1 })
  .fetch()

const users =  await User
  .where('age', '>=', 18)
  .fetch()

const users =  await User
  .where('age').gt(18)
  .paginate(2, 100)

const users =  await User.where(function() {
  this.where('age', '>=', 18)
}).fetch()


// to query geo near you need add 2d or 2dsphere index in migration file
const images = await Image
  .where(location)
  .near({ center: [1, 1] })
  .maxDistance(5000)
  .fetch()

const images = await Image
  .where(location)
  .near({ center: [1, 1], sphere: true })
  .maxDistance(5000)
  .fetch()

More Documentation of mquery

Aggregation

  // count without group by
  const count = await Customer.count()

  // count group by `position`
  const count_rows = await Customer
    .where({ invited: { $exist: true } })
    .count('position')

  // max age without group by
  const max = await Employee.max('age')

  // sum `salary` group by `department_id`
  const total_rows = await Employee
    .where(active, true)
    .sum('salary', 'department_id')

  // average group by `department_id` and `role_id`
  const avg_rows = await Employee
    .where(active, true)
    .avg('salary', { department: '$department_id', role: '$role_id' })

Relations

This package support relations like adonis-lucid:

  • hasOne
  • belongsTo
  • hasMany
  • hasManyThrough
  • belongsToMany

More Documentation of adonis relationships

mongodb has no join query so this package has no query like: has, whereHas, doesntHave, whereDoesntHave

Addition relations

  1. morphMany: A model can belong to more than one other model, on a single association. For example, you might have a Picture model that belongs to either an Author model or a Reader model
class Author extends Model {

  pictures () {
    return this.morphMany('App/Model/Picture', 'pictureableType', 'pictureableId')
  }

}

class Reader extends Model {

  pictures () {
    return this.morphMany('App/Model/Picture', 'pictureableType', 'pictureableId')
  }

}

class Picture extends Model {

  imageable () {
    return this.morphTo('App/Model', 'pictureable_type', 'pictureable_id')
  }

}
  1. embedsOne: EmbedsOne is used to represent a model that embeds another model, for example, a Customer embeds one billingAddress.
class Customer extends Model {

  billingAddress () {
    return this.embedsOne('App/Model/Address', '_id', 'billingAddress')
  }

}
  1. embedsMany: Use an embedsMany relation to indicate that a model can embed many instances of another model. For example, a Customer can have multiple email addresses and each email address is a complex object that contains label and address.
class Customer extends Model {

  emails () {
    return this.embedsMany('App/Model/Email', '_id', 'emails')
  }

}
  1. referMany: Population is the process of automatically replacing the specified paths in the document with document(s) from other collection(s)
class Bill extends Model {

  items () {
    return this.referMany('App/Model/Item', '_id', 'items')
  }

}

Query relationships

  const users = await User.with('emails').fetch()

  const user = await User.with('emails', query => {
    query.where({ status: 'verified' })
  }).first()

  const user = await User.with(['emails', 'phones']).first()

  const user = await User.with({ 
    emails: { 
      where: { verified: true }, 
      sort: '-created_at' 
    }
  }).first()

  const user = await User.with({
    emails: query => {
      query.where('active', true)
    }
  }).first()

Query logging

To show query logs run this command:

  • Linux, MacOS DEBUG=mquery npm run dev
  • Windows setx DEBUG mquery && npm run dev

Migration

Current only support create, drop, rename collection and index

up () {

  this.create('articles', (collection) => {
    collection.index('title_index', {title: 1})
  })

  this.collection('users', (collection) => {
    collection.index('email_index', {email: 1}, {unique: true})
  })

  this.collection('image', (collection) => {
    collection.index('location_index', {location: '2dsphere'}, {'2dsphereIndexVersion': 2})
  })

  this.rename('articles', 'posts')

  this.create('posts', (collection) => {
    collection.dropIndex('title_index')
  })

  this.drop('articles', 'posts')
}

Field type

Type of mongodb.ObjectID The objectId fields will be converted to mongodb.ObjectID before save to db.

class Article extends LucidMongo {
  static get objectIDs() { return ['_id', 'categoryId'] } //default return ['_id']
}

The where query conditions will be converted to objectId too

const article = await Article.find('58ccb403f895502b84582c63')
const articles = await Article
  .where({ department_id: '58ccb403f895502b84582c63' })
  .fetch()

Type of date

class Staff extends LucidMongo {
  static get dates() { return ['dob'] }
}

The field declare as date will be converted to moment js object after get from db

const staff = await Staff.first()
const yearAgo = staff.dob.fromNow()

You can set attribute of model as moment|Date|string, this field will be converted to date before save to db

staff.dob = moment(request.input('dob'))

The where query conditions will be converted to date too

const user = await User
  .where({ created_at: { $gte: '2017-01-01' } })
  .fetch()

Date type is UTC timezone Type of geometry

class Image extends LucidMongo {
  static get geometries() { return ['location'] }
}

When declare field type as geometry the field will be transformed to geoJSON type

const image = await Image.create({
  fileName: fileName,
  location: {
    latitude: 1,
    longitude: 2
  }
})

Result:

{ "type" : "Point", "coordinates" : [ 2, 1 ] }

After get from db it will be retransformed to 

{
  latitude: 1,
  longitude: 2
}

Use mquery builder

  const Database = use('Database')
  const db = await Database.connect('mongodb')

  const users = await db.collection('users').find()

  const phone = await db.collection('phones')
    .where({userId: ObjectID('58ccb403f895502b84582c63')}).findOne()
    
  const count = await db.collection('user')
    .where({active: true}).count()

Get mongodb client object

In case the query builder does not match your requirement you can get mongodbClient to do your custom query

  const Database = use('Database')
  const mongoClient = await Database.connect()
  const result = await mongoClient.collection('inventory').find( { size: { h: 14, w: 21, uom: "cm" } } ).toArray()

Contribution Guidelines

In favor of active development we accept contributions for everyone. You can contribute by submitting a bug, creating pull requests or even improving documentation.

License

FOSSA Status

