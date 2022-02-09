A UI component library from AppNexus.
Lucid can be installed with npm
npm install --save lucid-ui
or yarn
yarn add lucid-ui
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Button } from 'lucid-ui';
ReactDOM.render(
<Button>Hello World</Button>,
mountNode
);
Lucid uses
less for its stylesheets. If you use
less, you can include the
styles like so:
@import "node_modules/lucid-ui/src/index.less";
If you don't use
less, you can use the precompiled css file
node_modules/lucid-ui/dist/lucid.css.
There are some very rare situations where you might need to customize the
prefix for all the css class names emitted by the library and
less. If you
find yourself in that unenviable position, you can do the following:
In your webpack config use the
DefinePlugin to specify
LUCID_CSS_NAMESPACE like so:
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
LUCID_CSS_NAMESPACE: "'something-custom'",
});
When you render the
less, make sure to set the
prefix variable to the
same thing you set in in your webpack config. E.g.
lessc node_modules/lucid-ui/src/index.less --modify-var='prefix=something-custom'
lucid-ui has several React peer dependencies. This means your application
is responsible for declaring dependencies on compatible versions. Currently
we support React 15 and 16.
Example package.json:
{
"dependencies": {
"lucid-ui": "^5.0.0",
"react": "^16.0.0",
"react-dom": "^16.0.0",
}
}
To contribute to lucid, please see
CONTRIBUTING.md.