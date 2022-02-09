Lucid

A UI component library from AppNexus.

Install

Lucid can be installed with npm

npm install --save lucid-ui

or yarn

yarn add lucid-ui

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { Button } from 'lucid-ui' ; ReactDOM.render( < Button > Hello World </ Button > , mountNode );

Lucid uses less for its stylesheets. If you use less , you can include the styles like so:

@ import "node_modules/lucid-ui/src/index.less" ;

If you don't use less , you can use the precompiled css file node_modules/lucid-ui/dist/lucid.css .

Custom CSS Scope

There are some very rare situations where you might need to customize the prefix for all the css class names emitted by the library and less . If you find yourself in that unenviable position, you can do the following:

In your webpack config use the DefinePlugin to specify LUCID_CSS_NAMESPACE like so:

new webpack .DefinePlugin ({ LUCID_CSS_NAMESPACE : "'something-custom'" , });

When you render the less , make sure to set the prefix variable to the same thing you set in in your webpack config. E.g.

lessc node_modules/lucid-ui/src/index.less --modify- var = 'prefix=something-custom'

Dependencies

lucid-ui has several React peer dependencies. This means your application is responsible for declaring dependencies on compatible versions. Currently we support React 15 and 16.

Example package.json:

{ "dependencies" : { "lucid-ui" : "^5.0.0" , "react" : "^16.0.0" , "react-dom" : "^16.0.0" , } }

To contribute to lucid, please see CONTRIBUTING.md .

Credits