openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lqp

lucene-query-parser

by Troy Howard
1.2.0 (see all)

Lucene Query Parser for Javascript created using PEG.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Lucene Query Parser for JavaScript Build Status

This is an implementation of the Lucene Query Parser developed using PEG.js.

Example

A quick example of how to use it:

var parser = require('lucene-query-parser');

// return the expression tree
var results = parser.parse('title:"The Right Way" AND text:go');

console.log(results['left']['field']);      // title
console.log(results['left']['term']);       // The Right Way
console.log(results['operator']);           // AND
console.log(results['right']['field']);     // text
console.log(results['right']['term']);      // go

A slightly more complicated example:

var parser = require('lucene-query-parser');

// return the expression tree
var results = parser.parse('test AND (foo OR bar)');

console.log(results['left']['term']);       // test
console.log(results['operator']);           // AND

// the grouped expression in parentheses becomes it's own nested node
var rightNode = results['right'];

console.log(rightNode['left']['term']);     // foo
console.log(rightNode['operator']);         // OR
console.log(rightNode['right']['term']);    // bar

For more detailed docs, check out the wiki.

Installation

On the Command-Line

The library is available as an npm module.

To install, run:

npm install lucene-query-parser

In the Browser

In the browser, use RequireJS to load the AMD compatible module. In the example below, it assumes there's a ~/vendor directory for third-party libraries, with RequireJS in ~/vendor/requirejs/require.js and our library in ~/vendor/lucene-query-parser/lucene-query-parser.js.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <!-- RequireJS -->
    <script type="text/javascript" src="vendor/requirejs/require.js"></script>
    <!-- RequireJS -->
    <script type="text/javascript">
      require.config({
        baseUrl: './vendor/lucene-query-parser/'
      });

      require(['lucene-query-parser.js'], function(lucenequeryparser) {

        // Use the Lucene Query Parser library here

        var results = lucenequeryparser.parse('example: query');
        console.log(results);
      });
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <!-- ... -->
  </body>
</html>

Unit Tests

Unit tests are built with Jasmine.

On the Command-line

To run the unit tests on the command-line, using node:

npm test

In the Browser

To run the unit tests, just open SpecRunner.html in any browser.

Grammar

The parser is auto-generated from a PEG implementation in JavaScript called PEG.js.

To test the grammar without using the generated parser, or if you want to modify it, try out PEG.js online. This is a handy way to test an arbitrary query and see what the results will be like or debug a problem with the parser for a given piece of data.

Community

If you'd like to help out with the project, or if you have a question, feel free to contact Troy Howard at thoward37@gmail.com.

Bug reports or feature requests should go in the GitHub issue tracker. Please include relevant sample data (the query) and a good description of the challenges you're facing.

Look to the wiki for additional documentation and other resources.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial