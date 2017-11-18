Lucene Query Parser for JavaScript

This is an implementation of the Lucene Query Parser developed using PEG.js.

Example

A quick example of how to use it:

var parser = require ( 'lucene-query-parser' ); var results = parser.parse( 'title:"The Right Way" AND text:go' ); console .log(results[ 'left' ][ 'field' ]); console .log(results[ 'left' ][ 'term' ]); console .log(results[ 'operator' ]); console .log(results[ 'right' ][ 'field' ]); console .log(results[ 'right' ][ 'term' ]);

A slightly more complicated example:

var parser = require ( 'lucene-query-parser' ); var results = parser.parse( 'test AND (foo OR bar)' ); console .log(results[ 'left' ][ 'term' ]); console .log(results[ 'operator' ]); var rightNode = results[ 'right' ]; console .log(rightNode[ 'left' ][ 'term' ]); console .log(rightNode[ 'operator' ]); console .log(rightNode[ 'right' ][ 'term' ]);

For more detailed docs, check out the wiki.

Installation

On the Command-Line

The library is available as an npm module.

To install, run:

npm install lucene-query-parser

In the Browser

In the browser, use RequireJS to load the AMD compatible module. In the example below, it assumes there's a ~/vendor directory for third-party libraries, with RequireJS in ~/vendor/requirejs/require.js and our library in ~/vendor/lucene-query-parser/lucene-query-parser.js .

< html > < head > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "vendor/requirejs/require.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > require .config({ baseUrl : './vendor/lucene-query-parser/' }); require ([ 'lucene-query-parser.js' ], function ( lucenequeryparser ) { var results = lucenequeryparser.parse( 'example: query' ); console .log(results); }); </ script > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Unit Tests

Unit tests are built with Jasmine.

On the Command-line

To run the unit tests on the command-line, using node:

npm test

In the Browser

To run the unit tests, just open SpecRunner.html in any browser.

Grammar

The parser is auto-generated from a PEG implementation in JavaScript called PEG.js.

To test the grammar without using the generated parser, or if you want to modify it, try out PEG.js online. This is a handy way to test an arbitrary query and see what the results will be like or debug a problem with the parser for a given piece of data.

Community

If you'd like to help out with the project, or if you have a question, feel free to contact Troy Howard at thoward37@gmail.com.

Bug reports or feature requests should go in the GitHub issue tracker. Please include relevant sample data (the query) and a good description of the challenges you're facing.

Look to the wiki for additional documentation and other resources.