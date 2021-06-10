lucene

Parse, modify and stringify lucene queries.

Installation | Try It | Usage | Grammar | History

Installation

npm install - or - yarn add lucene

Usage

const lucene = require ( 'lucene' ); const ast = lucene.parse( 'name:frank OR job:engineer' ); console .log(ast); console .log(lucene.toString(ast));

Grammar

The parser is auto-generated from a PEG implementation in JavaScript called PEG.js.

To test the grammar without using the generated parser, or if you want to modify it, try out PEG.js online. This is a handy way to test arbitrary queries and see what the results will be like or debug a problem with the parser for a given piece of data.

History

This project is based on thoward/lucene-query-parser.js and its forks (most notably xomyaq/lucene-queryparser). The project is forked to allow some broader changes to the API surface area, project structure and additional capabilities.