Parse, modify and stringify lucene queries.
Installation | Try It | Usage | Grammar | History
npm install --save lucene
-or-
yarn add lucene
const lucene = require('lucene');
const ast = lucene.parse('name:frank OR job:engineer');
console.log(ast);
// {
// left: {
// field: 'name',
// term: 'frank'
// },
// operator: 'OR',
// right: {
// field: 'job',
// term: 'engineer'
// }
// }
console.log(lucene.toString(ast));
// name:frank OR job:engineer
The parser is auto-generated from a PEG implementation in JavaScript called PEG.js.
To test the grammar without using the generated parser, or if you want to modify it, try out PEG.js online. This is a handy way to test arbitrary queries and see what the results will be like or debug a problem with the parser for a given piece of data.
This project is based on thoward/lucene-query-parser.js and its forks (most notably xomyaq/lucene-queryparser). The project is forked to allow some broader changes to the API surface area, project structure and additional capabilities.