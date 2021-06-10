openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
luc

lucene

by Ben Blackmore
2.1.1 (see all)

Node.js lib to transform: lucene query → syntax tree → lucene query

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.6K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lucene   Build Status Dependency Status Coverage Status npm version

Parse, modify and stringify lucene queries.

Installation | Try It | Usage | Grammar | History

Installation

npm install --save lucene
-or-
yarn add lucene

Usage

const lucene = require('lucene');

const ast = lucene.parse('name:frank OR job:engineer');
console.log(ast);
// {
//   left: {
//     field: 'name',
//     term: 'frank'
//   },
//   operator: 'OR',
//   right: {
//     field: 'job',
//     term: 'engineer'
//   }
// }

console.log(lucene.toString(ast));
// name:frank OR job:engineer

Grammar

The parser is auto-generated from a PEG implementation in JavaScript called PEG.js.

To test the grammar without using the generated parser, or if you want to modify it, try out PEG.js online. This is a handy way to test arbitrary queries and see what the results will be like or debug a problem with the parser for a given piece of data.

History

This project is based on thoward/lucene-query-parser.js and its forks (most notably xomyaq/lucene-queryparser). The project is forked to allow some broader changes to the API surface area, project structure and additional capabilities.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial