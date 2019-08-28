luamin uses the excellent luaparse library to parse Lua code into an Abstract Syntax Tree. Based on that AST, luamin then generates a (hopefully) more compact yet semantically equivalent Lua program. Here’s an online demo.
luamin was inspired by the LuaMinify and Esmangle projects.
Via npm:
npm install luamin
Via Bower:
bower install luamin
Via Component:
component install mathiasbynens/luamin
In a browser:
<script src="luamin.js"></script>
In Narwhal, Node.js, and RingoJS:
var luamin = require('luamin');
In Rhino:
load('luamin.js');
Using an AMD loader like RequireJS:
require(
{
'paths': {
'luamin': 'path/to/luamin'
}
},
['luamin'],
function(luamin) {
console.log(luamin);
}
);
Usage example:
var luaCode = 'a = ((1 + 2) - 3) * (4 / (5 ^ 6)) -- foo';
luamin.minify(luaCode); // 'a=(1+2-3)*4/5^6'
// `minify` also accepts luaparse-compatible ASTs as its argument:
var ast = luaparse.parse(luaCode, { 'scope': true });
luamin.minify(ast); // 'a=(1+2-3)*4/5^6'
luamin binary
To use the
luamin binary in your shell, simply install luamin globally using npm:
npm install -g luamin
After that you will be able to minify Lua scripts from the command line:
$ luamin -c 'a = ((1 + 2) - 3) * (4 / (5 ^ 6))'
a=(1+2-3)*4/5^6
$ luamin -f foo.lua
a=(1+2-3)*4/5^6
See
luamin --help for the full list of options.
luamin has been tested in at least Chrome 25-48, Firefox 3-44, Safari 4-9, Opera 10-35, IE 6-11, Edge, Node.js v0.10.0–v5, Narwhal 0.3.2, RingoJS 0.8-0.11, PhantomJS 1.9.0, and Rhino 1.7.6.
After cloning this repository, run
npm install to install the dependencies needed for luamin development and testing. You may want to install Istanbul globally using
npm install istanbul -g.
Once that’s done, you can run the unit tests in Node using
npm test or
node tests/tests.js. To run the tests in Rhino, Ringo, Narwhal, and web browsers as well, use
grunt test.
To generate the code coverage report, use
grunt cover.
Mathias Bynens
luamin is available under the MIT license.