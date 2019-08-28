luamin, a Lua minifier written in JavaScript

luamin uses the excellent luaparse library to parse Lua code into an Abstract Syntax Tree. Based on that AST, luamin then generates a (hopefully) more compact yet semantically equivalent Lua program. Here’s an online demo.

luamin was inspired by the LuaMinify and Esmangle projects.

Feel free to fork if you see possible improvements!

Installation and usage

Via npm:

npm install luamin

Via Bower:

bower install luamin

Via Component:

component install mathiasbynens/luamin

In a browser:

< script src = "luamin.js" > </ script >

In Narwhal, Node.js, and RingoJS:

var luamin = require ( 'luamin' );

In Rhino:

load( 'luamin.js' );

Using an AMD loader like RequireJS:

require ( { 'paths' : { 'luamin' : 'path/to/luamin' } }, [ 'luamin' ], function ( luamin ) { console .log(luamin); } );

Usage example:

var luaCode = 'a = ((1 + 2) - 3) * (4 / (5 ^ 6)) -- foo' ; luamin.minify(luaCode); var ast = luaparse.parse(luaCode, { 'scope' : true }); luamin.minify(ast);

Using the luamin binary

To use the luamin binary in your shell, simply install luamin globally using npm:

npm install -g luamin

After that you will be able to minify Lua scripts from the command line:

$ luamin -c 'a = ((1 + 2) - 3) * (4 / (5 ^ 6))' a=(1+2-3)*4/5^6 $ luamin -f foo.lua a=(1+2-3)*4/5^6

See luamin --help for the full list of options.

Support

luamin has been tested in at least Chrome 25-48, Firefox 3-44, Safari 4-9, Opera 10-35, IE 6-11, Edge, Node.js v0.10.0–v5, Narwhal 0.3.2, RingoJS 0.8-0.11, PhantomJS 1.9.0, and Rhino 1.7.6.

Unit tests & code coverage

After cloning this repository, run npm install to install the dependencies needed for luamin development and testing. You may want to install Istanbul globally using npm install istanbul -g .

Once that’s done, you can run the unit tests in Node using npm test or node tests/tests.js . To run the tests in Rhino, Ringo, Narwhal, and web browsers as well, use grunt test .

To generate the code coverage report, use grunt cover .

Author

License

luamin is available under the MIT license.