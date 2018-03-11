Code Formatter for Lua

lua-fmt is pretty-printer for Lua code, written in TypeScript and deeply inspired by prettier. lua-fmt provides an interface to format Lua code that conforms to a single and consistent standard.

While not implemented yet, the interface will be customizable to tailor the output to the user's preferences: linebreaks, string style, etc.

Installing

npm install lua-fmt

Usage

API

import {formatText} from 'lua-fmt' ; console .log(formatText( 'local hello = "Hello"; print(hello .. " world!")' ))

Command Line

Format a single file:

luafmt test/lua-5.3.4-tests/calls.lua

Format a stream from stdin :

cat test/lua-5.3.4-tests/calls.lua | luafmt --stdin

TODO

Add support for a .luafmt preferences file

Testing

lua-fmt uses jest for automated testing.

Among the user-created tests in the test/ folder, a copy of the lua-5.3.4 tests are executed after formatting to ensure the code remains syntactically correct after formatting. For this reason, please do not modify the lua-5.3.4-tests folder unless updating with new tests from the official Lua tests. To run these tests, lua53 is expected to be available on the PATH .

When contributing changes, please consider writing tests to ensure they do not regress.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Acknowledgments