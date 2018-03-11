lua-fmt is pretty-printer for Lua code, written in TypeScript and deeply inspired by prettier.
lua-fmt provides an interface to format Lua code that conforms to a single and consistent standard.
While not implemented yet, the interface will be customizable to tailor the output to the user's preferences: linebreaks, string style, etc.
npm install lua-fmt
import {formatText} from 'lua-fmt';
console.log(formatText('local hello = "Hello"; print(hello .. " world!")'))
Format a single file:
luafmt test/lua-5.3.4-tests/calls.lua
Format a stream from
stdin:
cat test/lua-5.3.4-tests/calls.lua | luafmt --stdin
.luafmt preferences file
lua-fmt uses jest for automated testing.
Among the user-created tests in the
test/ folder, a copy of the
lua-5.3.4 tests are executed after formatting to ensure the code remains syntactically correct after formatting. For this reason, please do not modify the
lua-5.3.4-tests folder unless updating with new tests from the official Lua tests. To run these tests,
lua53 is expected to be available on the
PATH.
When contributing changes, please consider writing tests to ensure they do not regress.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.