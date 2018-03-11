openbase logo
lua-fmt

by Cam
2.6.0

lua-fmt is pretty-printer for Lua code

Overview

Readme

Code Formatter for Lua

lua-fmt is pretty-printer for Lua code, written in TypeScript and deeply inspired by prettier. lua-fmt provides an interface to format Lua code that conforms to a single and consistent standard.

While not implemented yet, the interface will be customizable to tailor the output to the user's preferences: linebreaks, string style, etc.

Installing

  • npm install lua-fmt

Usage

API

import {formatText} from 'lua-fmt';
console.log(formatText('local hello = "Hello"; print(hello .. " world!")'))

Command Line

Format a single file:

  • luafmt test/lua-5.3.4-tests/calls.lua

Format a stream from stdin:

  • cat test/lua-5.3.4-tests/calls.lua | luafmt --stdin

TODO

  • Add support for a .luafmt preferences file

Testing

lua-fmt uses jest for automated testing.

Among the user-created tests in the test/ folder, a copy of the lua-5.3.4 tests are executed after formatting to ensure the code remains syntactically correct after formatting. For this reason, please do not modify the lua-5.3.4-tests folder unless updating with new tests from the official Lua tests. To run these tests, lua53 is expected to be available on the PATH.

When contributing changes, please consider writing tests to ensure they do not regress.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

Acknowledgments

