ltx

JavaScript XML library

ltx is a fast XML builder, parser, serialization and manipulation library for JavaScript.

The builder is a convenient and succinct API to build XML documents represented in memory as JavaScript primitives that can be serialized to XML strings.

The parser can parse XML documents or streams and support multiple parsers.

Features:

succinct API to build and manipulate XML objects

parse XML strings

parse XML streams

multiple parser backends

JSX compatible (with ltx.createElement pragma)

pragma) tagged template support ltx`<foo bar="${baz}">`

Install

npm install ltx

Parsers

By default ltx uses its own parser which is the fastest but doesn't support advanced XML features. ltx supports third party parsers when such features are needed.

From ltx/benchmarks/parsers.js, higher is better. Node.js v14.17.0 - AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Benchmark

npm run benchmark

Test