ltx

by xmppjs
3.0.0 (see all)

XML for JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.4K

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js XML Parser

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation

Readme

ltx

JavaScript XML library

ltx is a fast XML builder, parser, serialization and manipulation library for JavaScript.

The builder is a convenient and succinct API to build XML documents represented in memory as JavaScript primitives that can be serialized to XML strings.

The parser can parse XML documents or streams and support multiple parsers.

Features:

Install

npm install ltx

Parsers

By default ltx uses its own parser which is the fastest but doesn't support advanced XML features. ltx supports third party parsers when such features are needed.

parserops/secJSstream
node-xml22,292
libxmljs48,116
node-expat63,805
sax-js79,375
saxes168,263
ltx/src/parsers/ltx527,728

From ltx/benchmarks/parsers.js, higher is better. Node.js v14.17.0 - AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Benchmark

npm run benchmark

Test

npm install
npm test

MXPSQL Server 20953 onetechguy1 Rating1 Review
7 months ago
Poor Documentation

I have been looking for xml parsers in nodejs and this seems good because it is up to date, but There is no documentation, it is non existent.

0

Alternatives

xml
xml2jsXML to JavaScript object converter.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
17M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
5Performant
rem
remixmlRemixml: XML/HTML-like macro language/template engine
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
385
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
libxmljslibxml bindings for v8 javascript engine
GitHub Stars
991
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fast-xml-parserValidate XML, Parse XML and Build XML rapidly without C/C++ based libraries and no callback.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
3M
sax
saxA sax style parser for JS
GitHub Stars
990
Weekly Downloads
32M
