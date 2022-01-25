Easily turn your web application into a LTI® 1.3 Learning Tool.

Ltijs is the first LTI Library to implement the new LTI® Advantage Dynamic Registration Service, now supported by Moodle 3.10. The Dynamic Registration Service turns the LTI Tool registration flow into a fast, completely automatic process.

Table of Contents

Introduction

The Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI®) protocol is a standard for integration of rich learning applications within educational environments. ref

This library implements a tool provider as an Express server, with preconfigured routes and methods that manage the LTI® 1.3 protocol for you. Making it fast and simple to create a working learning tool with access to every LTI® service, without having to worry about manually implementing any of the security and validation required to do so.

Feature roadmap

Installation

Installing the package

npm install ltijs

MongoDB

This package natively uses mongoDB by default to store and manage the server data, so you need to have it installed, see link bellow for further instructions.

Database Plugins

Ltijs can also be used with other databases through database plugins that use the same structure as the main database class.

Ltijs-sequelize version Ltijs version ^2.4.0 ^5.7.0 ^2.3.0 ^5.5.0 ^2.2.0 ^5.3.0

Quick start

Setting up Ltijs

const path = require ( 'path' ) const lti = require ( 'ltijs' ).Provider lti.setup( 'LTIKEY' , { url : 'mongodb://localhost/database' , connection : { user : 'user' , pass : 'password' } }, { appRoute : '/' , loginRoute : '/login' , cookies : { secure : false , sameSite : '' }, devMode : true } ) lti.onConnect( ( token, req, res ) => { console .log(token) return res.send( 'It\'s alive!' ) }) const setup = async () => { await lti.deploy({ port : 3000 }) await lti.registerPlatform({ url : 'https://platform.url' , name : 'Platform Name' , clientId : 'TOOLCLIENTID' , authenticationEndpoint : 'https://platform.url/auth' , accesstokenEndpoint : 'https://platform.url/token' , authConfig : { method : 'JWK_SET' , key : 'https://platform.url/keyset' } }) } setup()

Implementation example

Documentation

See bellow for the complete documentation:

Service documentations:

Additional documentation:

Contributing

Please ⭐️ us on GitHub, it always helps!

If you find a bug or think that something is hard to understand feel free to open an issue or contact me on twitter @cvmcosta, pull requests are also welcome :)

Special thanks

I would like to thank the Federal University of Maranhão and UNA-SUS/UFMA for the support throughout the entire development process.

I would like to thank CourseKey for making the Certification process possible and allowing me to be an IMS Member through them, which will contribute immensely to the future of the project.

License