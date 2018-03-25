implement correct ranges for level-*
var ltgt = require('ltgt')
ltgt.start(range) //the start of the range
ltgt.end(range) //the end of the range
//returns the lower/upper bound, whether it's inclusive or not.
ltgt.lowerBound(range)
ltgt.upperBound(range)
ltgt.lt(range)
ltgt.gt(range)
ltgt.lte(range)
ltgt.gte(range)
//return wether this is a reversed order
//(this is significant for start/end ranges
ltgt.reverse(range)
var filter = ltgt.filter(range)
filter(key) == true //if key contained in range.
ltgt.contains(range, key)
there have been a variety of ways to specify ranges in level-*. this module supports them all.
specify a range between a lower bound (gt, gte) and an upper bound (lt, lte)
if
gte and
gt is undefined, read from the start of the database,
if
lte and
lt is undefined, read until the end of the database,
legacy level-sublevel style,
synonym for
gte,
lte.
legacy levelup style.
The range is from
start ->
end,
start does not specify the lowest
record, instead it specifies the first record to be read. However,
reverse must also be passed correctly. This is way to specify a range is
confusing if you need to read in reverse,
so it's strongly recommended to use
gt/gte,lt/lte.
If
reverse is
true,
start must be
undefined or less than
end,
unless
end is
undefined.
if
reverse is
false
end must be
undefined or greater than
start,
unless
start is
undefined.
if start is undefined, read from the first record in the database if end is undefined read until the last record in the database.
using the provided compare method, return
true if
key
is within
range. compare defaults to
ltgt.compare
return a function that returns true if it's argument is within range.
can be passed to
Array.filter
[1,2,3,4,5].filter(ltgt.filter({gt: 2, lte: 4})
// => [3, 4]
return the lower bound of
range.
Incase the lower bound is specified with
gt,
check
ltgt.lowerBoundExclusive
return the upperBound of
range.
Incase the upper bound is specified with
gt,
check
ltgt.upperBoundExclusive
return true if upper bound is exclusive.
return true if lower bound is exclusive.
The start of the range. This takes into account direction (reverse)
If a
start is not provided,
default is used.
The end of the range. This takes into account direction (reverse)
If a
end is not provided,
default is used.
returns true if the range should start at the exact value returned
by
start(range) otherwise, it should skip one input.
returns true if the range should include the exact value returned
by
end(range) otherwise, it should end on that value.
convert a range to a new ltgt range.
_range
is the object to return - if you want to mutate
range
call
ltgt.toLtgt(range, range, map)
map gets called on each key in the range, and wether it's an upper or lower bound -
so can be used as an encode function.
map(value, isUpperBound) if
isUpperBound is false, this is the lower bound.
MIT