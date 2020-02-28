重要说明

Due to the security upgrade of iOS 13 system version, the official WeChat SDK has been adapted from 1.8.6 with supports Universal Links mode jumps, and the validity check when sharing.

From version 3.0.0 of our plugin, we changed to the latest WeChat SDK. Before using it, you need to configure the Universal Links service, and pay attention to passing the universallink variable when installing the plugin, otherwise it will not work properly.

If you don't want to use the new version features, you can fall back to version 3.0.0 prior

A cordova plugin, a JS version of Wechat SDK

Feature

check wechat client is installed;

Share text, image, link,music,video,miniprogram to wechat timeline,session or favorite;

open wechat auth;

send wechat payment request;

open wechat miniprogram;

Documentation

文档 · 教程 · FAQ · DEMO

Install

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-wechat --variable wechatappid=YOUR_WECHAT_APPID --variable universallink=YOUR_UNIVERSAL_LINK

cordova build ios cordova build android

Usage

Check if wechat is installed

Wechat.isInstalled( function ( installed ) { alert( "Wechat installed: " + (installed ? "Yes" : "No" )); }, function ( reason ) { alert( "Failed: " + reason); });

Authenticate using Wechat

var scope = "snsapi_userinfo" , state = "_" + (+ new Date ()); Wechat.auth(scope, state, function ( response ) { alert( JSON .stringify(response)); }, function ( reason ) { alert( "Failed: " + reason); });

Share text

Wechat.share({ text : "This is just a plain string" , scene : Wechat.Scene.TIMELINE }, function ( ) { alert( "Success" ); }, function ( reason ) { alert( "Failed: " + reason); });

Share media(e.g. link, photo, music, video etc)

Wechat.share({ message : { title : "Hi, there" , description : "This is description." , thumb : "www/img/thumbnail.png" , mediaTagName : "TEST-TAG-001" , messageExt : "这是第三方带的测试字段" , messageAction : "<action>dotalist</action>" , media : "YOUR_MEDIA_OBJECT_HERE" }, scene : Wechat.Scene.TIMELINE }, function ( ) { alert( "Success" ); }, function ( reason ) { alert( "Failed: " + reason); });

Share link

Wechat.share({ message : { ... media: { type : Wechat.Type.WEBPAGE, webpageUrl : "http://www.jason-z.com" } }, scene : Wechat.Scene.TIMELINE }, function ( ) { alert( "Success" ); }, function ( reason ) { alert( "Failed: " + reason); });

Share mini program

Wechat.share({ message : { ... media: { type : Wechat.Type.MINI, webpageUrl : "https://www.jason-z.com" , userName : "wxxxxxxxx" , path : "user/info" , hdImageData : "http://wwww.xxx.com/xx.jpg" , withShareTicket : true , miniprogramType : Wechat.Mini.RELEASE } }, scene : Wechat.Scene.SESSION }, function ( ) { alert( "Success" ); }, function ( reason ) { alert( "Failed: " + reason); });

Send payment request

var params = { partnerid : '10000100' , prepayid : 'wx201411101639507cbf6ffd8b0779950874' , noncestr : '1add1a30ac87aa2db72f57a2375d8fec' , timestamp : '1439531364' , sign : '0CB01533B8C1EF103065174F50BCA001' , }; Wechat.sendPaymentRequest(params, function ( ) { alert( "Success" ); }, function ( reason ) { alert( "Failed: " + reason); });

Choose invoices from card list

var params = { timeStamp : '1510198391' , signType : 'SHA1' , cardSign : 'dff450eeeed08120159d285e79737173aec3df94' , nonceStr : '5598190f-5fb3-4bff-8314-fd189ab4e4b8' , }; Wechat.chooseInvoiceFromWX(params, function ( data ) { console .log(data); }, function ( ) { alert( 'error' ); })

open wechat mini program

var params = { userName : 'gh_d43f693ca31f' , path : 'pages/index/index?name1=key1&name2=key2' , miniprogramType : Wechat.Mini.RELEASE }; Wechat.openMiniProgram(params, function ( data ) { console .log(data); }, function ( ) { alert( 'error' ); })

more usage please see https://jasonz1987.github.io/cordova-wechat-docs/docs/usages

Join us

QQ群：190808518

Donate

we need your support to improve open source software ,if we induce your develop time ,welcome to donate us.

LICENSE

MIT LICENSE