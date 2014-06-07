The complete solution for node.js command-line interfaces, a fork of commander.
$ npm install ltcdr --save
#!/usr/bin/env node
program
.command('initialize [env]')
.alias('init')
.alias('i')
.description('initializes a deploy config for the given environment')
.option('-b, --branch [name]', 'Which branch to use')
.action(function(env, options) {
var branch = options.branch || 'master';
env = env || 'prod';
console.log('initialized %s environment for %s branch', env, branch);
})
.parse(process.argv);
// deployer initialize alpha
// deployer init beta
// deployer i prod
Commands can also have aliases, so the following is equivalent:
program
.command('generate')
.aliases(['gen', 'g'])
.description('generate a new config')
.action(generate);
// is equivalent to
program
.command('generate')
.description('generate a new config')
.action(generate);
program
.command('gen')
.description('generate a new config')
.action(generate);
program
.command('g')
.description('generate a new config')
.action(generate);
Aliases are optional, and can take a string or an array, e.g.
alias('s') or
aliases(['s', 'sup']).
Options with lieutenant commander are defined with the
.option() method, also serving as documentation for the options. The example below parses args and options from
process.argv, leaving remaining args as the
program.args array which were not consumed by options.
#!/usr/bin/env node
var program = require('ltcdr');
program
.version('0.0.1')
.option('-p, --peppers', 'Add peppers')
.option('-P, --pineapple', 'Add pineapple')
.option('-b, --bbq', 'Add bbq sauce')
.option('-c, --cheese [type]', 'Add the specified type of cheese [marble]', 'marble')
.parse(process.argv);
console.log('you ordered a pizza with:');
if (program.peppers) console.log(' - peppers');
if (program.pineapple) console.log(' - pineapple');
if (program.bbq) console.log(' - bbq');
console.log(' - %s cheese', program.cheese);
Short flags may be passed as a single arg, for example
-abc is equivalent to
-a -b -c. Multi-word options such as "--template-engine" are camel-cased, becoming
program.templateEngine etc.
The help information is auto-generated based on the information lieutenant commander already knows about your program, so the following
--help info is for free:
$ ./examples/pizza --help
Usage: pizza [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-p, --peppers Add peppers
-P, --pineapple Add pineapple
-b, --bbq Add bbq sauce
-c, --cheese <type> Add the specified type of cheese [marble]
-h, --help output usage information
function range(val) {
return val.split('..').map(Number);
}
function list(val) {
return val.split(',');
}
program
.version('0.0.1')
.usage('[options] <file ...>')
.option('-i, --integer <n>', 'An integer argument', parseInt)
.option('-f, --float <n>', 'A float argument', parseFloat)
.option('-r, --range <a>..<b>', 'A range', range)
.option('-l, --list <items>', 'A list', list)
.option('-o, --optional [value]', 'An optional value')
.parse(process.argv);
console.log(' int: %j', program.integer);
console.log(' float: %j', program.float);
console.log(' optional: %j', program.optional);
program.range = program.range || [];
console.log(' range: %j..%j', program.range[0], program.range[1]);
console.log(' list: %j', program.list);
console.log(' args: %j', program.args);
You can display arbitrary
-h, --help information
by listening for "--help". Commander will automatically
exit once you are done so that the remainder of your program
does not execute causing undesired behaviours, for example
in the following executable "stuff" will not output when
--help is used.
#!/usr/bin/env node
/**
* Module dependencies.
*/
var program = require('../');
function list(val) {
return val.split(',').map(Number);
}
program
.version('0.0.1')
.option('-f, --foo', 'enable some foo')
.option('-b, --bar', 'enable some bar')
.option('-B, --baz', 'enable some baz');
// must be before .parse() since
// node's emit() is immediate
program.on('--help', function(){
console.log(' Examples:');
console.log('');
console.log(' $ custom-help --help');
console.log(' $ custom-help -h');
console.log('');
});
program.parse(process.argv);
console.log('stuff');
yielding the following help output:
Usage: custom-help [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-f, --foo enable some foo
-b, --bar enable some bar
-B, --baz enable some baz
Examples:
$ custom-help --help
$ custom-help -h
Output help information without exiting.
Output help information and exit immediately.
Starts processing the arguments, without any input it processes
process.argv, otherwise
you can pass in an array of arguments.