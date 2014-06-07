Lieutenant Commander

The complete solution for node.js command-line interfaces, a fork of commander.

Installation

$ npm install ltcdr

Commands & Actions

program .command( 'initialize [env]' ) .alias( 'init' ) .alias( 'i' ) .description( 'initializes a deploy config for the given environment' ) .option( '-b, --branch [name]' , 'Which branch to use' ) .action( function ( env, options ) { var branch = options.branch || 'master' ; env = env || 'prod' ; console .log( 'initialized %s environment for %s branch' , env, branch); }) .parse(process.argv);

Commands can also have aliases, so the following is equivalent:

program .command( 'generate' ) .aliases([ 'gen' , 'g' ]) .description( 'generate a new config' ) .action(generate); program .command( 'generate' ) .description( 'generate a new config' ) .action(generate); program .command( 'gen' ) .description( 'generate a new config' ) .action(generate); program .command( 'g' ) .description( 'generate a new config' ) .action(generate);

Aliases are optional, and can take a string or an array, e.g. alias('s') or aliases(['s', 'sup']) .

Option parsing

Options with lieutenant commander are defined with the .option() method, also serving as documentation for the options. The example below parses args and options from process.argv , leaving remaining args as the program.args array which were not consumed by options.

var program = require ( 'ltcdr' ); program .version( '0.0.1' ) .option( '-p, --peppers' , 'Add peppers' ) .option( '-P, --pineapple' , 'Add pineapple' ) .option( '-b, --bbq' , 'Add bbq sauce' ) .option( '-c, --cheese [type]' , 'Add the specified type of cheese [marble]' , 'marble' ) .parse(process.argv); console .log( 'you ordered a pizza with:' ); if (program.peppers) console .log( ' - peppers' ); if (program.pineapple) console .log( ' - pineapple' ); if (program.bbq) console .log( ' - bbq' ); console .log( ' - %s cheese' , program.cheese);

Short flags may be passed as a single arg, for example -abc is equivalent to -a -b -c . Multi-word options such as "--template-engine" are camel-cased, becoming program.templateEngine etc.

Automated --help

The help information is auto-generated based on the information lieutenant commander already knows about your program, so the following --help info is for free:

$ ./examples/pizza --help Usage: pizza [options] Options: - V, --version output the version number - p, --peppers Add peppers - P, --pineapple Add pineapple - b, --bbq Add bbq sauce - c, --cheese <type> Add the specified type of cheese [marble] - h, --help output usage information

Coercion

function range ( val ) { return val.split( '..' ).map( Number ); } function list ( val ) { return val.split( ',' ); } program .version( '0.0.1' ) .usage( '[options] <file ...>' ) .option( '-i, --integer <n>' , 'An integer argument' , parseInt ) .option( '-f, --float <n>' , 'A float argument' , parseFloat ) .option( '-r, --range <a>..<b>' , 'A range' , range) .option( '-l, --list <items>' , 'A list' , list) .option( '-o, --optional [value]' , 'An optional value' ) .parse(process.argv); console .log( ' int: %j' , program.integer); console .log( ' float: %j' , program.float); console .log( ' optional: %j' , program.optional); program.range = program.range || []; console .log( ' range: %j..%j' , program.range[ 0 ], program.range[ 1 ]); console .log( ' list: %j' , program.list); console .log( ' args: %j' , program.args);

Custom help

You can display arbitrary -h, --help information by listening for "--help". Commander will automatically exit once you are done so that the remainder of your program does not execute causing undesired behaviours, for example in the following executable "stuff" will not output when --help is used.

var program = require ( '../' ); function list ( val ) { return val.split( ',' ).map( Number ); } program .version( '0.0.1' ) .option( '-f, --foo' , 'enable some foo' ) .option( '-b, --bar' , 'enable some bar' ) .option( '-B, --baz' , 'enable some baz' ); program.on( '--help' , function ( ) { console .log( ' Examples:' ); console .log( '' ); console .log( ' $ custom-help --help' ); console .log( ' $ custom-help -h' ); console .log( '' ); }); program.parse(process.argv); console .log( 'stuff' );

yielding the following help output:

Usage : custom-help [options] Option s: -h, -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number - f , --foo enable some foo - b , --bar enable some bar -B, --baz enable some baz Example s: $ custom- help -- help $ custom- help -h

Output help information without exiting.

Output help information and exit immediately.