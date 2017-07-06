lsr

Recursive readdir ( ls -R )

Installation

npm install lsr

Usage

const {lsrSync, lsrAsync, lsrStream} = require ( 'lsr' ); console .dir(lsrSync(__dirname)) lsrAsync(__dirname).then( function ( res ) { console .dir(res) }) lsrStream(__dirname).pipe(getPath()).pipe(process.stdout)

API

Each file system entry is represented by a Stat object with the additional properties:

name : the file name (e.g. foo.txt )

: the file name (e.g. ) path : the relative path to the file (e.g. ./subdir/foo.txt ). This is always separated by / regardless of platform.

: the relative path to the file (e.g. ). This is always separated by regardless of platform. fullPath : the full path to the file (e.g. c:\\basedir\\foo.txt or /basedir/foo.txt ). This is separated by the correct path separater for the platform.

Recursively lists the files and folders and calls the callback exactly once with the error or null as the first argument and an array of file system entries as the second argument.

Options:

ignoreErrors - if any stat calls result in an error, simply ignore that item

filter - a function that is called with a file sytem entry as its only argument and should return true to include that entry and any sub-entries in the result and false otherwise

to include that entry and any sub-entries in the result and otherwise filterPath - a function that is called with the path property of the file system entry (before the call to fs.stat ) as its only argument and should return true to include that entry and any sub-entries in the result and false otherwise

If the callback is ommitted, a promise is returned instead.

Recursively lists the files and folders and returns an array of file system entries.

Recursively lists the files and folders and returns a stream of file system entries.

property of the file system entry (before the call to ) as its only argument and should return to include that entry and any sub-entries in the result and otherwise highWaterMark - the maximum number of file system entries to buffer before it should stop calling readdir and stat while it waits for the consuming stream to catch up

License

MIT