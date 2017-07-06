Recursive readdir (
ls -R)
npm install lsr
const {lsrSync, lsrAsync, lsrStream} = require('lsr');
// Synchronous
console.dir(lsrSync(__dirname))
// Promise
lsrAsync(__dirname).then(function (res) {
console.dir(res)
})
// Stream
lsrStream(__dirname).pipe(getPath()).pipe(process.stdout)
Each file system entry is represented by a Stat object with the additional properties:
name: the file name (e.g.
foo.txt)
path: the relative path to the file (e.g.
./subdir/foo.txt). This is always separated by
/ regardless of platform.
fullPath: the full path to the file (e.g.
c:\\basedir\\foo.txt or
/basedir/foo.txt). This is separated by the correct path separater for the platform.
Recursively lists the files and folders and calls the callback exactly once with the error or null as the first argument and an array of file system entries as the second argument.
Options:
true to include that entry and any sub-entries in the result and
false otherwise
path property of the file system entry (before the call to
fs.stat) as its only argument and should return
true to include that entry and any sub-entries in the result and
false otherwise
If the callback is ommitted, a promise is returned instead.
Recursively lists the files and folders and returns an array of file system entries.
Options:
true to include that entry and any sub-entries in the result and
false otherwise
path property of the file system entry (before the call to
fs.stat) as its only argument and should return
true to include that entry and any sub-entries in the result and
false otherwise
Recursively lists the files and folders and returns a stream of file system entries.
Options:
true to include that entry and any sub-entries in the result and
false otherwise
path property of the file system entry (before the call to
fs.stat) as its only argument and should return
true to include that entry and any sub-entries in the result and
false otherwise
readdir and
stat while it waits for the consuming stream to catch up
