A library that automatically presents IDE-like elements for code editors in the browser using the the Language Server Protocol.

Currently, you can connect a CodeMirror document to a language server over WebSockets. Future work will support language servers running in-browser, such as via Service Worker, and also support the Ace editor.

This library is in development. Opening issues and pull requests is greatly appreciated!

Features

The following features are all automatically configured once connected to a language server:

Intellisense autocomplete

Signature completion

Hover tooltips

Highlighting matching symbols in document

Linting or syntax errors

Within the same file: Go to Definition, Type Definition, and Find References

All other features of the language server are not currently supported, but if you would like to add support, please submit a pull request!

Screenshots

These screenshots show the current state of the library:

Javascript/Typescript:

Swift:

Installation

Current requirements:

Language server running on a web socket connection, such as jsonrpc-ws-proxy

CodeMirror editor with the show-hint addon included

addon included Ability to import an ES6 module, which the library is packaged as

Example installation and connection:

import * as CodeMirror from 'codemirror' ; import 'codemirror/addon/hint/show-hint.css' ; import 'codemirror/addon/hint/show-hint' ; import 'lsp-editor-adapter/lib/codemirror-lsp.css' ; import { LspWsConnection, CodeMirrorAdapter } from 'lsp-editor-adapter' ; let editor = CodeMirror( document .querySelector( '.editor' ), { value : 'hello world' , gutters : [ 'CodeMirror-lsp' ] }); let connectionOptions = { serverUri : 'ws://localhost:8080/html' , rootUri : 'file:///path/to/a/directory' , documentUri : 'file:///path/to/a/directory/file.html' , documentText : () => editor.getValue(), languageId : 'html' , }; let lspConnection = new LspWsConnection(editor) .connect( new WebSocket( 'ws://localhost:8080' )); let adapter = new CodeMirrorAdapter(lspConnection, { suggestOnTriggerCharacters : false }, editor); lspConnection.on( 'error' , (e) => { console .error(e) }); lspConnection.on( 'goTo' , (locations) => { }); adapter.remove(); lspConnection.close();

Running the example

A fully-functional example project which runs three language servers and allows editing all three files is available at /example

To run the example:

cd example npm install npm run start

then visit localhost:4000

Developing

To develop against this library, and see updates in the example, run both of these:

npx webpack --watch

npm run dev

To run library tests, there are two options:

npm test npm run test -dev

test-dev will watch the source code and rerun tests in the background