1K library for exchanging messages between tabs in a same browser. It uses the local storage as a communication channel.
The story behind the library is available here.
Add lsbridge.min.js to your page:
<script src="js/lsbridge.min.js"></script>
There is a global object
lsbridge available.
Send messages:
lsbridge.send('my-namespace', { message: 'Hello world!' });
Listen for messages:
lsbridge.subscribe('my-namespace', function(data) {
console.log(data); // prints: { message: 'Hello world!'}
});
Find out if
localStorage is available:
console.log(lsbridge.isLSAvailable); // prints "true" or "false"
Cancel listeners for specific namespace:
lsbridge.unsubscribe('my-namespace');
npm install to get UglifyJS installed.
npm run-script compile to produce
build/jsbridge.min.js
Try it yourself by opening
example/index.html in a browser.