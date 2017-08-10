The Local Storage Bridge

1K library for exchanging messages between tabs in a same browser. It uses the local storage as a communication channel.

The story behind the library is available here.

Usage

Add lsbridge.min.js to your page:

< script src = "js/lsbridge.min.js" > </ script >

There is a global object lsbridge available.

Send messages:

lsbridge.send( 'my-namespace' , { message : 'Hello world!' });

Listen for messages:

lsbridge.subscribe( 'my-namespace' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Find out if localStorage is available:

console .log(lsbridge.isLSAvailable);

Cancel listeners for specific namespace:

lsbridge.unsubscribe( 'my-namespace' );

Compilation

Run npm install to get UglifyJS installed.

to get UglifyJS installed. Run npm run-script compile to produce build/jsbridge.min.js

Example