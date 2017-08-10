openbase logo
lsb

lsbridge

by Krasimir Tsonev
0.2.0 (see all)

Using local storage as a communication channel

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28

GitHub Stars

452

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

The Local Storage Bridge

1K library for exchanging messages between tabs in a same browser. It uses the local storage as a communication channel.

The story behind the library is available here.

Usage

Add lsbridge.min.js to your page:

<script src="js/lsbridge.min.js"></script>

There is a global object lsbridge available.

Send messages:

lsbridge.send('my-namespace', { message: 'Hello world!' });

Listen for messages:

lsbridge.subscribe('my-namespace', function(data) {
  console.log(data); // prints: { message: 'Hello world!'}
});

Find out if localStorage is available:

console.log(lsbridge.isLSAvailable); // prints "true" or "false"

Cancel listeners for specific namespace:

lsbridge.unsubscribe('my-namespace');

Compilation

  • Run npm install to get UglifyJS installed.
  • Run npm run-script compile to produce build/jsbridge.min.js

Example

Try it yourself by opening example/index.html in a browser.

lsbridge

