ls-engines

by Jordan Harband
0.6.1 (see all)

Determine if your dependency graph's stated "engines" criteria is met.

Documentation
7.9K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ls-engines Version Badge

github actions coverage dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

npm badge

Determine if your dependency graph's stated "engines" criteria is met.

Example

> ls-engines
`package.json` found; building ideal tree from package.json...

Valid node version range: ^14 || ^13 || ^12 || ^11 || ^10 || ^9 || ^8 || ^7 || ^6 || ^5 || ^4 || ^0.12 || ^0.11 || ^0.10 || ^0.9 || ^0.8

Currently available, most recent, valid node major versions: v14.2, v13.14, v12.16.3, v11.15, v10.20.1, v9.11.2, v8.17, v7.10.1, v6.17.1, v5.12, v4.9.1, v0.12.18, v0.11.16, v0.10.48, v0.9.12, v0.8.28

Current node version, v13.7.0, is valid!

ls-engines takes a --mode option, which defaults to "auto", but can also be "actual", "virtual", or "ideal". ”actual“ reads from node_modules; ”virtual“ reads from a lockfile; “ideal” reads from package.json.

