LRUD

A spatial navigation library for devices with input via directional controls

Upgrading from V2

v3 is a major rewrite, covering many new features. However, it unfortunately breaks some backwards compatibility.

We are currently in the process of writing more detailed docs for an upgrade process. However, the main things to note at the minute at;

changes in events, which ones are emitted and what they are emitted with

removal of grid in favour of isIndexAligned behaviour

Getting Started

git clone git@github.com:bbc/lrud.git lrud cd lrud npm install

Lrud is written in Typescript and makes use of mitt.

Usage

npm install lrud

const { Lrud } = require ( 'Lrud' ) var navigation = new Lrud() navigation .registerNode( 'root' , { orientation : 'vertical' }) .registerNode( 'item-a' , { parent : 'root' , isFocusable : true }) .registerNode( 'item-b' , { parent : 'root' , isFocusable : true }) .assignFocus( 'item-a' ) document .addEventListener( 'keypress' , (event) => { navigation.handleKeyEvent(event) }); navigation.on( 'move' , (moveEvent) => { myApp.doSomethingOnNodeFocus(moveEvent.enter) })

See usage docs for details full API details.

For more "full" examples, covering common use cases, check the recipes

Running the tests

All code is written in Typescript, so we make use of a tsconfig.json and jest.config.js to ensure tests run correctly.

Test files are split up fairly arbitrarily, aiming to have larger sets of tests broken into their own file.

npm test

To run a specific test file, use npx jest from the project root.

npx jest src/lrud.test.js

You can also run all the tests with verbose output. This is useful for listing out test scenarios to ensure that behaviour is covered.

npm run test :verbose

You can also run all the tests with coverage output

npm run test :coverage

Several of the tests have associated diagrams, in order to better explain what is being tested. These can be found in ./docs/test-diagrams .

We also have a specific test file ( src/build.test.js ) in order to ensure that we haven't broken the Typescript/rollup.js build.

Versioning

npm version <patch:minor:major> npm publish

Built with

Inspiration

Alternatives

License

LRUD is part of the BBC TAL libraries, and available to everyone under the terms of the Apache 2 open source licence (Apache-2.0). Take a look at the LICENSE file in the code.

Copyright (c) 2018 BBC