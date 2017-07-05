LRUCache

LRU Cache for node.js/browser.

使用链表实现的 LRU 缓存。 get 、 set 和 update 方法会更新 LRU 优先级。

Install

Node.js:

npm install lrucache

bower:

bower install lrucache

Browser:

< script src = "/pathTo/lrucache.js" > </ script >

API

const LRUCache = require ( 'lrucache' )

Class LRUCache([capacity])

capacity : : Optional, Type: Number , Default: Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER .

const cache = LRUCache( 100 )

Return value .

let a = cache.get( 'a' )

Return this .

cache.set( 'a' , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

Return this , It only run when key exists.

cache.update( 'a' , function ( a ) { a.push( 4 ) return a })

Return this .

cache.remove( 'a' )

Return this .

cache.removeAll()

Return a array of keys .

cache.keys()

Return true or false .

cache.has( 'a' )

Return the stalest key or null .

let staleKey = cache.staleKey()

Return the stalest data or null .

let staleDate = cache.popStale()

Return info .