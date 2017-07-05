openbase logo
lru

lrucache

by Yan Qing
1.0.3 (see all)

LRU Cache for node.js/browser.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

179K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

LRUCache

LRU Cache for node.js/browser.

使用链表实现的 LRU 缓存。getsetupdate 方法会更新 LRU 优先级。

Install

Node.js:

npm install lrucache

bower:

bower install lrucache

Browser:

<script src="/pathTo/lrucache.js"></script>

API

const LRUCache = require('lrucache')

Class LRUCache([capacity])

  • capacity: : Optional, Type: Number, Default: Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER.
const cache = LRUCache(100)

LRUCache.prototype.get(key)

Return value.

let a = cache.get('a')

LRUCache.prototype.set(key, value)

Return this.

cache.set('a', [1, 2, 3])

LRUCache.prototype.update(key, fn)

Return this, It only run when key exists.

cache.update('a', function (a) {
  a.push(4)
  return a
})

LRUCache.prototype.remove(key)

Return this.

cache.remove('a')

LRUCache.prototype.removeAll(key)

Return this.

cache.removeAll()

LRUCache.prototype.keys()

Return a array of keys.

cache.keys()

LRUCache.prototype.has(key)

Return true or false.

cache.has('a')

LRUCache.prototype.staleKey()

Return the stalest key or null.

let staleKey = cache.staleKey()

LRUCache.prototype.popStale()

Return the stalest data or null.

let staleDate = cache.popStale()

LRUCache.prototype.info()

Return info.

cache.info()

