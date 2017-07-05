LRU Cache for node.js/browser.
使用链表实现的 LRU 缓存。
get、
set 和
update 方法会更新 LRU 优先级。
Node.js:
npm install lrucache
bower:
bower install lrucache
Browser:
<script src="/pathTo/lrucache.js"></script>
const LRUCache = require('lrucache')
capacity: : Optional, Type:
Number, Default:
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER.
const cache = LRUCache(100)
Return
value.
let a = cache.get('a')
Return
this.
cache.set('a', [1, 2, 3])
Return
this, It only run when key exists.
cache.update('a', function (a) {
a.push(4)
return a
})
Return
this.
cache.remove('a')
Return
this.
cache.removeAll()
Return a array of
keys.
cache.keys()
Return
true or
false.
cache.has('a')
Return the stalest
key or
null.
let staleKey = cache.staleKey()
Return the stalest
data or
null.
let staleDate = cache.popStale()
Return
info.
cache.info()