Size limited queue based on LRU algorithm

Originally derived from memoizee package.

It's low-level utility meant to be used internally within cache algorithms. It backs up max functionality in memoizee project.

Installation

npm install lru-queue

To port it to Browser or any other (non CJS) environment, use your favorite CJS bundler. No favorite yet? Try: Browserify, Webmake or Webpack

Usage

Create queue, and provide a limit

var lruQueue = require ( "lru-queue" ); var queue = lruQueue( 3 );

Each queue exposes three methods:

Registers hit for given id (must be plain string).

queue.hit( "raz" );

If hit doesn't remove any old item from list it returns undefined , otherwise removed id is returned.

queue.hit( "dwa" ); queue.hit( "trzy" ); queue.hit( "raz" ); queue.hit( "dwa" ); queue.hit( "cztery" );

id's can be cleared from queue externally

queue.delete( "raz" ); queue.delete( "cztery" );

Resets the queue

queue.clear();

Tests