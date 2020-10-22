Least Recently Used (LRU) cache algorithm

A finite key-value map using the Least Recently Used (LRU) algorithm, where the most recently-used items are "kept alive" while older, less-recently used items are evicted to make room for newer items.

Useful when you want to limit use of memory to only hold commonly-used things.

Terminology & design

Based on a doubly-linked list for low complexity random shuffling of entries.

The cache object iself has a "head" (least recently used entry) and a "tail" (most recently used entry).

The "oldest" and "newest" are list entries -- an entry might have a "newer" and an "older" entry (doubly-linked, "older" being close to "head" and "newer" being closer to "tail").

Key lookup is done through a key-entry mapping native object, which on most platforms mean O(1) complexity. This comes at a very low memory cost (for storing two extra pointers for each entry).

Fancy ASCII art illustration of the general design:

entry entry entry entry ______ ______ ______ ______ | head |.newer => | |.newer => | |.newer => | tail | .oldest = | A | | B | | C | | D | = .newest |______| <= older.|______| <= older.|______| <= older.|______| removed <-- <-- <-- <-- <-- <-- <-- <-- <-- <-- <-- added

Example

let c = new LRUMap( 3 ) c.set( 'adam' , 29 ) c.set( 'john' , 26 ) c.set( 'angela' , 24 ) c.toString() c.get( 'john' ) c.toString() c.set( 'zorro' , 141 ) c.toString()

Usage

Recommended: Copy the code in lru.js or copy the lru.js and lru.d.ts files into your source directory. For minimal functionality, you only need the lines up until the comment that says "Following code is optional".

Using NPM: yarn add lru_map (note that because NPM is one large flat namespace, you need to import the module as "lru_map" rather than simply "lru".)

Using AMD: An AMD module loader like amdld can be used to load this module as well. There should be nothing to configure.

Testing:

Run tests with npm test

Run benchmarks with npm run benchmark

Using with TypeScript

This module comes with complete typing coverage for use with TypeScript. If you copied the code or files rather than using a module loader, make sure to include lru.d.ts into the same location where you put lru.js .

import {LRUMap} from './lru' console .log( 'LRUMap:' , LRUMap)

API

The API imitates that of Map , which means that in most cases you can use LRUMap as a drop-in replacement for Map .

export class LRUMap<K,V> { constructor ( limit : number , entries? :Iterable<[K,V]> ); constructor ( entries :Iterable<[K,V]> ); size : number ; limit : number ; oldest :Entry<K,V>; newest :Entry<K,V>; assign(entries :Iterable<[K,V]>) : void ; set (key :K, value :V) : LRUMap<K,V>; shift() : [K,V] | undefined ; get (key :K) : V | undefined ; has(key :K) : boolean ; find(key :K) : V | undefined ; delete (key :K) : V | undefined ; clear() : void ; keys() : Iterator<K>; values() : Iterator<V>; entries() : Iterator<[K,V]>; [Symbol.iterator]() : Iterator<[K,V]>; forEach(fun : ( value :V, key :K, m :LRUMap<K,V> )=> void , thisArg? : any ) : void ; toJSON() : Array <{key :K, value :V}>; toString() : string ; } interface Entry<K,V> { key :K; value :V; }

If you need to perform any form of finalization of items as they are evicted from the cache, wrapping the shift method is a good way to do it:

let c = new LRUMap( 123 ); c.shift = function ( ) { let entry = LRUMap.prototype.shift.call( this ); doSomethingWith(entry); return entry; }