A cache object that deletes the least-recently-used items.
Specify a max number of the most recently used items that you want to keep, and this cache will keep that many of the most recently accessed items.
This is not primarily a TTL cache, and does not make strong TTL guarantees.
There is no preemptive pruning of expired items, but you may set a TTL
on the cache or on a single
set. If you do so, it will treat expired
items as missing, and delete them when fetched.
As of version 7, this is one of the most performant LRU implementations available in JavaScript, and supports a wide diversity of use cases. However, note that using some of the features will necessarily impact performance, by causing the cache to have to do more work. See the "Performance" section below.
npm install lru-cache --save
const LRU = require('lru-cache')
// only 'max' is required, the others are optional, but MAY be
// required if certain other fields are set.
const options = {
// the number of most recently used items to keep.
// note that we may store fewer items than this if maxSize is hit.
max: 500, // <-- mandatory, you must give a maximum capacity
// if you wish to track item size, you must provide a maxSize
// note that we still will only keep up to max *actual items*,
// so size tracking may cause fewer than max items to be stored.
// At the extreme, a single item of maxSize size will cause everything
// else in the cache to be dropped when it is added. Use with caution!
// Note also that size tracking can negatively impact performance,
// though for most cases, only minimally.
maxSize: 5000,
// function to calculate size of items. useful if storing strings or
// buffers or other items where memory size depends on the object itself.
// also note that oversized items do NOT immediately get dropped from
// the cache, though they will cause faster turnover in the storage.
sizeCalculation: (value, key) => {
// return an positive integer which is the size of the item,
// if a positive integer is not returned, will use 0 as the size.
return 1
},
// function to call when the item is removed from the cache
// Note that using this can negatively impact performance.
dispose: (value, key) => {
freeFromMemoryOrWhatever(value)
},
// max time to live for items before they are considered stale
// note that stale items are NOT preemptively removed by default,
// and MAY live in the cache, contributing to its LRU max, long after
// they have expired.
// Also, as this cache is optimized for LRU/MRU operations, some of
// the staleness/TTL checks will reduce performance, as they will incur
// overhead by deleting items.
// Must be a positive integer in ms, defaults to 0, which means "no TTL"
ttl: 1000 * 60 * 5,
// return stale items from cache.get() before disposing of them
// boolean, default false
allowStale: false,
// update the age of items on cache.get(), renewing their TTL
// boolean, default false
updateAgeOnGet: false,
// update the age of items on cache.has(), renewing their TTL
// boolean, default false
updateAgeOnHas: false,
// update the "recently-used"-ness of items on cache.has()
// boolean, default false
updateRecencyOnHas: false,
}
const cache = new LRU(options)
cache.set("key", "value")
cache.get("key") // "value"
// non-string keys ARE fully supported
// but note that it must be THE SAME object, not
// just a JSON-equivalent object.
var someObject = { a: 1 }
cache.set(someObject, 'a value')
// Object keys are not toString()-ed
cache.set('[object Object]', 'a different value')
assert.equal(cache.get(someObject), 'a value')
// A similar object with same keys/values won't work,
// because it's a different object identity
assert.equal(cache.get({ a: 1 }), undefined)
cache.clear() // empty the cache
If you put more stuff in it, then items will fall out.
max - The maximum number (or size) of items that remain in the cache
(assuming no TTL pruning or explicit deletions). Note that fewer items
may be stored if size calculation is used, and
maxSize is exceeded.
This must be a positive finite intger.
This option is required, and must be a positive integer.
maxSize - Set to a positive integer to track the sizes of items added
to the cache, and automatically evict items in order to stay below this
size. Note that this may result in fewer than
max items being stored.
Optional, must be a positive integer if provided. Required if other size tracking features are used.
sizeCalculation - Function used to calculate the size of stored
items. If you're storing strings or buffers, then you probably want to
do something like
n => n.length. The item is passed as the first
argument, and the key is passed as the second argument.
This may be overridden by passing an options object to
cache.set().
Requires
maxSize to be set.
Deprecated alias:
length
dispose Function that is called on items when they are dropped
from the cache, as
this.dispose(value, key, reason).
This can be handy if you want to close file descriptors or do other cleanup tasks when items are no longer stored in the cache.
NOTE: It is called before the item has been fully removed from
the cache, so if you want to put it right back in, you need to wait
until the next tick. If you try to add it back in during the
dispose() function call, it will break things in subtle and weird
ways.
Unlike several other options, this may not be overridden by passing
an option to
set(), for performance reasons. If disposal functions
may vary between cache entries, then the entire list must be scanned
on every cache swap, even if no disposal function is in use.
The
reason will be one of the following strings, corresponding to the
reason for the item's deletion:
evict Item was evicted to make space for a new addition
set Item was overwritten by a new value
delete Item was removed by explicit
cache.delete(key) or by
calling
cache.clear(), which deletes everything.
Optional, must be a function.
disposeAfter The same as
dispose, but called after the entry is
completely removed and the cache is once again in a clean state.
It is safe to add an item right back into the cache at this point. However, note that it is very easy to inadvertently create infinite recursion in this way.
noDisposeOnSet Set to
true to suppress calling the
dispose()
function if the entry key is still accessible within the cache.
This may be overridden by passing an options object to
cache.set().
Boolean, default
false. Only relevant if
dispose or
disposeAfter
options are set.
ttl - max time to live for items before they are considered stale.
Note that stale items are NOT preemptively removed by default, and MAY
live in the cache, contributing to its LRU max, long after they have
expired.
Also, as this cache is optimized for LRU/MRU operations, some of the staleness/TTL checks will reduce performance, as they will incur overhead by deleting from Map objects rather than simply throwing old Map objects away.
This is not primarily a TTL cache, and does not make strong TTL guarantees. There is no pre-emptive pruning of expired items, but you may set a TTL on the cache, and it will treat expired items as missing when they are fetched, and delete them.
Optional, but must be a positive integer in ms if specified.
This may be overridden by passing an options object to
cache.set().
Deprecated alias:
maxAge
ttlResolution - Minimum amount of time in ms in which to check for
staleness. Defaults to
1, which means that the current time is checked
at most once per millisecond.
Set to
0 to check the current time every time staleness is tested.
Note that setting this to a higher value will improve performance somewhat while using ttl tracking, albeit at the expense of keeping stale items around a bit longer than intended.
ttlAutopurge - Preemptively remove stale items from the cache.
Note that this may significantly degrade performance, especially if the cache is storing a large number of items. It is almost always best to just leave the stale items in the cache, and let them fall out as new items are added.
Note that this means that
allowStale is a bit pointless, as stale
items will be deleted almost as soon as they expire.
Use with caution!
Boolean, default
false
allowStale - By default, if you set
ttl, it'll only delete stale
items from the cache when you
get(key). That is, it's not
preemptively pruning items.
If you set
allowStale:true, it'll return the stale value as well as
deleting it. If you don't set this, then it'll return
undefined when
you try to get a stale entry.
Note that when a stale entry is fetched, even if it is returned due to
allowStale being set, it is removed from the cache immediately. You
can immediately put it back in the cache if you wish, thus resetting the
TTL.
This may be overridden by passing an options object to
cache.get().
The
cache.has() method will always return
false for stale items.
Boolean, default false, only relevant if
ttl is set.
Deprecated alias:
stale
updateAgeOnGet - When using time-expiring entries with
ttl, setting
this to
true will make each item's age reset to 0 whenever it is
retrieved from cache with
get(), causing it to not expire. (It can
still fall out of cache based on recency of use, of course.)
This may be overridden by passing an options object to
cache.get().
Boolean, default false, only relevant if
ttl is set.
new LRUCache(options)
Create a new LRUCache. All options are documented above, and are on the cache as public members.
cache.max,
cache.maxSize,
cache.allowStale,
cache.noDisposeOnSet,
cache.sizeCalculation,
cache.dispose,
cache.maxSize,
cache.ttl,
cache.updateAgeOnGet
All option names are exposed as public members on the cache object.
These are intended for read access only. Changing them during program operation can cause undefined behavior.
cache.size
The total number of items held in the cache at the current moment.
cache.calculatedSize
The total size of items in cache when using size tracking.
set(key, value, [{ size, sizeCalculation, ttl, noDisposeOnSet }])
Add a value to the cache.
Optional options object may contain
ttl and
sizeCalculation as
described above, which default to the settings on the cache object.
Options object my also include
size, which will prevent calling the
sizeCalculation function and just use the specified number if it is a
positive integer, and
noDisposeOnSet which will prevent calling a
dispose function in the case of overwrites.
Will update the recency of the entry.
Returns the cache object.
get(key, { updateAgeOnGet, allowStale } = {}) => value
Return a value from the cache.
Will update the recency of the cache entry found.
If the key is not found,
get() will return
undefined. This can be
confusing when setting values specifically to
undefined, as in
cache.set(key, undefined). Use
cache.has() to determine whether a
key is present in the cache at all.
peek(key, { allowStale } = {}) => value
Like
get() but doesn't update recency or delete stale items.
Returns
undefined if the item is stale, unless
allowStale is set
either on the cache or in the options object.
has(key)
Check if a key is in the cache, without updating the recency or age.
Will return
false if the item is stale, even though it is technically
in the cache.
delete(key)
Deletes a key out of the cache.
Returns
true if the key was deleted,
false otherwise.
clear()
Clear the cache entirely, throwing away all values.
Deprecated alias:
reset()
keys()
Return a generator yielding the keys in the cache.
values()
Return a generator yielding the values in the cache.
entries()
Return a generator yielding
[key, value] pairs.
find(fn, [getOptions])
Find a value for which the supplied
fn method returns a truthy value,
similar to
Array.find().
fn is called as
fn(value, key, cache).
The optional
getOptions are applied to the resulting
get() of the
item found.
dump()
Return an array of
[key, entry] objects which can be passed to
cache.load()
Note: this returns an actual array, not a generator, so it can be more easily passed around.
load(entries)
Reset the cache and load in the items in
entries in the order listed.
Note that the shape of the resulting cache may be different if the same
options are not used in both caches.
purgeStale()
Delete any stale entries. Returns
true if anything was removed,
false otherwise.
Deprecated alias:
prune
forEach(fn, [thisp])
Call the
fn function with each set of
fn(value, key, cache) in the
LRU cache, from most recent to least recently used.
Does not affect recency of use.
If
thisp is provided, function will be called in the
this-context
of the provided object.
rforEach(fn, [thisp])
Same as
cache.forEach(fn, thisp), but in order from least recently
used to most recently used.
pop()
Evict the least recently used item, returning its value.
Returns
undefined if cache is empty.
In order to optimize performance as much as possible, "private" members and methods are exposed on the object as normal properties, rather than being accessed via Symbols, private members, or closure variables.
Do not use or rely on these. They will change or be removed without notice. They will cause undefined behavior if used inappropriately. There is no need or reason to ever call them directly.
This documentation is here so that it is especially clear that this not "undocumented" because someone forgot; it is documented, and the documentation is telling you not to do it.
Do not report bugs that stem from using these properties. They will be ignored.
initializeTTLTracking() Set up the cache for tracking TTLs
updateItemAge(index) Called when an item age is updated, by internal ID
setItemTTL(index) Called when an item ttl is updated, by internal ID
isStale(index) Called to check an item's staleness, by internal ID
initializeSizeTracking() Set up the cache for tracking item size.
Called automatically when a size is specified.
removeItemSize(index) Updates the internal size calculation when an
item is removed or modified, by internal ID
addItemSize(index) Updates the internal size calculation when an item
is added or modified, by internal ID
indexes() An iterator over the non-stale internal IDs, from most
recently to least recently used.
rindexes() An iterator over the non-stale internal IDs, from least
recently to most recently used.
newIndex() Create a new internal ID, either reusing a deleted ID,
evicting the least recently used ID, or walking to the end of the
allotted space.
evict() Evict the least recently used internal ID, returning its ID.
Does not do any bounds checking.
connect(p, n) Connect the
p and
n internal IDs in the linked list.
moveToTail(index) Move the specified internal ID to the most recently
used position.
keyMap Map of keys to internal IDs
keyList List of keys by internal ID
valList List of values by internal ID
sizes List of calculated sizes by internal ID
ttls List of TTL values by internal ID
starts List of start time values by internal ID
next Array of "next" pointers by internal ID
prev Array of "previous" pointers by internal ID
head Internal ID of least recently used item
tail Internal ID of most recently used item
free Stack of deleted internal IDs
As of January 2022, version 7 of this library is one of the most performant LRU cache implementations in JavaScript.
Benchmarks can be extremely difficult to get right. In particular, the performance of set/get/delete operations on objects will vary wildly depending on the type of key used. V8 is highly optimized for objects with keys that are short strings, especially integer numeric strings. Thus any benchmark which tests solely using numbers as keys will tend to find that an object-based approach performs the best.
Note that coercing anything to strings to use as object keys is unsafe, unless you can be 100% certain that no other type of value will be used. For example:
const myCache = {}
const set = (k, v) => myCache[k] = v
const get = (k) => myCache[k]
set({}, 'please hang onto this for me')
set('[object Object]', 'oopsie')
Also beware of "Just So" stories regarding performance. Garbage collection of large (especially: deep) object graphs can be incredibly costly, with several "tipping points" where it increases exponentially. As a result, putting that off until later can make it much worse, and less predictable. If a library performs well, but only in a scenario where the object graph is kept shallow, then that won't help you if you are using large objects as keys.
In general, when attempting to use a library to improve performance (such as a cache like this one), it's best to choose an option that will perform well in the sorts of scenarios where you'll actually use it.
This library is optimized for repeated gets and minimizing eviction time, since that is the expected need of a LRU. Set operations are somewhat slower on average than a few other options, in part because of that optimization. It is assumed that you'll be caching some costly operation, ideally as rarely as possible, so optimizing set over get would be unwise.
If performance matters to you:
null, objects, or some mix of types, or if you aren't sure,
then this library will work well for you.
dispose function, size tracking, or especially ttl
behavior, unless absolutely needed. These features are convenient, and
necessary in some use cases, and every attempt has been made to make the
performance impact minimal, but it isn't nothing.
This library changed to a different algorithm and internal data structure in version 7, yielding significantly better performance, albeit with some subtle changes as a result.
If you were relying on the internals of LRUCache in version 6 or before, it probably will not work in version 7 and above.
For more info, see the change log.