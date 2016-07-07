lru

A simple LRU cache supporting O(1) set, get and eviction of old keys

Installation

$ npm install lru

Example

var LRU = require ( 'lru' ); var cache = new LRU( 2 ), evicted cache.on( 'evict' , function ( data ) { evicted = data }); cache.set( 'foo' , 'bar' ); cache.get( 'foo' ); cache.set( 'foo2' , 'bar2' ); cache.get( 'foo2' ); cache.set( 'foo3' , 'bar3' ); cache.get( 'foo3' ); cache.remove( 'foo2' ) cache.remove( 'foo4' ) cache.length cache.keys cache.clear() cache.length cache.keys

API

LRU( length )

Create a new LRU cache that stores length elements before evicting the least recently used. Optionally you can pass an options map with additional options:

{ max : maxElementsToStore, maxAge : maxAgeInMilliseconds }

If you pass maxAge items will be evicted if they are older than maxAge when you access them.

Returns: the newly created LRU cache

Properties

The number of keys currently in the cache.

Array of all the keys currently in the cache.

Methods

.set( key, value )

Set the value of the key and mark the key as most recently used.

Returns: value

.get( key )

Query the value of the key and mark the key as most recently used.

Returns: value of key if found; undefined otherwise.

.peek( key )

Query the value of the key without marking the key as most recently used.

Returns: value of key if found; undefined otherwise.

.remove( key )

Remove the value from the cache.

Returns: value of key if found; undefined otherwise.

Clear the cache. This method does NOT emit the evict event.

.on( event, callback )

Respond to events. Currently only the evict event is implemented. When a key is evicted, the callback is executed with an associative array containing the evicted key: {key: key, value: value} .

Credits

A big thanks to Dusty Leary who finished the library.

License

MIT