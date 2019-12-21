Mapzen Turn-by-Turn is an open-source routing service with dynamic run-time costing that lets you integrate automobile, bicycle, pedestrian, or multimodal navigation into a web or mobile application.
Use this plug-in to create a Leaflet map that has a route line between map locations (also known as waypoints), a text narrative of maneuvers to perform on the route, distances along your route and estimated travel times, and the ability to drag the route start and endpoints to get a different path.
With lrm-mapzen, Mapzen Turn-by-Turn is substituted for the default routing service used in Leaflet Routing Machine. You need to install the lrm-mapzen plug-in and obtain an API key from mapzen.com/developers.
Follow along with this tutorial to build a map with lrm-mapzen.
Download lrm-mapzen and insert a reference to the JavaScript file into your page right after the line where it loads Leaflet Routing Machine:
[...]
<script src="leaflet-routing-machine.js"></script>
<script src="lrm-mapzen.js"></script>
[...]
Also, include the stylesheet. This can replace the default
leaflet-routing-machine.css provided by LRM, since the Mapzen plug-in includes its own styles and icons.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="leaflet.routing.mapzen.css">
Insert your Mapzen API key for the placeholder text (mapzen-xxxxxx) and a routing options object to at least include the costing mode (
auto,
bicycle,
pedestrian, or
multimodal). Note that no additional options are needed for
formatter.
var map = L.map('map');
L.Routing.control({
// [...] See MapzenTurn-by-Turn API documentation for other options
router: L.Routing.mapzen('mapzen-xxxxxx', {
costing:'auto'
}),
formatter: new L.Routing.mapzenFormatter()
}).addTo(map);
If you want to include additional costing options to help define the the route and estimated time along the path, you can pass a costing option object as one of router parameters. You can also include options for directions in order to change the language, distance units or narrative guidance production. See the Mapzen Turn-by-Turn API documentation for more information on the available options.
L.Routing.control({
router: L.Routing.mapzen('mapzen-xxxxxx', {
costing: "bicycle",
costing_options: {
bicycle: {
bicycle_type: "Road",
cycling_speed: "17.0",
use_roads: "0.1"
},
},
directions_options: {
language: 'en-US'
}
}),
formatter: new L.Routing.mapzenFormatter(),
}).addTo(map);
With the
multimodal costing mode, you can set costing options for preferences for taking buses or rail lines or having to make transfers. If you include a
date_time, you can request a transit route departing at a certain time, for example. See the Mapzen Turn-by-Turn API documentation for more information on the available options.
L.Routing.control({
router: L.Routing.mapzen('mapzen-xxxxxx', {
// you need to pass mapzenLine as routeLine to router to see subroutes of transit routing.
// you can skip routeLine if you don't want to use subroutes.
routeLine: function (route, options) { return L.Routing.mapzenLine(route, options); },
costing: "multimodal",
date_time: {
type: 1,
value: "2016-05-10T08:00"
}
}),
formatter: new L.Routing.mapzenFormatter(),
}).addTo(map);
See the Leaflet Routing Machine documentation and Mapzen Turn-by-Turn API documentation for more information.
The Mapzen plug-in can be installed using npm instead of downloading the script manually:
npm install --save lrm-mapzen
Once the Mapzen plug-in is installed, update the router and formatter instances to tell the Leaflet Routing Machine to use Mapzen’s engine.
var L = require('leaflet');
require('leaflet-routing-machine');
require('lrm-mapzen');
var map = L.map('map');
L.Routing.control({
router: L.Routing.mapzen('mapzen-xxxxxx', {costing:'auto'}),
formatter: new L.Routing.mapzenFormatter()
}).addTo(map);
For
router, insert your Mapzen Turn-by-Turn API key and a routing options object to at least include the routing mode (such as
auto,
bicycle,
pedestrian, or
multimodal); see the Mapzen Turn-by-Turn API documentation for more information. (Note that no additional options are needed for
formatter.)
You can also change the route costing mode after the router is created. Say you had different transportation options on your map and wanted to change
costing to
bicycle when that button is clicked:
var rr = L.Routing.mapzen('mapzen-xxxxxx', {costing:'auto'});
[...]
bikeButton.onClick: function () {
rr.route({costing: "bicycle"});
}
If you want to run your lrm-mapzen plug-in locally for testing and development purposes:
auto,
bicycle, or
pedestrian)
python -m SimpleHTTPServer or the local server you prefer)
http://localhost:8000/examples in your browser (all assets needed to run Mapzen are in the
/examples folder)