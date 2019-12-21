Mapzen is shutting down its services including Turn-by-turn. Read more at https://mapzen.com/blog/shutdown/

Add support for Mapzen Turn-by-Turn routing in Leaflet Routing Machine

Mapzen Turn-by-Turn is an open-source routing service with dynamic run-time costing that lets you integrate automobile, bicycle, pedestrian, or multimodal navigation into a web or mobile application.

Use this plug-in to create a Leaflet map that has a route line between map locations (also known as waypoints), a text narrative of maneuvers to perform on the route, distances along your route and estimated travel times, and the ability to drag the route start and endpoints to get a different path.

With lrm-mapzen, Mapzen Turn-by-Turn is substituted for the default routing service used in Leaflet Routing Machine. You need to install the lrm-mapzen plug-in and obtain an API key from mapzen.com/developers.

Get started with lrm-mapzen

Follow along with this tutorial to build a map with lrm-mapzen.

Download lrm-mapzen and insert a reference to the JavaScript file into your page right after the line where it loads Leaflet Routing Machine:

[...] < script src = "leaflet-routing-machine.js" > </ script > < script src = "lrm-mapzen.js" > </ script > [...]

Also, include the stylesheet. This can replace the default leaflet-routing-machine.css provided by LRM, since the Mapzen plug-in includes its own styles and icons.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "leaflet.routing.mapzen.css" >

Insert your Mapzen API key for the placeholder text (mapzen-xxxxxx) and a routing options object to at least include the costing mode ( auto , bicycle , pedestrian , or multimodal ). Note that no additional options are needed for formatter .

var map = L.map( 'map' ); L.Routing.control({ router : L.Routing.mapzen( 'mapzen-xxxxxx' , { costing : 'auto' }), formatter : new L.Routing.mapzenFormatter() }).addTo(map);

If you want to include additional costing options to help define the the route and estimated time along the path, you can pass a costing option object as one of router parameters. You can also include options for directions in order to change the language, distance units or narrative guidance production. See the Mapzen Turn-by-Turn API documentation for more information on the available options.

L.Routing.control({ router : L.Routing.mapzen( 'mapzen-xxxxxx' , { costing : "bicycle" , costing_options : { bicycle : { bicycle_type : "Road" , cycling_speed : "17.0" , use_roads : "0.1" }, }, directions_options : { language : 'en-US' } }), formatter : new L.Routing.mapzenFormatter(), }).addTo(map);

With the multimodal costing mode, you can set costing options for preferences for taking buses or rail lines or having to make transfers. If you include a date_time , you can request a transit route departing at a certain time, for example. See the Mapzen Turn-by-Turn API documentation for more information on the available options.

L.Routing.control({ router : L.Routing.mapzen( 'mapzen-xxxxxx' , { routeLine : function ( route, options ) { return L.Routing.mapzenLine(route, options); }, costing : "multimodal" , date_time : { type : 1 , value : "2016-05-10T08:00" } }), formatter : new L.Routing.mapzenFormatter(), }).addTo(map);

See the Leaflet Routing Machine documentation and Mapzen Turn-by-Turn API documentation for more information.

Use lrm-mapzen with npm and Browserify

The Mapzen plug-in can be installed using npm instead of downloading the script manually:

npm install --save lrm-mapzen

Once the Mapzen plug-in is installed, update the router and formatter instances to tell the Leaflet Routing Machine to use Mapzen’s engine.

var L = require ( 'leaflet' ); require ( 'leaflet-routing-machine' ); require ( 'lrm-mapzen' ); var map = L.map( 'map' ); L.Routing.control({ router : L.Routing.mapzen( 'mapzen-xxxxxx' , { costing : 'auto' }), formatter : new L.Routing.mapzenFormatter() }).addTo(map);

For router , insert your Mapzen Turn-by-Turn API key and a routing options object to at least include the routing mode (such as auto , bicycle , pedestrian , or multimodal ); see the Mapzen Turn-by-Turn API documentation for more information. (Note that no additional options are needed for formatter .)

You can also change the route costing mode after the router is created. Say you had different transportation options on your map and wanted to change costing to bicycle when that button is clicked:

var rr = L.Routing.mapzen( 'mapzen-xxxxxx' , { costing : 'auto' }); [...] bikeButton.onClick: function ( ) { rr.route({ costing : "bicycle" }); }

Run a local example

If you want to run your lrm-mapzen plug-in locally for testing and development purposes: