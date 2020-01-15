openbase logo
lrm-graphhopper

by Per Liedman
1.3.0 (see all)

Support for GraphHopper in Leaflet Routing Machine

Readme

Leaflet Routing Machine / GraphHopper

Maintainers Wanted

I no longer use this module, and have not done so in a long while. If you use it, please consider taking over maintenance of this module (it's not a lot of work). Because of this situation, I have very limited time and expertise to answer any questions regarding this module

npm version

Extends Leaflet Routing Machine with support for GraphHopper.

Some brief instructions follow below, but the Leaflet Routing Machine tutorial on alternative routers is recommended.

Installing

Go to the releases page to get the script to include in your page. Put the script after Leaflet and Leaflet Routing Machine has been loaded.

To use with for example Browserify:

npm install --save lrm-graphhopper

Using

There's a single class exported by this module, L.Routing.GraphHopper. It implements the IRouter interface. Use it to replace Leaflet Routing Machine's default OSRM router implementation:

var L = require('leaflet');
require('leaflet-routing-machine');
require('lrm-graphhopper'); // This will tack on the class to the L.Routing namespace

L.Routing.control({
    router: new L.Routing.GraphHopper('your GraphHopper API key'),
}).addTo(map);

Note that you will need to pass a valid GraphHopper API key to the constructor.

To keep track of the GraphHopper credits consumption, the application may listen to the response event fired by the Router object. This event holds the values from GraphHopper's response HTTP headers:

  • status: The HTTP status code (see GraphHopper error codes)
  • limit: The X-RateLimit-Limit header
  • remaining: The X-RateLimit-Remaining header
  • reset: The X-RateLimit-Reset header
  • credits: The X-RateLimit-Credits header
var router = myRoutingControl.getRouter();
router.on('response',function(e){
  console.log('This routing request consumed ' + e.credits + ' credit(s)');
  console.log('You have ' + e.remaining + ' left');
});

