make table headers sticky, example for React CRM
bower install lr-sticky-header
npm install lr-sticky-header
var tableElement = document.getElementById('table');
var stickyTable = lrStickyHeader(tableElement);
var parentElement = document.getElementById('scrollPanel');
var stickyTable2 = lrStickyHeader(tableElement, {parent: parentElement});
You'll need your table element and its children to have the property
box-sizing set to
border-box (it is the default of many css framework such bootstrap
when the header is sticked the class name
lr-sticky-header is added to the thead element if you want to add some more style