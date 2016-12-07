lrStickyHeader

make table headers sticky, example for React CRM

live demo

(almost)no css to add

no dependency

does not add any other element to the markup

~ 100 loc

install

bower install lr-sticky-header

npm install lr-sticky-header

dependencies

None

usage

var tableElement = document .getElementById( 'table' ); var stickyTable = lrStickyHeader(tableElement); var parentElement = document .getElementById( 'scrollPanel' ); var stickyTable2 = lrStickyHeader(tableElement, { parent : parentElement});

style

You'll need your table element and its children to have the property box-sizing set to border-box (it is the default of many css framework such bootstrap

when the header is sticked the class name lr-sticky-header is added to the thead element if you want to add some more style

api