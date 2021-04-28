Modern approach to Low Quality Image Placeholders (LQIP) using
webpand
sharp. (demo)
This approach is extremely fast and produces much smaller outputs than alternatives.
Check out the demo for more examples and details.
This package uses a very similar LQIP approach to the one used by Medium.
We use
sharp to resize input images to a max dimension of
16px and output
webp (default) or
jpeg images with an encoding
quality set to 20. The max dimension is a single, simple variable to tradeoff between encoded image size and visual fidelity.
This resuls in very efficient placeholder images that have noticeable artifacts due to the low quality encoding. These artifacts are then hidden in the browser using a simple blur filter.
.placeholder {
filter: blur(20px);
transform: scale(1.1);
}
Note that Medium uses this scale transform on its placeholder images for two reasons:
An alternative to using this
blur +
transform technique is to use a CSS backdrop-filter. This technique has less cross-browser support, but it produces clean blurred preview images without the need to transform the placeholder.
.placeholder::after {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
backdrop-filter: blur(20px);
pointer-events: none;
}
npm install --save lqip-modern
## or
yarn add lqip-modern
const lqip = require('lqip-modern')
const result = await lqip('fixtures/brooklyn.jpg')
which outputs
{
content: <Buffer>,
metadata: {
originalWidth: 1400,
originalHeight: 350,
width: 16,
height: 4,
type: 'webp',
dataURIBase64: ''
}
}
If you pass an array of inputs, the result will be an array of outputs.
The format of the output is as close to sqip as possible for easy comparison.
input (Buffer | string | Array<Buffer> | Array<string>) Either an array of image inputs or a single image input.
Each image input may either be a
Buffer containing raw image data, or a
string containing the filesystem path to a supported image type.
opts Object? Optional configuration options.
opts.concurrency number Concurrency when processing an array of input images. (optional, default
4)
opts.outputFormat string Output format to use; either
webp or
jpeg (passing
jpg is the same as passing
jpeg). (optional, default
'webp')
opts.outputOptions Object? Output options passed to either
sharp.webp or
sharp.jpeg dependent on
opts.outputFormat.
opts.resize (number | Array<any>)? Options to pass to
sharp.resize. Defaults to resizing inputs to a max dimension of
16, with the other dimension being calculated to maintain aspect ratio. If you want more control, you can pass an array of args here which will be forwarded to
sharp.resize.
Webp is supported by 98% of browsers and produces significantly smaller results.
If you need 100% browser support, then I recommend that you use the
jpeg output format or sqip.
In the future, I'd love to experiment with outputting
jpeg at full quality and then compressing the results with mozjpeg at 20% quality.
|Approach
|format
|Width
|Avg Encode Speed
|Avg Size
|lqip-modern 🔥
|webp
|16px
|0.011s
|152 B
|lqip-modern
|jpeg
|16px
|0.003s
|274 B
|lqip-modern
|webp
|8px
|0.014s
|129 B
|lqip-modern
|jpeg
|8px
|0.003s
|244 B
|lqip-modern
|webp
|32px
|0.013s
|257 B
|lqip-modern
|jpeg
|32px
|0.002s
|347 B
|lqip (original)
|jpeg
|10px
|0.395s
|887 B
|lqip-custom
|jpeg
|32px
|0.040s
|545 B
|sqip (default)
|svg
|original
|1.468s
|509 B
Check out the demo for full results.
Generated with a fork of sqip's excellent comparison benchmark.
webp format performs a similar set of transforms as the one used by blurhash.
MIT © Travis Fischer
