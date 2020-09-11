lqip-loader: low quality images placeholders for webpack

npm install --save-dev lqip-loader

Generating Base64 & dominant colours palette for a jpeg image imported in your JS bundle:

PS: The large image file will be emitted & only 400byte of Base64 (if set to true in the loader options) will be bundled.

webpack.config.js:

{ test : /\.jpe?g$/ , loaders : [ { loader : 'lqip-loader' , options : { path : '/media' , name : '[name].[ext]' , base64 : true , palette : true } } ] test : /\.(png|jpe?g)$/ , loaders : [ { loader : 'lqip-loader' , options : { base64 : true , palette : false } }, { loader : 'url-loader' , options : { limit : 8000 } } ] }

your-app-module.js:

import banner from './images/banner.jpg' ; console .log(banner.preSrc); console .log(banner.palette) console .log(banner.src)

To save memory and improve GPU performance, browsers (including Chrome started from 61.0.3163.38) will now render a slightly more crisp or pixelated Base64 encoded images.



Older Chrome to the left, Chrome v61 to the right.

If you want the blur to be smooth really bad, here's a fix!

img { filter : blur (25px); }

More history about the issue can be found here and here.

alternatively, you can fill the container with a really cheap colour or gradient from the amazing palette we provide.

Essential Image Optimization, An eBook by Addy Osmany

Related projects to this would be lqip module for Node as well as lqip-cli.

Thanks to Colin van Eenige for his reviewing and early testing.

MIT - Zouhir Chahoud