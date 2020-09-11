openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ll

lqip-loader

by Zouhir ⚡️
2.2.1 (see all)

Low Quality Image Placeholders (LQIP) for Webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lqip-loader: low quality images placeholders for webpack

demo 



npm install --save-dev lqip-loader

Generating Base64 & dominant colours palette for a jpeg image imported in your JS bundle:

PS: The large image file will be emitted & only 400byte of Base64 (if set to true in the loader options) will be bundled.

webpack.config.js:

{
  /**
   * OPTION A:
   * default file-loader fallback
   **/
  test: /\.jpe?g$/,
  loaders: [
    {
      loader: 'lqip-loader',
      options: {
        path: '/media', // your image going to be in media folder in the output dir
        name: '[name].[ext]', // you can use [hash].[ext] too if you wish,
        base64: true, // default: true, gives the base64 encoded image
        palette: true // default: false, gives the dominant colours palette
      }
    }
  ]

  /**
   * OPTION B:
   * Chained with your own url-loader or file-loader
   **/
  test: /\.(png|jpe?g)$/,
  loaders: [
    {
      loader: 'lqip-loader',
      options: {
        base64: true,
        palette: false
      }
    },
    {
      loader: 'url-loader',
      options: {
        limit: 8000
      }
    }
  ]
}

your-app-module.js:

import banner from './images/banner.jpg';

console.log(banner.preSrc);
// outputs: ".... 

// the object will have palette property, array will be sorted from most dominant colour to the least
console.log(banner.palette) // [ '#628792', '#bed4d5', '#5d4340', '#ba454d', '#c5dce4', '#551f24' ]
 
console.log(banner.src) // that's the original image URL to load later!

To save memory and improve GPU performance, browsers (including Chrome started from 61.0.3163.38) will now render a slightly more crisp or pixelated Base64 encoded images.


Older Chrome to the left, Chrome v61 to the right.

If you want the blur to be smooth really bad, here's a fix! 

img {
  filter: blur(25px);
}

More history about the issue can be found here and here.

alternatively, you can fill the container with a really cheap colour or gradient from the amazing palette we provide.




Related projects to this would be lqip module for Node as well as lqip-cli.

Thanks to Colin van Eenige for his reviewing and early testing.

MIT - Zouhir Chahoud

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial