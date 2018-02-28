A very lightweight underscore, for browser apps that like to watch their weight.
Note, this is a very incomplete implementation of underscore, partly because many of underscore's functions can be found on
Array and
Object now, and also partly because I'm lazy. Pull requests for missing functions will be accepted gladly.
You can either import all of lowscore, or just the parts you need.
var _ = require('lowscore');
_.groupBy(...);
_.indexBy(...);
var groupBy = require('lowscore/groupBy');
var indexBy = require('lowscore/indexBy');
...
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/find
|87
lodash.find
|12681
lodash/fp/find
|61376
underscore (all)
|16133
var find = require('lowscore/find');
var found = find(list, predicate);
Looks through each value in the list, returning the first one that passes a truth test (predicate), or undefined if no value passes the test. The function returns as soon as it finds an acceptable element, and doesn't traverse the entire list.
var even = find([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6], function(num){ return num % 2 == 0; });
=> 2
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/findIndex
|97
lodash.findindex
|12509
lodash/fp/findIndex
|60952
underscore (all)
|16133
var findIndex = require('lowscore/findIndex');
var foundIndex = findIndex(list, predicate);
Returns the first index where the predicate truth test passes; otherwise returns -1. Predicate is passed the item and item index.
findIndex([4, 6, 8, 12], isPrime);
=> -1 // not found
findIndex([4, 6, 7, 12], isPrime);
=> 2
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/sortBy
|327
lodash.sortby
|13990
lodash/fp/sortBy
|63749
underscore (all)
|16133
var sortBy = require('lowscore/sortBy');
var sorted = sortBy(list, iteratee);
Returns a (stably) sorted copy of list, ranked in ascending order by the results of running each value through iteratee. iteratee may also be the string name of the property to sort by (eg. length).
sortBy([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6], function(num){ return Math.sin(num); });
=> [5, 4, 6, 3, 1, 2]
var stooges = [{name: 'moe', age: 40}, {name: 'larry', age: 50}, {name: 'curly', age: 60}];
sortBy(stooges, 'name');
=> [{name: 'curly', age: 60}, {name: 'larry', age: 50}, {name: 'moe', age: 40}];
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/groupBy
|165
lodash.groupby
|12392
lodash/fp/groupBy
|62274
underscore (all)
|16133
var groupBy = require('lowscore/groupBy');
var groups = groupBy(list, iteratee);
Splits a collection into sets, grouped by the result of running each value through iteratee. If iteratee is a string instead of a function, groups by the property named by iteratee on each of the values.
groupBy([1.3, 2.1, 2.4], function(num){ return Math.floor(num); });
=> {1: [1.3], 2: [2.1, 2.4]}
groupBy(['one', 'two', 'three'], 'length');
=> {3: ["one", "two"], 5: ["three"]}
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/indexBy
|144
lodash.indexby
|10307
lodash/fp/indexBy
|62265
underscore (all)
|16133
var indexBy = require('lowscore/indexBy');
var index = indexBy(list, iteratee);
Given a list, and an iteratee function that returns a key for each element in the list (or a property name), returns an object with an index of each item. Just like groupBy, but for when you know your keys are unique.
var stooges = [{name: 'moe', age: 40}, {name: 'larry', age: 50}, {name: 'curly', age: 60}];
indexBy(stooges, 'age');
=> {
"40": {name: 'moe', age: 40},
"50": {name: 'larry', age: 50},
"60": {name: 'curly', age: 60}
}
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/pick
|272
lodash.pick
|2037
lodash/fp/pick
|61663
underscore (all)
|16133
var pick = require('lowscore/pick');
pick(object, key1, key2, ...);
pick(object, [key1, key2, ...]);
pick(object, function (value, key, object) { return key == key1; });
Return a copy of the object, filtered to only have values for the whitelisted keys (or array of valid keys). Alternatively accepts a predicate indicating which keys to pick.
pick({name: 'moe', age: 50, userid: 'moe1'}, 'name', 'age');
=> {name: 'moe', age: 50}
pick({name: 'moe', age: 50, userid: 'moe1'}, function(value, key, object) {
return !isNaN(Number(value));
});
=> {age: 50}
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/omit
|317
lodash.omit
|6765
lodash/fp/omit
|62467
underscore (all)
|16133
var omit = require('lowscore/omit');
omit(object, key1, key2, ...);
omit(object, [key1, key2, ...]);
omit(object, function (value, key, object) { return key == key1; });
Return a copy of the object, filtered to omit the blacklisted keys (or array of keys). Alternatively accepts a predicate indicating which keys to omit.
omit({name: 'moe', age: 50, userid: 'moe1'}, 'userid');
=> {name: 'moe', age: 50}
omit({name: 'moe', age: 50, userid: 'moe1'}, function(value, key, object) {
return !isNaN(Number(value));
});
=> {name: 'moe', userid: 'moe1'}
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/mapObject
|121
lodash.mapvalues
|11991
lodash/fp/mapValues
|61328
underscore (all)
|16133
var mapObject = require('lowscore/mapObject');
mapObject(object, iteratee);
Like map, but for objects. Transform the value of each property in turn.
mapObject({start: 5, end: 12}, function(val, key, object) {
return val + 5;
});
=> {start: 10, end: 17}
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/object
|158
lodash.frompairs
|75
lodash/fp/fromPairs
|60787
underscore (all)
|16133
var object = require('lowscore/object');
object(list, [values]);
Converts arrays into objects. Pass either a single list of
[key, value] pairs, or a list of keys, and a list of values. If duplicate keys exist, the last value wins.
_.object(['moe', 'larry', 'curly'], [30, 40, 50]);
=> {moe: 30, larry: 40, curly: 50}
_.object([['moe', 30], ['larry', 40], ['curly', 50]]);
=> {moe: 30, larry: 40, curly: 50}
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/flatten
|161
lodash.flatten
|1203
lodash/fp/flatten
|60775
underscore (all)
|16133
var flatten = require('lowscore/flatten');
var r = flatten(array, [shallow]);
Flattens a nested array (the nesting can be to any depth). If you pass shallow, the array will only be flattened a single level.
flatten([1, [2], [3, [[4]]]]);
=> [1, 2, 3, 4];
flatten([1, [2], [3, [[4]]]], true);
=> [1, 2, 3, [[4]]];
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/max
|209
lodash.max
|373
lodash/fp/max
|61244
underscore (all)
|16133
var max = require('lowscore/max');
var smallestItem = max(items, [iteratee]);
Returns the maximum value in list. If an iteratee function is provided, it will be used on each value to generate the criterion by which the value is ranked. -Infinity is returned if list is empty, so an isEmpty guard may be required. Non-numerical values in list will be ignored.
var stooges = [{name: 'moe', age: 40}, {name: 'larry', age: 50}, {name: 'curly', age: 60}];
_.max(stooges, function(stooge){ return stooge.age; });
=> {name: 'curly', age: 60};
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/min
|206
lodash.min
|373
lodash/fp/min
|61244
underscore (all)
|16133
var min = require('lowscore/min');
var smallestItem = min(items, [iteratee]);
Returns the minimum value in list. If an iteratee function is provided, it will be used on each value to generate the criterion by which the value is ranked. Infinity is returned if list is empty, so an isEmpty guard may be required. Non-numerical values in list will be ignored.
var numbers = [10, 5, 100, 2, 1000];
_.min(numbers);
=> 2
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/compact
|67
lodash.compact
|78
lodash/fp/compact
|60912
underscore (all)
|16133
var compact = require('lowscore/compact');
var a = compact(array);
Returns a copy of the array with all falsy values removed. In JavaScript, false, null, 0, "", undefined and NaN are all falsy.
compact([0, 1, false, 2, '', 3]);
=> [1, 2, 3]
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/without
|135
lodash.without
|4888
lodash/fp/without
|61951
underscore (all)
|16133
var without = require('lowscore/without');
var a = without(array, *values);
Returns a copy of the array with all instances of the values removed.
without([1, 2, 1, 0, 3, 1, 4], 0, 1);
=> [2, 3, 4]
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/range
|224
lodash.range
|1505
lodash/fp/range
|61527
underscore (all)
|16133
var range = require('lowscore/range');
var r = range([start], stop, [step]);
A function to create flexibly-numbered lists of integers, handy for each and map loops. start, if omitted, defaults to 0; step defaults to 1. Returns a list of integers from start (inclusive) to stop (exclusive), incremented (or decremented) by step, exclusive. Note that ranges that stop before they start are considered to be zero-length instead of negative — if you'd like a negative range, use a negative step.
range(10);
=> [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9]
range(1, 11);
=> [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10]
range(0, 30, 5);
=> [0, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25]
range(0, -10, -1);
=> [0, -1, -2, -3, -4, -5, -6, -7, -8, -9]
range(0);
=> []
repeat(3, 'stuff')
=> ['stuff', 'stuff', 'stuff']
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/extend
|142
lodash.assign
|2378
lodash/fp/assign
|61936
underscore (all)
|16133
var extend = require('lowscore/extend');
var destination = extend(destination, *sources);
Copy all of the properties in the source objects over to the destination object, and return the destination object. It's in-order, so the last source will override properties of the same name in previous arguments.
extend({name: 'moe'}, {age: 50});
=> {name: 'moe', age: 50}
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/times
|77
lodash.times
|1013
lodash/fp/times
|61076
underscore (all)
|16133
var times = require('lowscore/times');
var t = times(n, iteratee);
Invokes the given iteratee function n times. Each invocation of iteratee is called with an index argument. Produces an array of the returned values.
times(3, function(n){ return "item: " + n; });
=> ['item: 0', 'item: 1', 'item: 2']
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/values
|80
lodash.values
|1391
lodash/fp/values
|61053
underscore (all)
|16133
var values = require('lowscore/values');
var t = values(n, iteratee);
Return all of the values of the object's own properties.
values({one: 1, two: 2, three: 3});
=> [1, 2, 3]
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/uniq
|199
lodash.uniq
|4357
lodash/fp/uniq
|61855
underscore (all)
|16133
var uniq = require('lowscore/uniq');
var t = uniq(array, [iteratee]);
Remove duplicate entries from the array. If iteratee is given then the entries uniqueness is based on the result returned by the iteratee. If iteratee is a string instead of a function, uniqueness is based on the property named by iteratee on each of the values.
uniq([1, 2, 2, 3, 1, 2]);
=> [1, 2, 3]
|Module
|Size (minified)
lowscore/zip
|230
lodash.zip
|1272
lodash/fp/zip
|61514
underscore (all)
|16133
var zip = require('lowscore/zip');
var zipped = zip(*arrays);
Merges together the values of each of the arrays with the values at the corresponding position. Useful when you have separate data sources that are coordinated through matching array indexes. Use with apply to pass in an array of arrays. If you're working with a matrix of nested arrays, this can be used to transpose the matrix.
zip(['moe', 'larry', 'curly'], [30, 40, 50], [true, false, false]);
=> [["moe", 30, true], ["larry", 40, false], ["curly", 50, false]]