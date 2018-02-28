Lowscore

A very lightweight underscore, for browser apps that like to watch their weight.

Note, this is a very incomplete implementation of underscore, partly because many of underscore's functions can be found on Array and Object now, and also partly because I'm lazy. Pull requests for missing functions will be accepted gladly.

API

You can either import all of lowscore, or just the parts you need.

var _ = require ( 'lowscore' ); _.groupBy(...); _.indexBy(...); var groupBy = require ( 'lowscore/groupBy' ); var indexBy = require ( 'lowscore/indexBy' ); ...

find (87 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/find 87 lodash.find 12681 lodash/fp/find 61376 underscore (all) 16133

var find = require ( 'lowscore/find' ); var found = find(list, predicate);

Looks through each value in the list, returning the first one that passes a truth test (predicate), or undefined if no value passes the test. The function returns as soon as it finds an acceptable element, and doesn't traverse the entire list.

var even = find([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ], function ( num ) { return num % 2 == 0 ; }); => 2

findIndex (97 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/findIndex 97 lodash.findindex 12509 lodash/fp/findIndex 60952 underscore (all) 16133

var findIndex = require ( 'lowscore/findIndex' ); var foundIndex = findIndex(list, predicate);

Returns the first index where the predicate truth test passes; otherwise returns -1. Predicate is passed the item and item index.

findIndex([ 4 , 6 , 8 , 12 ], isPrime); => -1 findIndex([ 4 , 6 , 7 , 12 ], isPrime); => 2

sortBy (327 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/sortBy 327 lodash.sortby 13990 lodash/fp/sortBy 63749 underscore (all) 16133

var sortBy = require ( 'lowscore/sortBy' ); var sorted = sortBy(list, iteratee);

Returns a (stably) sorted copy of list, ranked in ascending order by the results of running each value through iteratee. iteratee may also be the string name of the property to sort by (eg. length).

sortBy([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ], function ( num ) { return Math .sin(num); }); => [ 5 , 4 , 6 , 3 , 1 , 2 ] var stooges = [{ name : 'moe' , age : 40 }, { name : 'larry' , age : 50 }, { name : 'curly' , age : 60 }]; sortBy(stooges, 'name' ); => [{ name : 'curly' , age : 60 }, { name : 'larry' , age : 50 }, { name : 'moe' , age : 40 }];

groupBy (165 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/groupBy 165 lodash.groupby 12392 lodash/fp/groupBy 62274 underscore (all) 16133

var groupBy = require ( 'lowscore/groupBy' ); var groups = groupBy(list, iteratee);

Splits a collection into sets, grouped by the result of running each value through iteratee. If iteratee is a string instead of a function, groups by the property named by iteratee on each of the values.

groupBy([ 1.3 , 2.1 , 2.4 ], function ( num ) { return Math .floor(num); }); => { 1 : [ 1.3 ], 2 : [ 2.1 , 2.4 ]} groupBy([ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ], 'length' ); => { 3 : [ "one" , "two" ], 5 : [ "three" ]}

indexBy (144 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/indexBy 144 lodash.indexby 10307 lodash/fp/indexBy 62265 underscore (all) 16133

var indexBy = require ( 'lowscore/indexBy' ); var index = indexBy(list, iteratee);

Given a list, and an iteratee function that returns a key for each element in the list (or a property name), returns an object with an index of each item. Just like groupBy, but for when you know your keys are unique.

var stooges = [{ name : 'moe' , age : 40 }, { name : 'larry' , age : 50 }, { name : 'curly' , age : 60 }]; indexBy(stooges, 'age' ); => { "40" : { name : 'moe' , age : 40 }, "50" : { name : 'larry' , age : 50 }, "60" : { name : 'curly' , age : 60 } }

pick (272 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/pick 272 lodash.pick 2037 lodash/fp/pick 61663 underscore (all) 16133

var pick = require ( 'lowscore/pick' ); pick(object, key1, key2, ...); pick(object, [key1, key2, ...]); pick(object, function ( value, key, object ) { return key == key1; });

Return a copy of the object, filtered to only have values for the whitelisted keys (or array of valid keys). Alternatively accepts a predicate indicating which keys to pick.

pick({ name : 'moe' , age : 50 , userid : 'moe1' }, 'name' , 'age' ); => { name : 'moe' , age : 50 } pick({ name : 'moe' , age : 50 , userid : 'moe1' }, function ( value, key, object ) { return ! isNaN ( Number (value)); }); => { age : 50 }

omit (317 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/omit 317 lodash.omit 6765 lodash/fp/omit 62467 underscore (all) 16133

var omit = require ( 'lowscore/omit' ); omit(object, key1, key2, ...); omit(object, [key1, key2, ...]); omit(object, function ( value, key, object ) { return key == key1; });

Return a copy of the object, filtered to omit the blacklisted keys (or array of keys). Alternatively accepts a predicate indicating which keys to omit.

omit({ name : 'moe' , age : 50 , userid : 'moe1' }, 'userid' ); => { name : 'moe' , age : 50 } omit({ name : 'moe' , age : 50 , userid : 'moe1' }, function ( value, key, object ) { return ! isNaN ( Number (value)); }); => { name : 'moe' , userid : 'moe1' }

mapObject (121 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/mapObject 121 lodash.mapvalues 11991 lodash/fp/mapValues 61328 underscore (all) 16133

var mapObject = require ( 'lowscore/mapObject' ); mapObject(object, iteratee);

Like map, but for objects. Transform the value of each property in turn.

mapObject({ start : 5 , end : 12 }, function ( val, key, object ) { return val + 5 ; }); => { start : 10 , end : 17 }

object (158 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/object 158 lodash.frompairs 75 lodash/fp/fromPairs 60787 underscore (all) 16133

var object = require ( 'lowscore/object' ); object(list, [values]);

Converts arrays into objects. Pass either a single list of [key, value] pairs, or a list of keys, and a list of values. If duplicate keys exist, the last value wins.

_.object([ 'moe' , 'larry' , 'curly' ], [ 30 , 40 , 50 ]); => { moe : 30 , larry : 40 , curly : 50 } _.object([[ 'moe' , 30 ], [ 'larry' , 40 ], [ 'curly' , 50 ]]); => { moe : 30 , larry : 40 , curly : 50 }

flatten (161 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/flatten 161 lodash.flatten 1203 lodash/fp/flatten 60775 underscore (all) 16133

var flatten = require ( 'lowscore/flatten' ); var r = flatten(array, [shallow]);

Flattens a nested array (the nesting can be to any depth). If you pass shallow, the array will only be flattened a single level.

flatten([ 1 , [ 2 ], [ 3 , [[ 4 ]]]]); => [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; flatten([ 1 , [ 2 ], [ 3 , [[ 4 ]]]], true ); => [ 1 , 2 , 3 , [[ 4 ]]];

max (209 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/max 209 lodash.max 373 lodash/fp/max 61244 underscore (all) 16133

var max = require ( 'lowscore/max' ); var smallestItem = max(items, [iteratee]);

Returns the maximum value in list. If an iteratee function is provided, it will be used on each value to generate the criterion by which the value is ranked. -Infinity is returned if list is empty, so an isEmpty guard may be required. Non-numerical values in list will be ignored.

var stooges = [{ name : 'moe' , age : 40 }, { name : 'larry' , age : 50 }, { name : 'curly' , age : 60 }]; _.max(stooges, function ( stooge ) { return stooge.age; }); => { name : 'curly' , age : 60 };

min (206 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/min 206 lodash.min 373 lodash/fp/min 61244 underscore (all) 16133

var min = require ( 'lowscore/min' ); var smallestItem = min(items, [iteratee]);

Returns the minimum value in list. If an iteratee function is provided, it will be used on each value to generate the criterion by which the value is ranked. Infinity is returned if list is empty, so an isEmpty guard may be required. Non-numerical values in list will be ignored.

var numbers = [ 10 , 5 , 100 , 2 , 1000 ]; _.min(numbers); => 2

compact (67 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/compact 67 lodash.compact 78 lodash/fp/compact 60912 underscore (all) 16133

var compact = require ( 'lowscore/compact' ); var a = compact(array);

Returns a copy of the array with all falsy values removed. In JavaScript, false, null, 0, "", undefined and NaN are all falsy.

compact([ 0 , 1 , false , 2 , '' , 3 ]); => [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]

without (135 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/without 135 lodash.without 4888 lodash/fp/without 61951 underscore (all) 16133

var without = require ( 'lowscore/without' ); var a = without(array, *values);

Returns a copy of the array with all instances of the values removed.

without([ 1 , 2 , 1 , 0 , 3 , 1 , 4 ], 0 , 1 ); => [ 2 , 3 , 4 ]

range (224 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/range 224 lodash.range 1505 lodash/fp/range 61527 underscore (all) 16133

var range = require ( 'lowscore/range' ); var r = range([start], stop, [step]);

A function to create flexibly-numbered lists of integers, handy for each and map loops. start, if omitted, defaults to 0; step defaults to 1. Returns a list of integers from start (inclusive) to stop (exclusive), incremented (or decremented) by step, exclusive. Note that ranges that stop before they start are considered to be zero-length instead of negative — if you'd like a negative range, use a negative step.

range( 10 ); => [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ] range( 1 , 11 ); => [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ] range( 0 , 30 , 5 ); => [ 0 , 5 , 10 , 15 , 20 , 25 ] range( 0 , -10 , -1 ); => [ 0 , -1 , -2 , -3 , -4 , -5 , -6 , -7 , -8 , -9 ] range( 0 ); => []

repeat (115 bytes)

repeat( 3 , 'stuff' ) => [ 'stuff' , 'stuff' , 'stuff' ]

extend (142 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/extend 142 lodash.assign 2378 lodash/fp/assign 61936 underscore (all) 16133

var extend = require ( 'lowscore/extend' ); var destination = extend(destination, *sources);

Copy all of the properties in the source objects over to the destination object, and return the destination object. It's in-order, so the last source will override properties of the same name in previous arguments.

extend({ name : 'moe' }, { age : 50 }); => { name : 'moe' , age : 50 }

times (77 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/times 77 lodash.times 1013 lodash/fp/times 61076 underscore (all) 16133

var times = require ( 'lowscore/times' ); var t = times(n, iteratee);

Invokes the given iteratee function n times. Each invocation of iteratee is called with an index argument. Produces an array of the returned values.

times( 3 , function ( n ) { return "item: " + n; }); => [ 'item: 0' , 'item: 1' , 'item: 2' ]

values (80 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/values 80 lodash.values 1391 lodash/fp/values 61053 underscore (all) 16133

var values = require ( 'lowscore/values' ); var t = values(n, iteratee);

Return all of the values of the object's own properties.

values({ one : 1 , two : 2 , three : 3 }); => [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]

uniq (199 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/uniq 199 lodash.uniq 4357 lodash/fp/uniq 61855 underscore (all) 16133

var uniq = require ( 'lowscore/uniq' ); var t = uniq(array, [iteratee]);

Remove duplicate entries from the array. If iteratee is given then the entries uniqueness is based on the result returned by the iteratee. If iteratee is a string instead of a function, uniqueness is based on the property named by iteratee on each of the values.

uniq([ 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 , 1 , 2 ]); => [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]

zip (230 bytes)

Module Size (minified) lowscore/zip 230 lodash.zip 1272 lodash/fp/zip 61514 underscore (all) 16133

var zip = require ( 'lowscore/zip' ); var zipped = zip(*arrays);

Merges together the values of each of the arrays with the values at the corresponding position. Useful when you have separate data sources that are coordinated through matching array indexes. Use with apply to pass in an array of arrays. If you're working with a matrix of nested arrays, this can be used to transpose the matrix.