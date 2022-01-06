lowlight

Virtual syntax highlighting for virtual DOMs and non-HTML things.

Contents

What is this?

This package wraps highlight.js to output objects (ASTs) instead of a string of HTML.

highlight.js , through lowlight, supports 190+ programming languages. Supporting all of them requires a lot of code. That’s why there are three entry points for lowlight:

lib/core.js — 0 languages

— 0 languages lib/common.js (default) — 35 languages

(default) — 35 languages lib/all.js — 191 languages

Bundled, minified, and gzipped, those are roughly 9.7 kB, 47 kB, and 290 kB.

When should I use this?

This package is useful when you want to perform syntax highlighting in a place where serialized HTML wouldn’t work or wouldn’t work well. For example, you can use lowlight when you want to show code in a CLI by rendering to ANSI sequences, when you’re using virtual DOM frameworks (such as React or Preact) so that diffing can be performant, or when you’re working with ASTs (rehype).

A different package, refractor , does the same as lowlight but uses Prism instead.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install lowlight

In Deno with Skypack:

import {lowlight} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/lowlight@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import {lowlight} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/lowlight@2?min' </ script >

Use

import {lowlight} from 'lowlight' const tree = lowlight.highlight( 'js' , '"use strict";' ) console .dir(tree, { depth : null })

Yields:

{ type : 'root' , data : { language : 'js' , relevance : 10 }, children : [ { type : 'element' , tagName : 'span' , properties : { className : [ 'hljs-meta' ]}, children : [{ type : 'text' , value : '"use strict"' }] }, { type : 'text' , value : ';' } ] }

API

This package exports the following identifier: lowlight . There is no default export.

Highlight value (code) as language (name).

Parameters

language ( string ) — programming language name

( ) — programming language name value ( string ) — code to highlight

( ) — code to highlight options.prefix ( string? , default: 'hljs-' ) — class prefix

Returns

A hast Root node with the following data fields:

relevance ( number ) — how sure lowlight is that the given code is in the language

( ) — how sure lowlight is that the given code is in the language language ( string ) — detected programming language name

Example

import {lowlight} from 'lowlight' console .log(lowlight.highlight( 'css' , 'em { color: red }' ))

Yields:

{ type : 'root' , data : { language : 'css' , relevance : 3 }, children : [ Array ]}

Highlight value (code) and guess its programming language.

Parameters

value ( string ) — code to highlight

( ) — code to highlight options.prefix ( string? , default: 'hljs-' ) — class prefix

( , default: ) — class prefix options.subset ( Array<string> , default: all registered language names) — list of allowed languages

Returns

The same result as lowlight.highlight is returned.

Example

import {lowlight} from 'lowlight' console .log(lowlight.highlightAuto( '"hello, " + name + "!"' ))

Yields:

{ type : 'root' , data : { language : 'applescript' , relevance : 3 }, children : [ Array ]}

Register a language.

Parameters

language ( string ) — programming language name

( ) — programming language name syntax ( HighlightSyntax ) — highlight.js syntax

Note

highlight.js operates as a singleton: once you register a language in one place, it’ll be available everywhere.

Example

import {lowlight} from 'lowlight/lib/core.js' import xml from 'highlight.js/lib/languages/xml.js' lowlight.registerLanguage( 'xml' , xml) console .log(lowlight.highlight( 'html' , '<em>Emphasis</em>' ))

Yields:

{ type : 'root' , data : { language : 'html' , relevance : 2 }, children : [ Array ]}

Register aliases for already registered languages.

Signatures

registerAlias(language, alias|list)

registerAlias(aliases)

Parameters

language ( string ) — programming language name

( ) — programming language name alias ( string ) — new aliases for the programming language

( ) — new aliases for the programming language list ( Array<string> ) — list of aliases

( ) — list of aliases aliases ( Record<language, alias|list> ) — map of language s to alias es or list s

Example

import {lowlight} from 'lowlight/lib/core.js' import md from 'highlight.js/lib/languages/markdown.js' lowlight.registerLanguage( 'markdown' , md) lowlight.registerAlias({ markdown : [ 'mdown' , 'mkdn' , 'mdwn' , 'ron' ]}) lowlight.highlight( 'mdown' , '<em>Emphasis</em>' )

Check whether an alias or language is registered.

Parameters

aliasOrlanguage ( string ) — name of a registered language or alias

Returns

Whether aliasOrlanguage is registered ( boolean ).

Example

import {lowlight} from 'lowlight/lib/core.js' import javascript from 'highlight.js/lib/languages/javascript.js' lowlight.registerLanguage( 'javascript' , javascript) lowlight.registered( 'js' ) lowlight.registerAlias( 'javascript' , 'js' ) lowlight.registered( 'js' )

List registered languages.

Returns

Names of registered language ( Array<string> ).

Example

import {lowlight} from 'lowlight/lib/core.js' import md from 'highlight.js/lib/languages/markdown.js' console .log(lowlight.listLanguages()) lowlight.registerLanguage( 'markdown' , md) console .log(lowlight.listLanguages())

Examples

Example: serializing hast as html

hast trees as returned by lowlight can be serialized with hast-util-to-html :

import {lowlight} from 'lowlight' import {toHtml} from 'hast-util-to-html' const tree = lowlight.highlight( 'js' , '"use strict";' ) console .log(toHtml(tree))

Yields:

< span class = "hljs-meta" > "use strict" </ span > ;

Example: turning hast into react nodes

hast trees as returned by lowlight can be turned into React (or Preact) with hast-to-hyperscript :

import {lowlight} from 'lowlight' import {toH} from 'hast-to-hyperscript' import React from 'react' const tree = lowlight.highlight( 'js' , '"use strict";' ) const react = toH(React.createElement, tree) console .log(react)

Yields:

{ '$$typeof' : Symbol (react.element), type : 'div' , key : 'h-1' , ref : null , props : { children : [ [ Object ], ';' ] }, _owner : null , _store : {} }

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. It exports additional Root , Options , and AutoOptions types that models their respective interfaces.

Data

If you’re using lowlight/lib/core.js , no syntaxes are included. Checked syntaxes are included if you import lowlight (or explicitly lowlight/lib/common.js ). Unchecked syntaxes are available through lowlight/lib/all.js . You can import core or common and manually add more languages as you please.

highlight.js operates as a singleton: once you register a language in one place, it’ll be available everywhere.

1c — 1C:Enterprise

— 1C:Enterprise abnf — Augmented Backus-Naur Form

— Augmented Backus-Naur Form accesslog — Apache Access Log

— Apache Access Log actionscript ( as ) — ActionScript

( ) — ActionScript ada — Ada

— Ada angelscript ( asc ) — AngelScript

( ) — AngelScript apache ( apacheconf ) — Apache config

( ) — Apache config applescript ( osascript ) — AppleScript

( ) — AppleScript arcade — ArcGIS Arcade

— ArcGIS Arcade arduino ( ino ) — Arduino

( ) — Arduino armasm ( arm ) — ARM Assembly

( ) — ARM Assembly asciidoc ( adoc ) — AsciiDoc

( ) — AsciiDoc aspectj — AspectJ

— AspectJ autohotkey ( ahk ) — AutoHotkey

( ) — AutoHotkey autoit — AutoIt

— AutoIt avrasm — AVR Assembly

— AVR Assembly awk — Awk

— Awk axapta ( x++ ) — X++

( ) — X++ bash ( sh ) — Bash

( ) — Bash basic — BASIC

— BASIC bnf — Backus–Naur Form

— Backus–Naur Form brainfuck ( bf ) — Brainfuck

( ) — Brainfuck c ( h ) — C

( ) — C cal — C/AL

— C/AL capnproto ( capnp ) — Cap’n Proto

( ) — Cap’n Proto ceylon — Ceylon

— Ceylon clean ( icl , dcl ) — Clean

( , ) — Clean clojure ( clj , edn ) — Clojure

( , ) — Clojure clojure-repl — Clojure REPL

— Clojure REPL cmake ( cmake.in ) — CMake

( ) — CMake coffeescript ( coffee , cson , iced ) — CoffeeScript

( , , ) — CoffeeScript coq — Coq

— Coq cos ( cls ) — Caché Object Script

( ) — Caché Object Script cpp ( cc , c++ , h++ , hpp , hh , hxx , cxx ) — C++

( , , , , , , ) — C++ crmsh ( crm , pcmk ) — crmsh

( , ) — crmsh crystal ( cr ) — Crystal

( ) — Crystal csharp ( cs , c# ) — C#

( , ) — C# csp — CSP

— CSP css — CSS

— CSS d — D

— D dart — Dart

— Dart delphi ( dpr , dfm , pas , pascal ) — Delphi

( , , , ) — Delphi diff ( patch ) — Diff

( ) — Diff django ( jinja ) — Django

( ) — Django dns ( bind , zone ) — DNS Zone

( , ) — DNS Zone dockerfile ( docker ) — Dockerfile

( ) — Dockerfile dos ( bat , cmd ) — Batch file (DOS)

( , ) — Batch file (DOS) dsconfig — undefined

— undefined dts — Device Tree

— Device Tree dust ( dst ) — Dust

( ) — Dust ebnf — Extended Backus-Naur Form

— Extended Backus-Naur Form elixir ( ex , exs ) — Elixir

( , ) — Elixir elm — Elm

— Elm erb — ERB

— ERB erlang ( erl ) — Erlang

( ) — Erlang erlang-repl — Erlang REPL

— Erlang REPL excel ( xlsx , xls ) — Excel formulae

( , ) — Excel formulae fix — FIX

— FIX flix — Flix

— Flix fortran ( f90 , f95 ) — Fortran

( , ) — Fortran fsharp ( fs , f# ) — F#

( , ) — F# gams ( gms ) — GAMS

( ) — GAMS gauss ( gss ) — GAUSS

( ) — GAUSS gcode ( nc ) — G-code (ISO 6983)

( ) — G-code (ISO 6983) gherkin ( feature ) — Gherkin

( ) — Gherkin glsl — GLSL

— GLSL gml — GML

— GML go ( golang ) — Go

( ) — Go golo — Golo

— Golo gradle — Gradle

— Gradle groovy — Groovy

— Groovy haml — HAML

— HAML handlebars ( hbs , html.hbs , html.handlebars , htmlbars ) — Handlebars

( , , , ) — Handlebars haskell ( hs ) — Haskell

( ) — Haskell haxe ( hx ) — Haxe

( ) — Haxe hsp — HSP

— HSP http ( https ) — HTTP

( ) — HTTP hy ( hylang ) — Hy

( ) — Hy inform7 ( i7 ) — Inform 7

( ) — Inform 7 ini ( toml ) — TOML, also INI

( ) — TOML, also INI irpf90 — IRPF90

— IRPF90 isbl — ISBL

— ISBL java ( jsp ) — Java

( ) — Java javascript ( js , jsx , mjs , cjs ) — Javascript

( , , , ) — Javascript jboss-cli ( wildfly-cli ) — JBoss CLI

( ) — JBoss CLI json — JSON

— JSON julia — Julia

— Julia julia-repl — Julia REPL

— Julia REPL kotlin ( kt , kts ) — Kotlin

( , ) — Kotlin lasso ( ls , lassoscript ) — Lasso

( , ) — Lasso latex ( tex ) — LaTeX

( ) — LaTeX ldif — LDIF

— LDIF leaf — Leaf

— Leaf less — Less

— Less lisp — Lisp

— Lisp livecodeserver — LiveCode

— LiveCode livescript ( ls ) — LiveScript

( ) — LiveScript llvm — LLVM IR

— LLVM IR lsl — LSL (Linden Scripting Language)

— LSL (Linden Scripting Language) lua — Lua

— Lua makefile ( mk , mak , make ) — Makefile

( , , ) — Makefile markdown ( md , mkdown , mkd ) — Markdown

( , , ) — Markdown mathematica ( mma , wl ) — Mathematica

( , ) — Mathematica matlab — Matlab

— Matlab maxima — Maxima

— Maxima mel — MEL

— MEL mercury ( m , moo ) — Mercury

( , ) — Mercury mipsasm ( mips ) — MIPS Assembly

( ) — MIPS Assembly mizar — Mizar

— Mizar mojolicious — Mojolicious

— Mojolicious monkey — Monkey

— Monkey moonscript ( moon ) — MoonScript

( ) — MoonScript n1ql — N1QL

— N1QL nestedtext ( nt ) — Nested Text

( ) — Nested Text nginx ( nginxconf ) — Nginx config

( ) — Nginx config nim — Nim

— Nim nix ( nixos ) — Nix

( ) — Nix node-repl — Node REPL

— Node REPL nsis — NSIS

— NSIS objectivec ( mm , objc , obj-c , obj-c++ , objective-c++ ) — Objective-C

( , , , , ) — Objective-C ocaml ( ml ) — OCaml

( ) — OCaml openscad ( scad ) — OpenSCAD

( ) — OpenSCAD oxygene — Oxygene

— Oxygene parser3 — Parser3

— Parser3 perl ( pl , pm ) — Perl

( , ) — Perl pf ( pf.conf ) — Packet Filter config

( ) — Packet Filter config pgsql ( postgres , postgresql ) — PostgreSQL

( , ) — PostgreSQL php — undefined

— undefined php-template — PHP template

— PHP template plaintext ( text , txt ) — Plain text

( , ) — Plain text pony — Pony

— Pony powershell ( pwsh , ps , ps1 ) — PowerShell

( , , ) — PowerShell processing ( pde ) — Processing

( ) — Processing profile — Python profiler

— Python profiler prolog — Prolog

— Prolog properties — .properties

— .properties protobuf — Protocol Buffers

— Protocol Buffers puppet ( pp ) — Puppet

( ) — Puppet purebasic ( pb , pbi ) — PureBASIC

( , ) — PureBASIC python ( py , gyp , ipython ) — Python

( , , ) — Python python-repl ( pycon ) — undefined

( ) — undefined q ( k , kdb ) — Q

( , ) — Q qml ( qt ) — QML

( ) — QML r — R

— R reasonml ( re ) — ReasonML

( ) — ReasonML rib — RenderMan RIB

— RenderMan RIB roboconf ( graph , instances ) — Roboconf

( , ) — Roboconf routeros ( mikrotik ) — Microtik RouterOS script

( ) — Microtik RouterOS script rsl — RenderMan RSL

— RenderMan RSL ruby ( rb , gemspec , podspec , thor , irb ) — Ruby

( , , , , ) — Ruby ruleslanguage — Oracle Rules Language

— Oracle Rules Language rust ( rs ) — Rust

( ) — Rust sas — SAS

— SAS scala — Scala

— Scala scheme — Scheme

— Scheme scilab ( sci ) — Scilab

( ) — Scilab scss — SCSS

— SCSS shell ( console , shellsession ) — Shell Session

( , ) — Shell Session smali — Smali

— Smali smalltalk ( st ) — Smalltalk

( ) — Smalltalk sml ( ml ) — SML (Standard ML)

( ) — SML (Standard ML) sqf — SQF

— SQF sql — SQL

— SQL stan ( stanfuncs ) — Stan

( ) — Stan stata ( do , ado ) — Stata

( , ) — Stata step21 ( p21 , step , stp ) — STEP Part 21

( , , ) — STEP Part 21 stylus ( styl ) — Stylus

( ) — Stylus subunit — SubUnit

— SubUnit swift — Swift

— Swift taggerscript — Tagger Script

— Tagger Script tap — Test Anything Protocol

— Test Anything Protocol tcl ( tk ) — Tcl

( ) — Tcl thrift — Thrift

— Thrift tp — TP

— TP twig ( craftcms ) — Twig

( ) — Twig typescript ( ts , tsx ) — TypeScript

( , ) — TypeScript vala — Vala

— Vala vbnet ( vb ) — Visual Basic .NET

( ) — Visual Basic .NET vbscript ( vbs ) — VBScript

( ) — VBScript vbscript-html — VBScript in HTML

— VBScript in HTML verilog ( v , sv , svh ) — Verilog

( , , ) — Verilog vhdl — VHDL

— VHDL vim — Vim Script

— Vim Script wasm — WebAssembly

— WebAssembly wren — Wren

— Wren x86asm — Intel x86 Assembly

— Intel x86 Assembly xl ( tao ) — XL

( ) — XL xml ( html , xhtml , rss , atom , xjb , xsd , xsl , plist , wsf , svg ) — HTML, XML

( , , , , , , , , , ) — HTML, XML xquery ( xpath , xq ) — XQuery

( , ) — XQuery yaml ( yml ) — YAML

( ) — YAML zephir ( zep ) — Zephir

CSS

lowlight does not inject CSS for the syntax highlighted code (because well, lowlight doesn’t have to be turned into HTML and might not run in a browser!). If you are in a browser, you can use any highlight.js theme. For example, to get GitHub Dark from cdnjs:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/11.2.0/styles/github-dark.min.css" >

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer