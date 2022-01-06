Virtual syntax highlighting for virtual DOMs and non-HTML things.
This package wraps highlight.js to output objects (ASTs) instead of a string of HTML.
highlight.js, through lowlight, supports 190+ programming languages.
Supporting all of them requires a lot of code.
That’s why there are three entry points for lowlight:
lib/core.js — 0 languages
lib/common.js (default) — 35 languages
lib/all.js — 191 languages
Bundled, minified, and gzipped, those are roughly 9.7 kB, 47 kB, and 290 kB.
This package is useful when you want to perform syntax highlighting in a place where serialized HTML wouldn’t work or wouldn’t work well. For example, you can use lowlight when you want to show code in a CLI by rendering to ANSI sequences, when you’re using virtual DOM frameworks (such as React or Preact) so that diffing can be performant, or when you’re working with ASTs (rehype).
A different package,
refractor, does the same as lowlight but
uses Prism instead.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install lowlight
In Deno with Skypack:
import {lowlight} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/lowlight@2?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {lowlight} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/lowlight@2?min'
</script>
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight'
const tree = lowlight.highlight('js', '"use strict";')
console.dir(tree, {depth: null})
Yields:
{
type: 'root',
data: {language: 'js', relevance: 10},
children: [
{
type: 'element',
tagName: 'span',
properties: {className: ['hljs-meta']},
children: [{type: 'text', value: '"use strict"'}]
},
{type: 'text', value: ';'}
]
}
This package exports the following identifier:
lowlight.
There is no default export.
lowlight.highlight(language, value[, options])
Highlight
value (code) as
language (name).
language (
string)
— programming language name
value (
string)
— code to highlight
options.prefix (
string?, default:
'hljs-')
— class prefix
A hast
Root node with the following
data fields:
relevance (
number)
— how sure lowlight is that the given code is in the language
language (
string)
— detected programming language name
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight'
console.log(lowlight.highlight('css', 'em { color: red }'))
Yields:
{type: 'root', data: {language: 'css', relevance: 3}, children: [Array]}
lowlight.highlightAuto(value[, options])
Highlight
value (code) and guess its programming language.
value (
string)
— code to highlight
options.prefix (
string?, default:
'hljs-')
— class prefix
options.subset (
Array<string>, default: all registered language names)
— list of allowed languages
The same result as
lowlight.highlight is returned.
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight'
console.log(lowlight.highlightAuto('"hello, " + name + "!"'))
Yields:
{type: 'root', data: {language: 'applescript', relevance: 3}, children: [Array]}
lowlight.registerLanguage(language, syntax)
Register a language.
language (
string)
— programming language name
syntax (
HighlightSyntax)
—
highlight.js syntax
highlight.js operates as a singleton: once you register a language in one
place, it’ll be available everywhere.
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight/lib/core.js'
import xml from 'highlight.js/lib/languages/xml.js'
lowlight.registerLanguage('xml', xml)
console.log(lowlight.highlight('html', '<em>Emphasis</em>'))
Yields:
{type: 'root', data: {language: 'html', relevance: 2}, children: [Array]}
lowlight.registerAlias(language, alias)
Register aliases for already registered languages.
registerAlias(language, alias|list)
registerAlias(aliases)
language (
string)
— programming language name
alias (
string)
— new aliases for the programming language
list (
Array<string>)
— list of aliases
aliases (
Record<language, alias|list>)
— map of
languages to
aliases or
lists
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight/lib/core.js'
import md from 'highlight.js/lib/languages/markdown.js'
lowlight.registerLanguage('markdown', md)
// lowlight.highlight('mdown', '<em>Emphasis</em>')
// ^ would throw: Error: Unknown language: `mdown` is not registered
lowlight.registerAlias({markdown: ['mdown', 'mkdn', 'mdwn', 'ron']})
lowlight.highlight('mdown', '<em>Emphasis</em>')
// ^ Works!
lowlight.registered(aliasOrlanguage)
Check whether an
alias or
language is registered.
aliasOrlanguage (
string)
— name of a registered language or alias
Whether
aliasOrlanguage is registered (
boolean).
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight/lib/core.js'
import javascript from 'highlight.js/lib/languages/javascript.js'
lowlight.registerLanguage('javascript', javascript)
lowlight.registered('js') // return false
lowlight.registerAlias('javascript', 'js')
lowlight.registered('js') // return true
lowlight.listLanguages()
List registered languages.
Names of registered language (
Array<string>).
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight/lib/core.js'
import md from 'highlight.js/lib/languages/markdown.js'
console.log(lowlight.listLanguages()) // => []
lowlight.registerLanguage('markdown', md)
console.log(lowlight.listLanguages()) // => ['markdown']
hast trees as returned by lowlight can be serialized with
hast-util-to-html:
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight'
import {toHtml} from 'hast-util-to-html'
const tree = lowlight.highlight('js', '"use strict";')
console.log(toHtml(tree))
Yields:
<span class="hljs-meta">"use strict"</span>;
hast trees as returned by lowlight can be turned into React (or Preact) with
hast-to-hyperscript:
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight'
import {toH} from 'hast-to-hyperscript'
import React from 'react'
const tree = lowlight.highlight('js', '"use strict";')
const react = toH(React.createElement, tree)
console.log(react)
Yields:
{
'$$typeof': Symbol(react.element),
type: 'div',
key: 'h-1',
ref: null,
props: { children: [ [Object], ';' ] },
_owner: null,
_store: {}
}
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports additional
Root,
Options, and
AutoOptions types that models
their respective interfaces.
If you’re using
lowlight/lib/core.js, no syntaxes are included.
Checked syntaxes are included if you import
lowlight (or explicitly
lowlight/lib/common.js).
Unchecked syntaxes are available through
lowlight/lib/all.js.
You can import
core or
common and manually add more languages as you please.
highlight.js operates as a singleton: once you register a language in one
place, it’ll be available everywhere.
1c — 1C:Enterprise
abnf — Augmented Backus-Naur Form
accesslog — Apache Access Log
actionscript (
as) — ActionScript
ada — Ada
angelscript (
asc) — AngelScript
apache (
apacheconf) — Apache config
applescript (
osascript) — AppleScript
arcade — ArcGIS Arcade
arduino (
ino) — Arduino
armasm (
arm) — ARM Assembly
asciidoc (
adoc) — AsciiDoc
aspectj — AspectJ
autohotkey (
ahk) — AutoHotkey
autoit — AutoIt
avrasm — AVR Assembly
awk — Awk
axapta (
x++) — X++
bash (
sh) — Bash
basic — BASIC
bnf — Backus–Naur Form
brainfuck (
bf) — Brainfuck
c (
h) — C
cal — C/AL
capnproto (
capnp) — Cap’n Proto
ceylon — Ceylon
clean (
icl,
dcl) — Clean
clojure (
clj,
edn) — Clojure
clojure-repl — Clojure REPL
cmake (
cmake.in) — CMake
coffeescript (
coffee,
cson,
iced) — CoffeeScript
coq — Coq
cos (
cls) — Caché Object Script
cpp (
cc,
c++,
h++,
hpp,
hh,
hxx,
cxx) — C++
crmsh (
crm,
pcmk) — crmsh
crystal (
cr) — Crystal
csharp (
cs,
c#) — C#
csp — CSP
css — CSS
d — D
dart — Dart
delphi (
dpr,
dfm,
pas,
pascal) — Delphi
diff (
patch) — Diff
django (
jinja) — Django
dns (
bind,
zone) — DNS Zone
dockerfile (
docker) — Dockerfile
dos (
bat,
cmd) — Batch file (DOS)
dsconfig — undefined
dts — Device Tree
dust (
dst) — Dust
ebnf — Extended Backus-Naur Form
elixir (
ex,
exs) — Elixir
elm — Elm
erb — ERB
erlang (
erl) — Erlang
erlang-repl — Erlang REPL
excel (
xlsx,
xls) — Excel formulae
fix — FIX
flix — Flix
fortran (
f90,
f95) — Fortran
fsharp (
fs,
f#) — F#
gams (
gms) — GAMS
gauss (
gss) — GAUSS
gcode (
nc) — G-code (ISO 6983)
gherkin (
feature) — Gherkin
glsl — GLSL
gml — GML
go (
golang) — Go
golo — Golo
gradle — Gradle
groovy — Groovy
haml — HAML
handlebars (
hbs,
html.hbs,
html.handlebars,
htmlbars) — Handlebars
haskell (
hs) — Haskell
haxe (
hx) — Haxe
hsp — HSP
http (
https) — HTTP
hy (
hylang) — Hy
inform7 (
i7) — Inform 7
ini (
toml) — TOML, also INI
irpf90 — IRPF90
isbl — ISBL
java (
jsp) — Java
javascript (
js,
jsx,
mjs,
cjs) — Javascript
jboss-cli (
wildfly-cli) — JBoss CLI
json — JSON
julia — Julia
julia-repl — Julia REPL
kotlin (
kt,
kts) — Kotlin
lasso (
ls,
lassoscript) — Lasso
latex (
tex) — LaTeX
ldif — LDIF
leaf — Leaf
less — Less
lisp — Lisp
livecodeserver — LiveCode
livescript (
ls) — LiveScript
llvm — LLVM IR
lsl — LSL (Linden Scripting Language)
lua — Lua
makefile (
mk,
mak,
make) — Makefile
markdown (
md,
mkdown,
mkd) — Markdown
mathematica (
mma,
wl) — Mathematica
matlab — Matlab
maxima — Maxima
mel — MEL
mercury (
m,
moo) — Mercury
mipsasm (
mips) — MIPS Assembly
mizar — Mizar
mojolicious — Mojolicious
monkey — Monkey
moonscript (
moon) — MoonScript
n1ql — N1QL
nestedtext (
nt) — Nested Text
nginx (
nginxconf) — Nginx config
nim — Nim
nix (
nixos) — Nix
node-repl — Node REPL
nsis — NSIS
objectivec (
mm,
objc,
obj-c,
obj-c++,
objective-c++) — Objective-C
ocaml (
ml) — OCaml
openscad (
scad) — OpenSCAD
oxygene — Oxygene
parser3 — Parser3
perl (
pl,
pm) — Perl
pf (
pf.conf) — Packet Filter config
pgsql (
postgres,
postgresql) — PostgreSQL
php — undefined
php-template — PHP template
plaintext (
text,
txt) — Plain text
pony — Pony
powershell (
pwsh,
ps,
ps1) — PowerShell
processing (
pde) — Processing
profile — Python profiler
prolog — Prolog
properties — .properties
protobuf — Protocol Buffers
puppet (
pp) — Puppet
purebasic (
pb,
pbi) — PureBASIC
python (
py,
gyp,
ipython) — Python
python-repl (
pycon) — undefined
q (
k,
kdb) — Q
qml (
qt) — QML
r — R
reasonml (
re) — ReasonML
rib — RenderMan RIB
roboconf (
graph,
instances) — Roboconf
routeros (
mikrotik) — Microtik RouterOS script
rsl — RenderMan RSL
ruby (
rb,
gemspec,
podspec,
thor,
irb) — Ruby
ruleslanguage — Oracle Rules Language
rust (
rs) — Rust
sas — SAS
scala — Scala
scheme — Scheme
scilab (
sci) — Scilab
scss — SCSS
shell (
console,
shellsession) — Shell Session
smali — Smali
smalltalk (
st) — Smalltalk
sml (
ml) — SML (Standard ML)
sqf — SQF
sql — SQL
stan (
stanfuncs) — Stan
stata (
do,
ado) — Stata
step21 (
p21,
step,
stp) — STEP Part 21
stylus (
styl) — Stylus
subunit — SubUnit
swift — Swift
taggerscript — Tagger Script
tap — Test Anything Protocol
tcl (
tk) — Tcl
thrift — Thrift
tp — TP
twig (
craftcms) — Twig
typescript (
ts,
tsx) — TypeScript
vala — Vala
vbnet (
vb) — Visual Basic .NET
vbscript (
vbs) — VBScript
vbscript-html — VBScript in HTML
verilog (
v,
sv,
svh) — Verilog
vhdl — VHDL
vim — Vim Script
wasm — WebAssembly
wren — Wren
x86asm — Intel x86 Assembly
xl (
tao) — XL
xml (
html,
xhtml,
rss,
atom,
xjb,
xsd,
xsl,
plist,
wsf,
svg) — HTML, XML
xquery (
xpath,
xq) — XQuery
yaml (
yml) — YAML
zephir (
zep) — Zephir
lowlight does not inject CSS for the syntax highlighted code (because well,
lowlight doesn’t have to be turned into HTML and might not run in a browser!).
If you are in a browser, you can use any
highlight.js theme.
For example, to get GitHub Dark from cdnjs:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/11.2.0/styles/github-dark.min.css">
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
wooorm/refractor
— the same as lowlight but with Prism
emphasize
— syntax highlighting in ANSI (for the terminal)
react-lowlight
— syntax highlighter for React
react-syntax-highlighter
— React component for syntax highlighting
rehype-highlight
— rehype plugin to highlight code
blocks
jstransformer-lowlight
— syntax highlighting for JSTransformers
and Pug
Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.
Awesome project. Love the syntax highlighting - and pretty much everything works out of the box. I use it in some documentation part of apps where we need to render some code snippets. Works flawlessly.