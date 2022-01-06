openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
low

lowlight

by Titus
2.4.1 (see all)

Virtual syntax highlighting for virtual DOMs and non-HTML things

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3M

GitHub Stars

395

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Syntax Highlighting

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
bvego

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

lowlight

Build Coverage Downloads Size

Virtual syntax highlighting for virtual DOMs and non-HTML things.

Contents

What is this?

This package wraps highlight.js to output objects (ASTs) instead of a string of HTML.

highlight.js, through lowlight, supports 190+ programming languages. Supporting all of them requires a lot of code. That’s why there are three entry points for lowlight:

  • lib/core.js — 0 languages
  • lib/common.js (default) — 35 languages
  • lib/all.js — 191 languages

Bundled, minified, and gzipped, those are roughly 9.7 kB, 47 kB, and 290 kB.

When should I use this?

This package is useful when you want to perform syntax highlighting in a place where serialized HTML wouldn’t work or wouldn’t work well. For example, you can use lowlight when you want to show code in a CLI by rendering to ANSI sequences, when you’re using virtual DOM frameworks (such as React or Preact) so that diffing can be performant, or when you’re working with ASTs (rehype).

A different package, refractor, does the same as lowlight but uses Prism instead.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install lowlight

In Deno with Skypack:

import {lowlight} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/lowlight@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import {lowlight} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/lowlight@2?min'
</script>

Use

import {lowlight} from 'lowlight'

const tree = lowlight.highlight('js', '"use strict";')

console.dir(tree, {depth: null})

Yields:

{
  type: 'root',
  data: {language: 'js', relevance: 10},
  children: [
    {
      type: 'element',
      tagName: 'span',
      properties: {className: ['hljs-meta']},
      children: [{type: 'text', value: '"use strict"'}]
    },
    {type: 'text', value: ';'}
  ]
}

API

This package exports the following identifier: lowlight. There is no default export.

lowlight.highlight(language, value[, options])

Highlight value (code) as language (name).

Parameters
  • language (string) — programming language name
  • value (string) — code to highlight
  • options.prefix (string?, default: 'hljs-') — class prefix
Returns

A hast Root node with the following data fields:

  • relevance (number) — how sure lowlight is that the given code is in the language
  • language (string) — detected programming language name
Example
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight'

console.log(lowlight.highlight('css', 'em { color: red }'))

Yields:

{type: 'root', data: {language: 'css', relevance: 3}, children: [Array]}

lowlight.highlightAuto(value[, options])

Highlight value (code) and guess its programming language.

Parameters
  • value (string) — code to highlight
  • options.prefix (string?, default: 'hljs-') — class prefix
  • options.subset (Array<string>, default: all registered language names) — list of allowed languages
Returns

The same result as lowlight.highlight is returned.

Example
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight'

console.log(lowlight.highlightAuto('"hello, " + name + "!"'))

Yields:

{type: 'root', data: {language: 'applescript', relevance: 3}, children: [Array]}

lowlight.registerLanguage(language, syntax)

Register a language.

Parameters
  • language (string) — programming language name
  • syntax (HighlightSyntax) — highlight.js syntax
Note

highlight.js operates as a singleton: once you register a language in one place, it’ll be available everywhere.

Example
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight/lib/core.js'
import xml from 'highlight.js/lib/languages/xml.js'

lowlight.registerLanguage('xml', xml)

console.log(lowlight.highlight('html', '<em>Emphasis</em>'))

Yields:

{type: 'root', data: {language: 'html', relevance: 2}, children: [Array]}

lowlight.registerAlias(language, alias)

Register aliases for already registered languages.

Signatures
  • registerAlias(language, alias|list)
  • registerAlias(aliases)
Parameters
  • language (string) — programming language name
  • alias (string) — new aliases for the programming language
  • list (Array<string>) — list of aliases
  • aliases (Record<language, alias|list>) — map of languages to aliases or lists
Example
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight/lib/core.js'
import md from 'highlight.js/lib/languages/markdown.js'

lowlight.registerLanguage('markdown', md)

// lowlight.highlight('mdown', '<em>Emphasis</em>')
// ^ would throw: Error: Unknown language: `mdown` is not registered

lowlight.registerAlias({markdown: ['mdown', 'mkdn', 'mdwn', 'ron']})
lowlight.highlight('mdown', '<em>Emphasis</em>')
// ^ Works!

lowlight.registered(aliasOrlanguage)

Check whether an alias or language is registered.

Parameters
  • aliasOrlanguage (string) — name of a registered language or alias
Returns

Whether aliasOrlanguage is registered (boolean).

Example
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight/lib/core.js'
import javascript from 'highlight.js/lib/languages/javascript.js'

lowlight.registerLanguage('javascript', javascript)

lowlight.registered('js') // return false

lowlight.registerAlias('javascript', 'js')
lowlight.registered('js') // return true

lowlight.listLanguages()

List registered languages.

Returns

Names of registered language (Array<string>).

Example
import {lowlight} from 'lowlight/lib/core.js'
import md from 'highlight.js/lib/languages/markdown.js'

console.log(lowlight.listLanguages()) // => []

lowlight.registerLanguage('markdown', md)

console.log(lowlight.listLanguages()) // => ['markdown']

Examples

Example: serializing hast as html

hast trees as returned by lowlight can be serialized with hast-util-to-html:

import {lowlight} from 'lowlight'
import {toHtml} from 'hast-util-to-html'

const tree = lowlight.highlight('js', '"use strict";')

console.log(toHtml(tree))

Yields:

<span class="hljs-meta">"use strict"</span>;

Example: turning hast into react nodes

hast trees as returned by lowlight can be turned into React (or Preact) with hast-to-hyperscript:

import {lowlight} from 'lowlight'
import {toH} from 'hast-to-hyperscript'
import React from 'react'

const tree = lowlight.highlight('js', '"use strict";')
const react = toH(React.createElement, tree)

console.log(react)

Yields:

{
  '$$typeof': Symbol(react.element),
  type: 'div',
  key: 'h-1',
  ref: null,
  props: { children: [ [Object], ';' ] },
  _owner: null,
  _store: {}
}

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. It exports additional Root, Options, and AutoOptions types that models their respective interfaces.

Data

If you’re using lowlight/lib/core.js, no syntaxes are included. Checked syntaxes are included if you import lowlight (or explicitly lowlight/lib/common.js). Unchecked syntaxes are available through lowlight/lib/all.js. You can import core or common and manually add more languages as you please.

highlight.js operates as a singleton: once you register a language in one place, it’ll be available everywhere.

  • 1c — 1C:Enterprise
  • abnf — Augmented Backus-Naur Form
  • accesslog — Apache Access Log
  • actionscript (as) — ActionScript
  • ada — Ada
  • angelscript (asc) — AngelScript
  • apache (apacheconf) — Apache config
  • applescript (osascript) — AppleScript
  • arcade — ArcGIS Arcade
  • arduino (ino) — Arduino
  • armasm (arm) — ARM Assembly
  • asciidoc (adoc) — AsciiDoc
  • aspectj — AspectJ
  • autohotkey (ahk) — AutoHotkey
  • autoit — AutoIt
  • avrasm — AVR Assembly
  • awk — Awk
  • axapta (x++) — X++
  • bash (sh) — Bash
  • basic — BASIC
  • bnf — Backus–Naur Form
  • brainfuck (bf) — Brainfuck
  • c (h) — C
  • cal — C/AL
  • capnproto (capnp) — Cap’n Proto
  • ceylon — Ceylon
  • clean (icl, dcl) — Clean
  • clojure (clj, edn) — Clojure
  • clojure-repl — Clojure REPL
  • cmake (cmake.in) — CMake
  • coffeescript (coffee, cson, iced) — CoffeeScript
  • coq — Coq
  • cos (cls) — Caché Object Script
  • cpp (cc, c++, h++, hpp, hh, hxx, cxx) — C++
  • crmsh (crm, pcmk) — crmsh
  • crystal (cr) — Crystal
  • csharp (cs, c#) — C#
  • csp — CSP
  • css — CSS
  • d — D
  • dart — Dart
  • delphi (dpr, dfm, pas, pascal) — Delphi
  • diff (patch) — Diff
  • django (jinja) — Django
  • dns (bind, zone) — DNS Zone
  • dockerfile (docker) — Dockerfile
  • dos (bat, cmd) — Batch file (DOS)
  • dsconfig — undefined
  • dts — Device Tree
  • dust (dst) — Dust
  • ebnf — Extended Backus-Naur Form
  • elixir (ex, exs) — Elixir
  • elm — Elm
  • erb — ERB
  • erlang (erl) — Erlang
  • erlang-repl — Erlang REPL
  • excel (xlsx, xls) — Excel formulae
  • fix — FIX
  • flix — Flix
  • fortran (f90, f95) — Fortran
  • fsharp (fs, f#) — F#
  • gams (gms) — GAMS
  • gauss (gss) — GAUSS
  • gcode (nc) — G-code (ISO 6983)
  • gherkin (feature) — Gherkin
  • glsl — GLSL
  • gml — GML
  • go (golang) — Go
  • golo — Golo
  • gradle — Gradle
  • groovy — Groovy
  • haml — HAML
  • handlebars (hbs, html.hbs, html.handlebars, htmlbars) — Handlebars
  • haskell (hs) — Haskell
  • haxe (hx) — Haxe
  • hsp — HSP
  • http (https) — HTTP
  • hy (hylang) — Hy
  • inform7 (i7) — Inform 7
  • ini (toml) — TOML, also INI
  • irpf90 — IRPF90
  • isbl — ISBL
  • java (jsp) — Java
  • javascript (js, jsx, mjs, cjs) — Javascript
  • jboss-cli (wildfly-cli) — JBoss CLI
  • json — JSON
  • julia — Julia
  • julia-repl — Julia REPL
  • kotlin (kt, kts) — Kotlin
  • lasso (ls, lassoscript) — Lasso
  • latex (tex) — LaTeX
  • ldif — LDIF
  • leaf — Leaf
  • less — Less
  • lisp — Lisp
  • livecodeserver — LiveCode
  • livescript (ls) — LiveScript
  • llvm — LLVM IR
  • lsl — LSL (Linden Scripting Language)
  • lua — Lua
  • makefile (mk, mak, make) — Makefile
  • markdown (md, mkdown, mkd) — Markdown
  • mathematica (mma, wl) — Mathematica
  • matlab — Matlab
  • maxima — Maxima
  • mel — MEL
  • mercury (m, moo) — Mercury
  • mipsasm (mips) — MIPS Assembly
  • mizar — Mizar
  • mojolicious — Mojolicious
  • monkey — Monkey
  • moonscript (moon) — MoonScript
  • n1ql — N1QL
  • nestedtext (nt) — Nested Text
  • nginx (nginxconf) — Nginx config
  • nim — Nim
  • nix (nixos) — Nix
  • node-repl — Node REPL
  • nsis — NSIS
  • objectivec (mm, objc, obj-c, obj-c++, objective-c++) — Objective-C
  • ocaml (ml) — OCaml
  • openscad (scad) — OpenSCAD
  • oxygene — Oxygene
  • parser3 — Parser3
  • perl (pl, pm) — Perl
  • pf (pf.conf) — Packet Filter config
  • pgsql (postgres, postgresql) — PostgreSQL
  • php — undefined
  • php-template — PHP template
  • plaintext (text, txt) — Plain text
  • pony — Pony
  • powershell (pwsh, ps, ps1) — PowerShell
  • processing (pde) — Processing
  • profile — Python profiler
  • prolog — Prolog
  • properties — .properties
  • protobuf — Protocol Buffers
  • puppet (pp) — Puppet
  • purebasic (pb, pbi) — PureBASIC
  • python (py, gyp, ipython) — Python
  • python-repl (pycon) — undefined
  • q (k, kdb) — Q
  • qml (qt) — QML
  • r — R
  • reasonml (re) — ReasonML
  • rib — RenderMan RIB
  • roboconf (graph, instances) — Roboconf
  • routeros (mikrotik) — Microtik RouterOS script
  • rsl — RenderMan RSL
  • ruby (rb, gemspec, podspec, thor, irb) — Ruby
  • ruleslanguage — Oracle Rules Language
  • rust (rs) — Rust
  • sas — SAS
  • scala — Scala
  • scheme — Scheme
  • scilab (sci) — Scilab
  • scss — SCSS
  • shell (console, shellsession) — Shell Session
  • smali — Smali
  • smalltalk (st) — Smalltalk
  • sml (ml) — SML (Standard ML)
  • sqf — SQF
  • sql — SQL
  • stan (stanfuncs) — Stan
  • stata (do, ado) — Stata
  • step21 (p21, step, stp) — STEP Part 21
  • stylus (styl) — Stylus
  • subunit — SubUnit
  • swift — Swift
  • taggerscript — Tagger Script
  • tap — Test Anything Protocol
  • tcl (tk) — Tcl
  • thrift — Thrift
  • tp — TP
  • twig (craftcms) — Twig
  • typescript (ts, tsx) — TypeScript
  • vala — Vala
  • vbnet (vb) — Visual Basic .NET
  • vbscript (vbs) — VBScript
  • vbscript-html — VBScript in HTML
  • verilog (v, sv, svh) — Verilog
  • vhdl — VHDL
  • vim — Vim Script
  • wasm — WebAssembly
  • wren — Wren
  • x86asm — Intel x86 Assembly
  • xl (tao) — XL
  • xml (html, xhtml, rss, atom, xjb, xsd, xsl, plist, wsf, svg) — HTML, XML
  • xquery (xpath, xq) — XQuery
  • yaml (yml) — YAML
  • zephir (zep) — Zephir

CSS

lowlight does not inject CSS for the syntax highlighted code (because well, lowlight doesn’t have to be turned into HTML and might not run in a browser!). If you are in a browser, you can use any highlight.js theme. For example, to get GitHub Dark from cdnjs:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/11.2.0/styles/github-dark.min.css">

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

Projects

Contribute

Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 26, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Awesome project. Love the syntax highlighting - and pretty much everything works out of the box. I use it in some documentation part of apps where we need to render some code snippets. Works flawlessly.

0

Alternatives

react-error-overlaySet up a modern web app by running one command.
GitHub Stars
93K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rsh
react-syntax-highlightersyntax highlighting component for react with prismjs or highlightjs ast using inline styles
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsc
react-simple-code-editorSimple no-frills code editor with syntax highlighting
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
264K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Responsive Maintainers
rcb
react-code-blocksModified Atlaskit's Code Block to support more languages (i.e graphql, reasonml, etc) and theme (i.e railscast, darcula, monokai, etc) code snippets!
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ref
refractorLightweight, robust, elegant virtual syntax highlighting using Prism
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
4M
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
Lowlight NPM | npm.io
npm.io3 months agoLowlight NPM | npm.ionpm.io is an NPM packages aggregator and search engine designed to make your node package search fast, smooth and simple.
Maven Artifact: org.webjars.npm » lowlight | JarCasting
jarcasting.com1 year agoMaven Artifact: org.webjars.npm » lowlight | JarCastinglowlight org.webjars.npm » lowlight
artragis/lowlight
giters.comartragis/lowlightartragis lowlight: Virtual syntax highlighting for virtual DOMs and non-HTML things
How to use highlight.js language definitions with lowlight
www.logikfabrik.se10 months agoHow to use highlight.js language definitions with lowlightlowlight is a syntax highlighter for virtual DOMs with support for highlight.js language definitions.