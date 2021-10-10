Transform a string between
camelCase,
PascalCase,
Capital Case,
snake_case,
param-case,
CONSTANT_CASEand others.
npm install change-case --save
import * as changeCase from "change-case";
These functions come bundled with
change-case:
camelCase
capitalCase
constantCase
dotCase
headerCase
noCase
paramCase
pascalCase
pathCase
sentenceCase
snakeCase
All core methods accept
options as the second argument.
Transform into a string with the separator denoted by the next word capitalized.
camelCase("test string");
//=> "testString"
Transform into a space separated string with each word capitalized.
capitalCase("test string");
//=> "Test String"
Transform into upper case string with an underscore between words.
constantCase("test string");
//=> "TEST_STRING"
Transform into a lower case string with a period between words.
dotCase("test string");
//=> "test.string"
Transform into a dash separated string of capitalized words.
headerCase("test string");
//=> "Test-String"
Transform into a lower cased string with spaces between words.
noCase("testString");
//=> "test string"
Transform into a lower cased string with dashes between words.
paramCase("test string");
//=> "test-string"
Transform into a string of capitalized words without separators.
pascalCase("test string");
//=> "TestString"
Transform into a lower case string with slashes between words.
pathCase("test string");
//=> "test/string"
Transform into a lower case with spaces between words, then capitalize the string.
sentenceCase("testString");
//=> "Test string"
Transform into a lower case string with underscores between words.
snakeCase("test string");
//=> "test_string"
titleCase
swapCase
isLowerCase
isUpperCase
lowerCase
lowerCaseFirst
upperCase
upperCaseFirst
spongeCase
These functions are not "case" libraries but independent functions, you must install these separately.
Transform a string into title case following English rules.
titleCase("a simple test");
//=> "A Simple Test"
Transform a string by swapping every character from upper to lower case, or lower to upper case.
swapCase("Test String");
//=> "tEST sTRING"
Returns
trueif the string is lower case only.
isLowerCase("test string");
//=> true
Returns
trueif the string is upper case only.
isUpperCase("test string");
//=> false
Transforms the string to lower case.
lowerCase("TEST STRING");
//=> "test string"
Transforms the string with the first character in lower cased.
lowerCaseFirst("TEST");
//=> "tEST"
Transforms the string to upper case.
upperCase("test string");
//=> "TEST STRING"
Transforms the string with the first character in upper cased.
upperCaseFirst("test");
//=> "Test"
Transform into a string with random capitalization applied.
spongeCase("Test String");
//=> "tEst stRINg"
splitRegexp RegExp used to split into word segments (see example).
stripRegexp RegExp used to remove extraneous characters (default:
/[^A-Z0-9]/gi).
delimiter Value used between words (e.g.
" ").
transform Used to transform each word segment (e.g.
lowerCase).
If you find the default split hard to use, you can provide a different one. The example below will change the behavior to
word2019 -> word 2019 and
minifyURLs -> minify urls:
const options = {
splitRegexp: /([a-z])([A-Z0-9])/g,
};
MIT