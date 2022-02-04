Simple to use local JSON database. Powered by plain JavaScript 🦉
// Edit DB content using plain JS
db.data
.posts
.push({ id: 1, title: 'lowdb is awesome' })
// Save to file
db.write()
// db.json
{
"posts": [
{ "id": 1, "title": "lowdb is awesome" }
]
}
If you like lowdb, see also xv (test runner) and steno (fast file writer).
npm install lowdb
Lowdb 3 is a pure ESM package. If you're having trouble importing it in your project, please read this.
import { join, dirname } from 'path'
import { Low, JSONFile } from 'lowdb'
import { fileURLToPath } from 'url'
const __dirname = dirname(fileURLToPath(import.meta.url));
// Use JSON file for storage
const file = join(__dirname, 'db.json')
const adapter = new JSONFile(file)
const db = new Low(adapter)
// Read data from JSON file, this will set db.data content
await db.read()
// If file.json doesn't exist, db.data will be null
// Set default data
// db.data = db.data || { posts: [] } // Node < v15.x
db.data ||= { posts: [] } // Node >= 15.x
// Create and query items using plain JS
db.data.posts.push('hello world')
const firstPost = db.data.posts[0]
// Alternatively, you can also use this syntax if you prefer
const { posts } = db.data
posts.push('hello world')
// Finally write db.data content to file
await db.write()
// db.json
{
"posts": [ "hello world" ]
}
You can use TypeScript to type check your data.
type Data = {
words: string[]
}
const adapter = new JSONFile<Data>('db.json')
const db = new Low(adapter)
db.data
.words
.push('foo') // ✅
db.data
.words
.push(1) // ❌
You can also add lodash or other utility libraries to improve lowdb.
import lodash from 'lodash'
type Post = {
id: number;
title: string;
}
type Data = {
posts: Post[]
}
// Extend Low class with a new `chain` field
class LowWithLodash<T> extends Low<T> {
chain: lodash.ExpChain<this['data']> = lodash.chain(this).get('data')
}
const adapter = new JSONFile<Data>('db.json')
const low = new LowWithLodash(adapter)
await low.read()
// Instead of db.data use db.chain to access lodash API
const post = db.chain
.get('posts')
.find({ id: 1 })
.value() // Important: value() must be called to execute chain
For CLI, server and browser usage, see
examples/ directory.
Lowdb has two classes (for asynchronous and synchronous adapters).
new Low(adapter)
import { Low, JSONFile } from 'lowdb'
const db = new Low(new JSONFile('file.json'))
await db.read()
await db.write()
new LowSync(adapterSync)
import { LowSync, JSONFileSync } from 'lowdb'
const db = new LowSync(new JSONFileSync('file.json'))
db.read()
db.write()
db.read()
Calls
adapter.read() and sets
db.data.
Note:
JSONFile and
JSONFileSync adapters will set
db.data to
null if file doesn't exist.
db.data // === null
db.read()
db.data // !== null
db.write()
Calls
adapter.write(db.data).
db.data = { posts: [] }
db.write() // file.json will be { posts: [] }
db.data = {}
db.write() // file.json will be {}
db.data
Holds your db content. If you're using the adapters coming with lowdb, it can be any type supported by
JSON.stringify.
For example:
db.data = 'string'
db.data = [1, 2, 3]
db.data = { key: 'value' }
JSONFile
JSONFileSync
Adapters for reading and writing JSON files.
new Low(new JSONFile(filename))
new LowSync(new JSONFileSync(filename))
Memory
MemorySync
In-memory adapters. Useful for speeding up unit tests.
new Low(new Memory())
new LowSync(new MemorySync())
LocalStorage
Synchronous adapter for
window.localStorage.
new LowSync(new LocalStorage(name))
TextFile
TextFileSync
Adapters for reading and writing text. Useful for creating custom adapters.
If you've published an adapter for lowdb, feel free to create a PR to add it here.
You may want to create an adapter to write
db.data to YAML, XML, encrypt data, a remote storage, ...
An adapter is a simple class that just needs to expose two methods:
class AsyncAdapter {
read() { /* ... */ } // should return Promise<data>
write(data) { /* ... */ } // should return Promise<void>
}
class SyncAdapter {
read() { /* ... */ } // should return data
write(data) { /* ... */ } // should return nothing
}
For example, let's say you have some async storage and want to create an adapter for it:
import { api } from './AsyncStorage'
class CustomAsyncAdapter {
// Optional: your adapter can take arguments
constructor(args) {
// ...
}
async read() {
const data = await api.read()
return data
}
async write(data) {
await api.write(data)
}
}
const adapter = new CustomAsyncAdapter()
const db = new Low(adapter)
See
src/adapters/ for more examples.
To create an adapter for another format than JSON, you can use
TextFile or
TextFileSync.
For example:
import { Adapter, Low, TextFile } from 'lowdb'
import YAML from 'yaml'
class YAMLFile {
constructor(filename) {
this.adapter = new TextFile(filename)
}
async read() {
const data = await this.adapter.read()
if (data === null) {
return null
} else {
return YAML.parse(data)
}
}
write(obj) {
return this.adapter.write(YAML.stringify(obj))
}
}
const adapter = new YAMLFile('file.yaml')
const db = new Low(adapter)
Lowdb doesn't support Node's cluster module.
If you have large JavaScript objects (
~10-100MB) you may hit some performance issues. This is because whenever you call
db.write, the whole
db.data is serialized and written to storage.
Depending on your use case, this can be fine or not. It can be mitigated by doing batch operations and calling
db.write only when you need it.
If you plan to scale, it's highly recommended to use databases like PostgreSQL, MongoDB, ...
