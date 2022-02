Lovefield

Lovefield is a relational database written in pure JavaScript. It provides SQL-like syntax and works cross-browser (currently supporting Chrome 37+, Firefox 31+, IE 11+, Edge, and Safari 10+).

Lovefield is Day 98 of 100 days of Google Dev. This is a quick 7-minute video filmed in August 2015.

Live 30min overview presentation at JS.LA (February 2015): Watch on YouTube or Vimeo.