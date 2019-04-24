lout

API documentation generator for hapi

Description

lout is a documentation generator for hapi servers, providing a human-readable guide for every endpoint using the route configuration. The module allows full customization of the output.

Live demo

You can find a live demo of lout using the unit tests routes. The routes are of course fake but you can get a grasp of what lout looks like given various inputs.

Usage

Lout depends on vision and inert, make sure you register them with hapi.

const Hapi = require ( 'hapi' ); const server = Hapi.server({ port : 80 }); await server.register([ require ( 'vision' ), require ( 'inert' ), require ( 'lout' )]); server.start().then( console .log( 'Server running at:' , server.info.uri) );

Parameters

The following options are available when registering the plugin:

'engines' - an object where each key is a file extension (e.g. 'html', 'jade'), mapped to the npm module name (string) used for rendering the templates. Default is { html: 'handlebars' }.

'endpoint' - the path where the route will be registered. Default is /docs.

'basePath' - the absolute path to the templates folder. Default is the lout templates folder.

'cssPath' - the absolute path to the css folder. Default is the lout css folder. It must contain a style.css.

'helpersPath' - the absolute path to the helpers folder. Default is the lout helpers folder.

'partialsPath' - the absolute path to the partials folder. Default is the lout templates folder. This might need to be null if you change the basePath.

'auth' - the route configuration for authentication. Default is to disable auth.

'indexTemplate' - the name of the template file to contain docs main page. Default is 'index'.

'routeTemplate' - the name of the route template file. Default is 'route'.

'filterRoutes' - a function that receives a route object containing method and path and returns a boolean value to exclude routes.

and and returns a boolean value to exclude routes. 'apiVersion' - an optional string representing the api version that would be displayed in the documentation.

Ignoring a route in documentation

If you want a specific route not to appear in lout's documentation, you have to set lout settings for this specific route to false.

Here is an example snippet of a route configuration :

{ method : 'GET' , path : '/myroute' , options : { handler : [...], [...] plugins : { lout : false } } }

If you want to exclude multiple routes using conditions, you can use filterRoutes when registering lout :