openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

lounge

by cvent
0.27.0 (see all)

Simple Mongoose-inspired ODM for Couchbase.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


Lounge

Lounge

Simple Mongoose-inspired ODM for Couchbase.

npm version build status stabdardjs License

Installation

npm install lounge

Overview

Lounge is a simple, somewhat opinionated, Mongoose-inspired ODM for Couchbase. Main goal is to provide modeling tool framework for working with Couchbase databases in an asynchronous environment of Node.js.

var lounge = require('lounge')
lounge.connect({
  connectionString: 'couchbase://127.0.0.1',
  bucket: 'lounge_test'
})

var schema = lounge.schema({ name: String })
var Cat = lounge.model('Cat', schema)

var kitty = new Cat({ name: 'Zildjian' })
kitty.save(function (err) {
  if (err) // ...
  console.log('meow')
})

Features:

  • Schema definition
  • Strict modeling based on schema
  • Schema extension
  • Automatic type validation and custom validation
  • Document upsert and removal
  • Embedded (referenced) documents
  • Automatic and manual population of embedded (referenced) document
  • Middleware including pre and post hooks
  • Indexing using reference lookup documents
  • Promise support

Outside of the scope of this module:

  • Document and view management. There are too many patterns and ways of performing document and view management and view lookup that it is impractical to accommodate anything sane within a simple ODM. This can easily be expanded on top of Lounge.
  • View queries. For same reasons this falls outside of the scope of Lounge.
  • N1QL index management and N1QL queries. For the same reasons this falls outside of the scope of this library.
  • Full Text Search index management and FTL queries. For the same reasons this falls outside of the scope of this library.
  • Automatic document removal on key change. That is if a document key property changes, the new document is saved under the new key. The old document sticks around under the old key. There are too many implications if we start automatically handling document removal in this scenario. This should be handled by the user of this module. In most use cases this should not really be an issue.

Documentation

Tests

Module automated tests can be run using npm test command. The tests are executed using Couchbase mocking. To run tests against an actual local database create a bucket lounge_test and remove LOUNGE_COUCHBASE_MOCK=true from test script property in package.json.

Credits

Lots of code and design inspired by Mongoose. Icon made by Cursor Creative from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY

License

Copyright 2015 - 2017 Bojan D.

Licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial