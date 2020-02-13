







Simple Mongoose-inspired ODM for Couchbase.

Installation

npm install lounge

Overview

Lounge is a simple, somewhat opinionated, Mongoose-inspired ODM for Couchbase. Main goal is to provide modeling tool framework for working with Couchbase databases in an asynchronous environment of Node.js.

var lounge = require ( 'lounge' ) lounge.connect({ connectionString : 'couchbase://127.0.0.1' , bucket : 'lounge_test' }) var schema = lounge.schema({ name : String }) var Cat = lounge.model( 'Cat' , schema) var kitty = new Cat({ name : 'Zildjian' }) kitty.save( function ( err ) { if (err) console .log( 'meow' ) })

Schema definition

Strict modeling based on schema

Schema extension

Automatic type validation and custom validation

Document upsert and removal

Embedded (referenced) documents

Automatic and manual population of embedded (referenced) document

Middleware including pre and post hooks

Indexing using reference lookup documents

Promise support

Outside of the scope of this module:

Document and view management. There are too many patterns and ways of performing document and view management and view lookup that it is impractical to accommodate anything sane within a simple ODM. This can easily be expanded on top of Lounge.

View queries. For same reasons this falls outside of the scope of Lounge.

N1QL index management and N1QL queries. For the same reasons this falls outside of the scope of this library.

Full Text Search index management and FTL queries. For the same reasons this falls outside of the scope of this library.

Automatic document removal on key change. That is if a document key property changes, the new document is saved under the new key. The old document sticks around under the old key. There are too many implications if we start automatically handling document removal in this scenario. This should be handled by the user of this module. In most use cases this should not really be an issue.

Documentation

Tests

Module automated tests can be run using npm test command. The tests are executed using Couchbase mocking. To run tests against an actual local database create a bucket lounge_test and remove LOUNGE_COUCHBASE_MOCK=true from test script property in package.json .

Credits

Lots of code and design inspired by Mongoose. Icon made by Cursor Creative from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY

License

Copyright 2015 - 2017 Bojan D.

Licensed under the MIT License.