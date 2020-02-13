Lounge
Simple Mongoose-inspired ODM for Couchbase.
Installation
npm install lounge
Overview
Lounge is a simple, somewhat opinionated, Mongoose-inspired ODM for Couchbase. Main goal is
to provide modeling tool framework for working with Couchbase databases in an asynchronous environment of Node.js.
var lounge = require('lounge')
lounge.connect({
connectionString: 'couchbase://127.0.0.1',
bucket: 'lounge_test'
})
var schema = lounge.schema({ name: String })
var Cat = lounge.model('Cat', schema)
var kitty = new Cat({ name: 'Zildjian' })
kitty.save(function (err) {
if (err)
console.log('meow')
})
Features:
- Schema definition
- Strict modeling based on schema
- Schema extension
- Automatic type validation and custom validation
- Document upsert and removal
- Embedded (referenced) documents
- Automatic and manual population of embedded (referenced) document
- Middleware including pre and post hooks
- Indexing using reference lookup documents
- Promise support
Outside of the scope of this module:
- Document and view management. There are too many patterns and ways of performing document and view management and
view lookup that it is impractical to accommodate anything sane within a simple ODM. This can easily be expanded
on top of Lounge.
- View queries. For same reasons this falls outside of the scope of Lounge.
- N1QL index management and N1QL queries. For the same reasons this falls outside of the scope of this library.
- Full Text Search index management and FTL queries. For the same reasons this falls outside of the scope of this library.
- Automatic document removal on key change. That is if a document key property changes, the new document is saved under
the new key. The old document sticks around under the old key. There are too many implications if we start automatically
handling document removal in this scenario. This should be handled by the user of this module. In most use cases this
should not really be an issue.
Documentation
Tests
Module automated tests can be run using
npm test command. The tests are executed using Couchbase mocking.
To run tests against an actual local database create a bucket
lounge_test and remove
LOUNGE_COUCHBASE_MOCK=true from
test script property in
package.json.
Credits
Lots of code and design inspired by Mongoose.
Icon made by Cursor Creative from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY
License
Copyright 2015 - 2017 Bojan D.
Licensed under the MIT License.