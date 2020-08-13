A node.js library to control the systems output volume

Usage

The library currently has support for four simple async functions. The volume is specified as an integer between 0 and 100 (inc.).

const loudness = require ( 'loudness' ) await loudness.setVolume( 45 ) const vol = await loudness.getVolume() await loudness.setMuted( false ) const mute = await loudness.getMuted()

OS Support

Currently macOS, Windows (>= Vista) and Linux (ALSA) is supported, please send a pull request if you are using another setup.