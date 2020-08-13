openbase logo
loudness

by Linus Unnebäck
0.4.1 (see all)

🔊 A node.js library to control the systems output volume

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

546

GitHub Stars

95

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-loudness

A node.js library to control the systems output volume

Usage

The library currently has support for four simple async functions. The volume is specified as an integer between 0 and 100 (inc.).

const loudness = require('loudness')

await loudness.setVolume(45)

const vol = await loudness.getVolume()
// vol = 45

await loudness.setMuted(false)

const mute = await loudness.getMuted()
// mute = false

OS Support

Currently macOS, Windows (>= Vista) and Linux (ALSA) is supported, please send a pull request if you are using another setup.

