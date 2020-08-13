A node.js library to control the systems output volume
The library currently has support for four simple async functions. The volume is specified as an integer between 0 and 100 (inc.).
const loudness = require('loudness')
await loudness.setVolume(45)
const vol = await loudness.getVolume()
// vol = 45
await loudness.setMuted(false)
const mute = await loudness.getMuted()
// mute = false
Currently macOS, Windows (>= Vista) and Linux (ALSA) is supported, please send a pull request if you are using another setup.