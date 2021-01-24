openbase logo
loud-rejection

by Sindre Sorhus
2.2.0 (see all)

Make unhandled promise rejections fail loudly instead of the default silent fail

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2M

GitHub Stars

285

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Debugging

Reviews

Readme

loud-rejection Build Status Coverage Status

Make unhandled promise rejections fail loudly instead of the default silent fail

By default, promises fail silently if you don't attach a .catch() handler to them.

This tool keeps track of unhandled rejections globally. If any remain unhandled at the end of your process, it logs them to STDERR and exits with code 1.

Use this in top-level things like tests, CLI tools, apps, etc, but not in reusable modules.
Not needed in the browser as unhandled rejections are shown in the console.

Install

$ npm install loud-rejection

Usage

const loudRejection = require('loud-rejection');
const promiseFunction = require('promise-fn');

// Install the `unhandledRejection` listeners
loudRejection();

promiseFunction();

Without this module it's more verbose and you might even miss some that will fail silently:

const promiseFunction = require('promise-fn');

function error(error) {
    console.error(error.stack);
    process.exit(1);
}

promiseFunction().catch(error);

Register script

Alternatively to the above, you may simply require loud-rejection/register and the unhandledRejection listener will be automagically installed for you.

This is handy for ES2015 imports:

import 'loud-rejection/register';

API

loudRejection([log])

log

Type: Function
Default: console.error

Custom logging function to print the rejected promise. Receives the error stack.

  • hard-rejection - Make unhandled promise rejections fail hard right away instead of the default silent fail
  • More…
Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

