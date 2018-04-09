Lottie Animation Web Component

This is a dead simple lottie animation web component, compiled with Stencil.

< lottie-animation src = "./assets/lottie_logo.json" autoplay loop controls > </ lottie-animation > < script src = 'https://unpkg.com/lottie-wc/dist/lottie.js' > </ script >

It's intentionally minimal design so that you can apply your own design language to this.

Using this component

Script tag

Publish to NPM

Put a script tag similar to this <script src='https://unpkg.com/lottie-wc/dist/lottie.js'></script> in the head of your index.html

in the head of your index.html Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

Node Modules

Run npm install lottie-wc --save

Put a script tag similar to this <script src='node_modules/lottie-wc/dist/lottie.js'></script> in the head of your index.html

in the head of your index.html Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

In a stencil-starter app

Run npm install lottie-wc --save

Add { name: 'lottie-wc' } to your collections

to your collections Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

Developing

To start building a new web component using Stencil, clone this repo to a new directory:

git clone https://github.com/splitinfinities/lottie-wc.git lottie-wc cd lottie-wc git remote rm origin

and run:

npm install npm start

To watch for file changes during develop, run:

npm run dev

To build the component for production, run:

npm run build

To run the unit tests for the components, run:

npm test

