lottie-vuejs is currently in development! Use in production environment at your own risk
lottie-vuejs is a simple VueJS wrapper for lottie-web. It encompasses critical lottie-web functionality into an vue component plugin. Utilize lottie-vuejs to quickly and almost effortlessly bring lottie functionality into your VueJS project.
Lottie is a mobile library for Web, and iOS that parses Adobe After Effects animations exported as json with Bodymovin and renders them natively!
Designers can create and ship beautiful animations without an engineer painstakingly recreating it by hand. They say a picture is worth 1,000 words so here are 13,000:
Lottie supports solids, shape layers, masks, alpha mattes, trim paths, and dash patterns.
You can go forward, backward, and most importantly you can program your animation to respond to any interaction.
Bundle vector animations within your app without having to worry about multiple dimensions or large file sizes. Alternatively, you can decouple animation files from your app’s code entirely by loading them from a JSON API.
Learn more › http://airbnb.design/lottie/
Looking for lottie files › https://www.lottiefiles.com/
Add to lottie-vuejs to your project
npm install --save lottie-vuejs
Install lottie-vuejs globally
# Install globally (recommended)
npm install -g lottie-vuejs
Add to global scope
import Vue from 'vue'
import LottieAnimation from "lottie-vuejs/src/LottieAnimation.vue"; // import lottie-vuejs
Vue.use(LottieAnimation); // add lottie-animation to your global scope
new Vue({
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')
OR
<script>
import LottieAnimation from "lottie-vuejs/src/LottieAnimation.vue"; // import lottie-vuejs
export default {
components: {
LottieAnimation
},
data: () => ({
...
})
};
</script>
Basic
<lottie-animation
path="path/to/your/lottie-animation.json"
/>
Advanced
<lottie-animation
path="path/to/your/lottie-animation.json"
:loop="false"
:autoPlay="true"
:loopDelayMin="2.5"
:loopDelayMax="5"
:speed="1"
:width="256"
:height="256"
@AnimControl="setAnimController"
/>
Configuration
animations/my-cool-animation.json or an absolute path e.g.
http://www.mysite.com/animations/my-cool-animation.json.
