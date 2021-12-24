openbase logo
lottie-vuejs

by SuperbuffNL
0.4.0 (see all)

A simple wrapper for integrating lottie-web into VueJs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Animation

Reviews

Readme

lottie-vuejs

npm version npm GitHub stars GitHub watchers


lottie-vuejs is currently in development! Use in production environment at your own risk

lottie-vuejs is a simple VueJS wrapper for lottie-web. It encompasses critical lottie-web functionality into an vue component plugin. Utilize lottie-vuejs to quickly and almost effortlessly bring lottie functionality into your VueJS project.

Why Lottie?

Lottie is a mobile library for Web, and iOS that parses Adobe After Effects animations exported as json with Bodymovin and renders them natively!

Designers can create and ship beautiful animations without an engineer painstakingly recreating it by hand. They say a picture is worth 1,000 words so here are 13,000:

Flexible After Effects features

Lottie supports solids, shape layers, masks, alpha mattes, trim paths, and dash patterns.

Manipulate your animation any way you like

You can go forward, backward, and most importantly you can program your animation to respond to any interaction.

Small file sizes

Bundle vector animations within your app without having to worry about multiple dimensions or large file sizes. Alternatively, you can decouple animation files from your app’s code entirely by loading them from a JSON API.

Learn morehttp://airbnb.design/lottie/

Looking for lottie files › https://www.lottiefiles.com/

Install

Add to lottie-vuejs to your project

npm install --save lottie-vuejs

Install lottie-vuejs globally

# Install globally (recommended)
npm install -g lottie-vuejs

Add to global scope

import Vue from 'vue'
import LottieAnimation from "lottie-vuejs/src/LottieAnimation.vue"; // import lottie-vuejs

Vue.use(LottieAnimation); // add lottie-animation to your global scope

new Vue({
  render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')

OR 

<script>
import LottieAnimation from "lottie-vuejs/src/LottieAnimation.vue"; // import lottie-vuejs

export default {
  components: {
      LottieAnimation
  },
  data: () => ({
    ...
  })
};
</script>

Usage

Basic

<lottie-animation
    path="path/to/your/lottie-animation.json"
/>

Advanced

<lottie-animation
    path="path/to/your/lottie-animation.json"
    :loop="false"
    :autoPlay="true"
    :loopDelayMin="2.5"
    :loopDelayMax="5"
    :speed="1"
    :width="256"
    :height="256"
    @AnimControl="setAnimController"
/>

Configuration

  • path:
    The relative path to the animation object (starts in your public folder) e.g. animations/my-cool-animation.json or an absolute path e.g. http://www.mysite.com/animations/my-cool-animation.json.
  • speed:
    type: Number
    required: false
    default: 1
  • width:
    type: Number
    required: false
    default: -1 //defaults to 100%, Number is in pixels
  • height:
    type: Number
    required: false
    default: -1 //defaults to 100%, Number is in pixels
  • loop:
    type:Boolean
    required: false
    default: true
  • autoPlay:
    type:Boolean
    required: false
    default: true
  • loopDelayMin:
    type: Number
    required: false
    default: 0
  • loopDelayMax:
    type: Number
    required: false
    default: 0
  • @AnimControl:
    type: Event
    required: false
    Returns the lottie-web animation controller for custom event hookup & direct access to the lottie instance. Read the lottie-web usage section for more info

build

Running the build script results in 3 compiled files in the dist directory, one for each of the main, module, and unpkg properties listed in your package.json file. With these files generated, you're ready to go!

