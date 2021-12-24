

lottie-vuejs is currently in development! Use in production environment at your own risk

lottie-vuejs is a simple VueJS wrapper for lottie-web. It encompasses critical lottie-web functionality into an vue component plugin. Utilize lottie-vuejs to quickly and almost effortlessly bring lottie functionality into your VueJS project.

Why Lottie?

Lottie is a mobile library for Web, and iOS that parses Adobe After Effects animations exported as json with Bodymovin and renders them natively!

Designers can create and ship beautiful animations without an engineer painstakingly recreating it by hand. They say a picture is worth 1,000 words so here are 13,000:

Flexible After Effects features

Lottie supports solids, shape layers, masks, alpha mattes, trim paths, and dash patterns.

Manipulate your animation any way you like

You can go forward, backward, and most importantly you can program your animation to respond to any interaction.

Small file sizes

Bundle vector animations within your app without having to worry about multiple dimensions or large file sizes. Alternatively, you can decouple animation files from your app’s code entirely by loading them from a JSON API.

Learn more › http://airbnb.design/lottie/

Looking for lottie files › https://www.lottiefiles.com/

Install

Add to lottie-vuejs to your project

npm install --save lottie-vuejs

Install lottie-vuejs globally

npm install -g lottie-vuejs

Add to global scope

import Vue from 'vue' import LottieAnimation from "lottie-vuejs/src/LottieAnimation.vue" ; Vue.use(LottieAnimation); new Vue({ render : h => h(App) }).$mount( '#app' )

OR

< script > import LottieAnimation from "lottie-vuejs/src/LottieAnimation.vue" ; export default { components : { LottieAnimation }, data : () => ({ ... }) }; </ script >

Usage

Basic

< lottie-animation path = "path/to/your/lottie-animation.json" />

Advanced

< lottie-animation path = "path/to/your/lottie-animation.json" :loop = "false" :autoPlay = "true" :loopDelayMin = "2.5" :loopDelayMax = "5" :speed = "1" :width = "256" :height = "256" @ AnimControl = "setAnimController" />

Configuration

path :

The relative path to the animation object (starts in your public folder) e.g. animations/my-cool-animation.json or an absolute path e.g. http://www.mysite.com/animations/my-cool-animation.json .

type: Number

required: false

default: 1

type: Number

required: false

default: -1 //defaults to 100%, Number is in pixels

type: Number

required: false

default: -1 //defaults to 100%, Number is in pixels

type:Boolean

required: false

default: true

type:Boolean

required: false

default: true

type: Number

required: false

default: 0

type: Number

required: false

default: 0

type: Event

required: false

Returns the lottie-web animation controller for custom event hookup & direct access to the lottie instance. Read the lottie-web usage section for more info

