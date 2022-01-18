Lottie component for React with runtime animation control.
Lottie is a library for the Web, Android and iOS that parses Adobe After Effects animations exported as JSON with bodymovin and renders them natively on each platform!
For the first time, designers can create and ship beautiful animations without an engineer painstakingly recreating it by hand.
This library is a react-lottie fork that adds the capability for runtime animation control and fixes lots of bugs.
Get started with Lottie by installing the node module with yarn or npm:
yarn add lottie-react-web
or
npm i --save lottie-react-web
<Lottie> component can be used in a declarative way:
import React from 'react';
import Lottie from 'lottie-react-web'
import animation from './animation.json'
const App = () => (
<Lottie
options={{
animationData: animation
}}
/>
)
export default App
By default it will automatically play the animation in loop.
Lottie's animation control can be set via props. Here is an example of a toggle animation that reacts on click:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Lottie from 'lottie-react-web'
import toggleAnimation from './toggleAnimation.json'
export default class App extends Component {
this.state = { isToggled: false }
render() (
<div
onClick={() => {
this.setState(state => { isToggled: !state.isToggled})
}}
>
<Lottie
direction={this.state.isToggled ? 1 : -1}
options={{
animationData: toggleAnimation,
loop: false,
}}
/>
</div>
)
)
export default App
These are all props available:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
options
|Mandatory - The object representing the animation settings that will be instantiated by bodymovin. Defines the source of animation (
animationData), loop, autoplay, a few others. See details in the section below.
{ autoplay: true, loop: true }
animationControl
|This is where you can change the animation at runtime. A key value pair of a After Effects property path and the a custom value to apply to it. See details below.
|—
width
|Sets the width of the animation container.
100%
height
|Sets the heigth of the animation container.
100%
isStopped
|A boolean flag indicating whether or not the animation is stopped.
false
isPaused
|A boolean flag indicating whether or not the animation is paused.
false
speed
|An integer indicating the speed of the animation (
1 is
100%.)
1
segments
|An array of two integers indicating the beginning and ending frame of the animation
|Defaults to play entire animation
forceSegments
|A boolean indicating wether the segments should play immediately or sequentially
false
direction
|An integer indicating wether the animation progresses in the usual (
1) or reverse (
-1) direction
1
ariaRole
|A string indicating the animation container
ariaRole property
"button"
ariaLabel
|A string indicating the animation container
ariaLabel property
"animation"
title
|A string indicating the animation container
title property
""
Defines the animation settings that will be instantiated by bodymovin. Currently a subset of the bodymovin options are supported.
Either the animationData OR path must be specified.
|Prop
|Description
|Default
animationData
|Mandatory - The source of the animation.
|—
path
|Mandatory - The path to the animation.
|—
assetsPath
|Mandatory - The root path for external assets.
images
loop
|Play animation non-stop in a loop.
true
autoplay
|Automatically play animation when it is instantiated.
true
renderer
|The method for rendering the animation.
svg
rendererSettings
|Customize bodymovin aspect ratio configurations.
|—
You can target an specific After Effects layer property and change it at
runtime by passing setting a
property object on the
<Lottie> prop. Example:
import React from 'react';
import Lottie from 'lottie-react-web'
import animation from './animation.json'
const Animation = ({ x, y }) => (
<Lottie
options={{
animationData: animation,
}}
animationControl={{
'Square,Transform,Position': [x, y],
}}
/>
)
export default Animation
This will override the
Position value of the layer
JoyStkCtrl01 at runtime.
Lottie is compatible with Joystick 'n Sliders After Effects plugin, so you can create amazing animations easily.