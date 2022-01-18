openbase logo
lrw

lottie-react-web

by Felippe Nardi
2.2.2 (see all)

Lottie Wrapper for React on the web.

Overview

Readme

Lottie for React, React Native, iOS, and Android

npm Version License



Lottie component for React with runtime animation control.

Introduction

Lottie is a library for the Web, Android and iOS that parses Adobe After Effects animations exported as JSON with bodymovin and renders them natively on each platform!

For the first time, designers can create and ship beautiful animations without an engineer painstakingly recreating it by hand.

This library is a react-lottie fork that adds the capability for runtime animation control and fixes lots of bugs.

Getting Started

Get started with Lottie by installing the node module with yarn or npm:

yarn add lottie-react-web

or

npm i --save lottie-react-web

Usage

<Lottie> component can be used in a declarative way:

import React from 'react';
import Lottie from 'lottie-react-web'
import animation from './animation.json'

const App = () => (
  <Lottie
    options={{
      animationData: animation
    }}
  />
)

export default App

By default it will automatically play the animation in loop.

Lottie's animation control can be set via props. Here is an example of a toggle animation that reacts on click:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Lottie from 'lottie-react-web'
import toggleAnimation from './toggleAnimation.json'

export default class App extends Component {
  this.state = { isToggled: false }

  render() (
    <div
      onClick={() => {
        this.setState(state => { isToggled: !state.isToggled})
      }}
    >
      <Lottie
        direction={this.state.isToggled ? 1 : -1}
        options={{
          animationData: toggleAnimation,
          loop: false,
        }}
      />
    </div>
  )
)

export default App

API

These are all props available:

Props

PropDescriptionDefault
optionsMandatory - The object representing the animation settings that will be instantiated by bodymovin. Defines the source of animation (animationData), loop, autoplay, a few others. See details in the section below.{ autoplay: true, loop: true }
animationControlThis is where you can change the animation at runtime. A key value pair of a After Effects property path and the a custom value to apply to it. See details below.
widthSets the width of the animation container.100%
heightSets the heigth of the animation container.100%
isStoppedA boolean flag indicating whether or not the animation is stopped.false
isPausedA boolean flag indicating whether or not the animation is paused.false
speedAn integer indicating the speed of the animation ( 1 is 100%.)1
segmentsAn array of two integers indicating the beginning and ending frame of the animationDefaults to play entire animation
forceSegmentsA boolean indicating wether the segments should play immediately or sequentiallyfalse
directionAn integer indicating wether the animation progresses in the usual (1) or reverse (-1) direction1
ariaRoleA string indicating the animation container ariaRole property"button"
ariaLabelA string indicating the animation container ariaLabel property"animation"
titleA string indicating the animation container title property""

Options object

Defines the animation settings that will be instantiated by bodymovin. Currently a subset of the bodymovin options are supported.

Either the animationData OR path must be specified.

PropDescriptionDefault
animationDataMandatory - The source of the animation.
pathMandatory - The path to the animation.
assetsPathMandatory - The root path for external assets.images
loopPlay animation non-stop in a loop.true
autoplayAutomatically play animation when it is instantiated.true
rendererThe method for rendering the animation.svg
rendererSettingsCustomize bodymovin aspect ratio configurations.

Changing animation at runtime

You can target an specific After Effects layer property and change it at runtime by passing setting a property object on the <Lottie> prop. Example:

import React from 'react';
import Lottie from 'lottie-react-web'
import animation from './animation.json'

const Animation = ({ x, y }) => (
  <Lottie
    options={{
      animationData: animation,
    }}
    animationControl={{
      'Square,Transform,Position': [x, y],
    }}
  />
)

export default Animation

This will override the Position value of the layer JoyStkCtrl01 at runtime.

Lottie is compatible with Joystick 'n Sliders After Effects plugin, so you can create amazing animations easily.

