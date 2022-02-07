openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

lottie-react-native

by react-native-community
5.0.1 (see all)

Lottie wrapper for React Native.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

159K

GitHub Stars

14.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

115

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Animation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/524
Read All Reviews
ProgrammerIsLife
deep8292
bhaveshtoundwal

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Slow

Readme

Lottie for React Native, iOS, and Android

npm Version License

Lottie component for React Native (iOS and Android)

Lottie is a mobile library for Android and iOS that parses Adobe After Effects animations exported as JSON with bodymovin and renders them natively on mobile!

For the first time, designers can create and ship beautiful animations without an engineer painstakingly recreating it by hand.

Installing

Install lottie-react-native (latest) and lottie-ios (3.2.3):

yarn add lottie-react-native
yarn add lottie-ios@3.2.3

or

npm i --save lottie-react-native
npm i --save lottie-ios@3.2.3

Go to your ios folder and run:

pod install

Versioning

Depending on which version of React Native your app runs on you might need to install a specific version of lottie-react-native. Here's the compatibility list:

App built in React Native versionRequires lottie-react-native versionRequires lottie-ios version
>= 0.593.0.23.0.3
>= 0.604.0.23.2.3
>= 0.634.0.33.2.3
>= 0.644.1.33.2.3
>= 0.66latest3.2.3

Usage

(If you are using TypeScript, please read this first)

LottieView can be used in a declarative way:

import React from 'react';
import LottieView from 'lottie-react-native';

export default class BasicExample extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return <LottieView source={require('./animation.json')} autoPlay loop />;
  }
}

Additionally, there is an imperative API which is sometimes simpler.

import React from 'react';
import LottieView from 'lottie-react-native';

export default class BasicExample extends React.Component {
  componentDidMount() {
    this.animation.play();
    // Or set a specific startFrame and endFrame with:
    this.animation.play(30, 120);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <LottieView
        ref={animation => {
          this.animation = animation;
        }}
        source={require('../path/to/animation.json')}
      />
    );
  }
}

Lottie's animation progress can be controlled with an Animated value:

import React from 'react';
import { Animated, Easing } from 'react-native';
import LottieView from 'lottie-react-native';

export default class BasicExample extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      progress: new Animated.Value(0),
    };
  }

  componentDidMount() {
    Animated.timing(this.state.progress, {
      toValue: 1,
      duration: 5000,
      easing: Easing.linear,
    }).start();
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <LottieView source={require('../path/to/animation.json')} progress={this.state.progress} />
    );
  }
}

Changing color of layers:

import React from 'react';
import LottieView from 'lottie-react-native';

export default class BasicExample extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <LottieView
        source={require('../path/to/animation.json')}
        colorFilters={[
          {
            keypath: 'button',
            color: '#F00000',
          },
          {
            keypath: 'Sending Loader',
            color: '#F00000',
          },
        ]}
        autoPlay
        loop
      />
    );
  }
}

API

You can find the full list of props and methods available in our API document. These are the most common ones:

PropDescriptionDefault
sourceMandatory - The source of animation. Can be referenced as a local asset by a string, or remotely with an object with a uri property, or it can be an actual JS object of an animation, obtained (for example) with something like require('../path/to/animation.json').None
styleStyle attributes for the view, as expected in a standard View.The aspectRatio exported by Bodymovin will be set. Also the width if you haven't provided a width or height
loopA boolean flag indicating whether or not the animation should loop.true
autoPlayA boolean flag indicating whether or not the animation should start automatically when mounted. This only affects the imperative API.false
colorFiltersAn array of objects denoting layers by KeyPath and a new color filter value (as hex string).[]

More...

Troubleshooting

Not all After Effects features are supported by Lottie. If you notice there are some layers or animations missing check this list to ensure they are supported.

iOS specific problems

If you have issues linking your iOS project check out this StackOverflow thread on how to fix it.

Android specific problems

If your app crashes on Android, means auto linking didn't work. You will need to make the following changes:

android/app/src/main/java/\<AppName>/MainApplication.java

  • add import com.airbnb.android.react.lottie.LottiePackage; on the imports section
  • add packages.add(new LottiePackage()); in List<ReactPackage> getPackages();

android/app/build.gradle

add implementation project(':lottie-react-native') in the dependencies block

android/settings.gradle

add:

include ':lottie-react-native'
project(':lottie-react-native').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/lottie-react-native/src/android')

More

View more documentation, FAQ, help, examples, and more at airbnb.io/lottie

Example1

Example2

Example3

Community

Example4

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use3
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Rohit 42 Ratings68 Reviews
Full-Stack Developer
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I hate animations but they are a must-have in an app. I am just unable to learn them. Lottie solved my problem with it you can browse animation and use it like them as components. it's easy and simple to use. documentation is good enough to use it. go to the website browse animation and download JSON that it, provide that JSON to the library, and voila all set

0
Deepak KhiwaniChandigarh47 Ratings57 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Great Documentation
Slow
Easy to Use

Coolest package I have ever used, I had make an animation rich splash for my travel based app and this package did an amazing job for me. I used the same on iOS and it works like charm even for cross platform. Best thing about the package is if we can always create our own animation on their website too.

0
bhaveshtoundwal42 Ratings51 Reviews
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

no bugs till date, using from past two years, official module from Airbnb to use Lottie in react native, backward compatibility, easy integration steps from documentation

0
himanbhagat42 Ratings0 Reviews
7 days ago
Mahavir VataliyaINDIA53 Ratings0 Reviews
Computer Engineer, Software Developer Language : Java, PHP, Python, HTML, CSS, JavaScript.
13 days ago

Alternatives

lottie-webRender After Effects animations natively on Web, Android and iOS, and React Native. http://airbnb.io/lottie/
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
812K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
77
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Performant
react-native-reanimatedReact Native's Animated library reimplemented
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
407K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
rnr
react-native-redashThe React Native Reanimated and Gesture Handler Toolbelt
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
114K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rna
react-native-animatableStandard set of easy to use animations and declarative transitions for React Native
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
244K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
14
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
rnf
react-native-flip-cardThe card component which has a motion of flip for React Native(iOS/Android)
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
9K
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial