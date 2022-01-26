This project is meant to give developers full control over Lottie instance with minimal implementation by wrapping lottie-web in a Component or Hook that can be easily used in React applications.
Install react, react-dom if you don’t have them already:
Note: This library is using React hooks so the minimum version required for both react and react-dom is 16.8.0.
npm i react@^16.8.0 react-dom@^16.8.0
Install lottie-react using npm:
npm i lottie-react
import Lottie from "lottie-react";
import groovyWalkAnimation from "./groovyWalk.json";
const Example = () => {
return <Lottie animationData={groovyWalkAnimation} />;
};
export default Example;
import { useLottie } from "lottie-react";
import groovyWalkAnimation from "./groovyWalk.json";
const Example = () => {
const options = {
animationData: groovyWalkAnimation,
loop: true,
autoplay: true,
};
const { View } = useLottie(options);
return View;
};
export default Example;
Checkout the Documentation for more information and examples.
npm test
-----------------------------|---------|----------|---------|---------|-------------------
File | % Stmts | % Branch | % Funcs | % Lines | Uncovered Line #s
-----------------------------|---------|----------|---------|---------|-------------------
All files | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 |
components | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 |
Lottie.ts | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 |
hooks | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 |
useLottie.tsx | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 |
useLottieInteractivity.tsx | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 |
-----------------------------|---------|----------|---------|---------|-------------------
Let us know if you have any suggestions or contributions. This package has the mission to help developers, so if you have any features that you think we should prioritize, reach out to us.
lottie-react is available under the MIT license.
Thanks to David Probst Jr for the animations used in the examples.
This plugin is literally my go to plugin when I'm trying to add lottie animations to a project I'm working on. It's very easy to use, light-weight and the documentation is very well written. I would definitely recommend this plugin to anyone.