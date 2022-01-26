This project is meant to give developers full control over Lottie instance with minimal implementation by wrapping lottie-web in a Component or Hook that can be easily used in React applications.

Installation

Install react, react-dom if you don’t have them already:

Note: This library is using React hooks so the minimum version required for both react and react-dom is 16.8.0.

npm i react@^16.8.0 react-dom@^16.8.0

Install lottie-react using npm:

npm i lottie-react

Usage

Component

import Lottie from "lottie-react" ; import groovyWalkAnimation from "./groovyWalk.json" ; const Example = () => { return < Lottie animationData = {groovyWalkAnimation} /> ; }; export default Example;

Try it on CodeSandbox

Hook

import { useLottie } from "lottie-react" ; import groovyWalkAnimation from "./groovyWalk.json" ; const Example = () => { const options = { animationData : groovyWalkAnimation, loop : true , autoplay : true , }; const { View } = useLottie(options); return View; }; export default Example;

Try it on CodeSandbox

Documentation

Checkout the Documentation for more information and examples.

Test

npm test

Coverage report

-----------------------------|---------|----------|---------|---------|------------------- File | % Stmts | % Branch | % Funcs | % Lines | Uncovered Line #s -----------------------------|---------|----------|---------|---------|------------------- All files | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | components | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | Lottie.ts | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | hooks | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | useLottie.tsx | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | useLottieInteractivity.tsx | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | -----------------------------|---------|----------|---------|---------|-------------------

Contribution

Let us know if you have any suggestions or contributions. This package has the mission to help developers, so if you have any features that you think we should prioritize, reach out to us.

Projects to check out

lottie-web - Lottie implementation for Web. Our project is based on it and you should check it because it will help you understand what's behind this package and it will give you a better understanding on what features should you expect to have in the future.

lottie-android - Lottie implementation for Android

lottie-ios - Lottie implementation for iOS

lottie-react-native - Lottie implementation for React Native

LottieFiles - Are you looking for animations? LottieFiles is the way to go!

License

lottie-react is available under the MIT license.

Thanks to David Probst Jr for the animations used in the examples.