lottie-react

by David Gamote
2.1.0 (see all)

A lightweight React library for rendering complex After Effects animations in real time using Lottie.

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Popularity

Downloads/wk

65.3K

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

lottie-react

npm version npm downloads/month Known Vulnerabilities Coverage Status Tested with jest GitHub license

This project is meant to give developers full control over Lottie instance with minimal implementation by wrapping lottie-web in a Component or Hook that can be easily used in React applications.

Installation

Install react, react-dom if you don’t have them already:

Note: This library is using React hooks so the minimum version required for both react and react-dom is 16.8.0.

npm i react@^16.8.0 react-dom@^16.8.0

Install lottie-react using npm:

npm i lottie-react

Usage

Component

import Lottie from "lottie-react";
import groovyWalkAnimation from "./groovyWalk.json";

const Example = () => {
  return <Lottie animationData={groovyWalkAnimation} />;
};

export default Example;

Try it on CodeSandbox

Hook

import { useLottie } from "lottie-react";
import groovyWalkAnimation from "./groovyWalk.json";

const Example = () => {
  const options = {
    animationData: groovyWalkAnimation,
    loop: true,
    autoplay: true,
  };

  const { View } = useLottie(options);

  return View;
};

export default Example;

Try it on CodeSandbox

Documentation

Checkout the Documentation for more information and examples.

Test

npm test

Coverage report

-----------------------------|---------|----------|---------|---------|-------------------
File                         | % Stmts | % Branch | % Funcs | % Lines | Uncovered Line #s 
-----------------------------|---------|----------|---------|---------|-------------------
All files                    |     100 |      100 |     100 |     100 |                   
 components                  |     100 |      100 |     100 |     100 |                   
  Lottie.ts                  |     100 |      100 |     100 |     100 |                   
 hooks                       |     100 |      100 |     100 |     100 |                   
  useLottie.tsx              |     100 |      100 |     100 |     100 |                   
  useLottieInteractivity.tsx |     100 |      100 |     100 |     100 |                   
-----------------------------|---------|----------|---------|---------|-------------------

Contribution

Let us know if you have any suggestions or contributions. This package has the mission to help developers, so if you have any features that you think we should prioritize, reach out to us.

Projects to check out

  • lottie-web - Lottie implementation for Web. Our project is based on it and you should check it because it will help you understand what's behind this package and it will give you a better understanding on what features should you expect to have in the future.
  • lottie-android - Lottie implementation for Android
  • lottie-ios - Lottie implementation for iOS
  • lottie-react-native - Lottie implementation for React Native
  • LottieFiles - Are you looking for animations? LottieFiles is the way to go!

License

lottie-react is available under the MIT license.

Thanks to David Probst Jr for the animations used in the examples.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Moe Salah113 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

This plugin is literally my go to plugin when I'm trying to add lottie animations to a project I'm working on. It's very easy to use, light-weight and the documentation is very well written. I would definitely recommend this plugin to anyone.

0

Alternatives

framer-motionOpen source, production-ready animation and gesture library for React
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
962K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
42
Top Feedback
26Easy to Use
22Great Documentation
18Performant
tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
react-spring✌️ A spring physics based React animation library
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
776K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
57
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
12Highly Customizable
react-transition-groupAn easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
12
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rft
react-flip-toolkitA lightweight magic-move library for configurable layout transitions
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 52 Alternatives

Tutorials

