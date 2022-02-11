Lottie for iOS, macOS (and Android and React Native)

View documentation, FAQ, help, examples, and more at airbnb.io/lottie

Lottie is a mobile library for Android and iOS that natively renders vector based animations and art in realtime with minimal code.

Lottie loads and renders animations and vectors exported in the bodymovin JSON format. Bodymovin JSON can be created and exported from After Effects with bodymovin, Sketch with Lottie Sketch Export, and from Haiku.

For the first time, designers can create and ship beautiful animations without an engineer painstakingly recreating it by hand. Since the animation is backed by JSON they are extremely small in size but can be large in complexity! Animations can be played, resized, looped, sped up, slowed down, reversed, and even interactively scrubbed. Lottie can play or loop just a portion of the animation as well, the possibilities are endless! Animations can even be changed at runtime in various ways! Change the color, position or any keyframable value! Lottie also supports native UIViewController Transitions out of the box!

Here is just a small sampling of the power of Lottie

Installing Lottie

Lottie supports Swift Package Manager, CocoaPods and Carthage (Both dynamic and static).

Github Repo

You can pull the Lottie Github Repo and include the Lottie.xcodeproj to build a dynamic or static library.

CocoaPods

Add the pod to your Podfile:

pod 'lottie-ios'

And then run:

pod install

After installing the cocoapod into your project import Lottie with

import Lottie

Carthage

Add Lottie to your Cartfile:

github "airbnb/lottie-ios" "master"

And then run:

carthage update

In your application targets “General” tab under the “Linked Frameworks and Libraries” section, drag and drop lottie-ios.framework from the Carthage/Build/iOS directory that carthage update produced.

Swift Package Manager

import PackageDescription let package = Package ( name: "YourTestProject" , platforms: [ .iOS(.v12), ], dependencies: [ .package(name: "Lottie" , url: "https://github.com/airbnb/lottie-ios.git" , from: "3.2.1" ) ], targets: [ .target(name: "YourTestProject" , dependencies: [ "Lottie" ]) ] )

And then import wherever needed: import Lottie

Adding it to an existent iOS Project via Swift Package Manager

Using Xcode 11 go to File > Swift Packages > Add Package Dependency Paste the project URL: https://github.com/airbnb/lottie-ios Click on next and select the project target Don't forget to set DEAD_CODE_STRIPPING = NO in your Build Settings (https://bugs.swift.org/plugins/servlet/mobile#issue/SR-11564)

If you have doubts, please, check the following links:

How to use

Creating Swift Packages

After successfully retrieved the package and added it to your project, just import Lottie and you can get the full benefits of it.

Objective-C Support

As of 3.0 Lottie has been completely rewritten in Swift!

For Objective-C support please use Lottie 2.5.3. Alternatively an Objective-C branch exists and is still active.

The official objective c branch can be found here:

Objective-C Branch

Also check out the documentation regarding it here:

iOS Migration

Data collection

The Lottie SDK does not collect any data. We provide this notice to help you fill out App Privacy Details.