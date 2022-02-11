openbase logo
lottie-ios

by airbnb
3.2.3

An iOS library to natively render After Effects vector animations

Popularity

Downloads/wk

135K

GitHub Stars

22.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

182

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/526
Top Feedback

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Slow

Readme

Lottie for iOS, macOS (and Android and React Native)

Version License Platform Swift Versions

View documentation, FAQ, help, examples, and more at airbnb.io/lottie

Lottie is a mobile library for Android and iOS that natively renders vector based animations and art in realtime with minimal code.

Lottie loads and renders animations and vectors exported in the bodymovin JSON format. Bodymovin JSON can be created and exported from After Effects with bodymovin, Sketch with Lottie Sketch Export, and from Haiku.

For the first time, designers can create and ship beautiful animations without an engineer painstakingly recreating it by hand. Since the animation is backed by JSON they are extremely small in size but can be large in complexity! Animations can be played, resized, looped, sped up, slowed down, reversed, and even interactively scrubbed. Lottie can play or loop just a portion of the animation as well, the possibilities are endless! Animations can even be changed at runtime in various ways! Change the color, position or any keyframable value! Lottie also supports native UIViewController Transitions out of the box!

Here is just a small sampling of the power of Lottie

Example1 Example2

Example3

Abcs

Installing Lottie

Lottie supports Swift Package Manager, CocoaPods and Carthage (Both dynamic and static).

Github Repo

You can pull the Lottie Github Repo and include the Lottie.xcodeproj to build a dynamic or static library.

CocoaPods

Add the pod to your Podfile:

pod 'lottie-ios'

And then run:

pod install

After installing the cocoapod into your project import Lottie with

import Lottie

Carthage

Add Lottie to your Cartfile:

github "airbnb/lottie-ios" "master"

And then run:

carthage update

In your application targets “General” tab under the “Linked Frameworks and Libraries” section, drag and drop lottie-ios.framework from the Carthage/Build/iOS directory that carthage update produced.

Swift Package Manager

// swift-tools-version:5.1

import PackageDescription

let package = Package(
  name: "YourTestProject",
  platforms: [
       .iOS(.v12),
  ],
  dependencies: [
    .package(name: "Lottie", url: "https://github.com/airbnb/lottie-ios.git", from: "3.2.1")
  ],
  targets: [
    .target(name: "YourTestProject", dependencies: ["Lottie"])
  ]
)

And then import wherever needed: import Lottie

Adding it to an existent iOS Project via Swift Package Manager

  1. Using Xcode 11 go to File > Swift Packages > Add Package Dependency
  2. Paste the project URL: https://github.com/airbnb/lottie-ios
  3. Click on next and select the project target
  4. Don't forget to set DEAD_CODE_STRIPPING = NO in your Build Settings (https://bugs.swift.org/plugins/servlet/mobile#issue/SR-11564)

If you have doubts, please, check the following links:

How to use

Creating Swift Packages

After successfully retrieved the package and added it to your project, just import Lottie and you can get the full benefits of it.

Objective-C Support

As of 3.0 Lottie has been completely rewritten in Swift!

For Objective-C support please use Lottie 2.5.3. Alternatively an Objective-C branch exists and is still active.

The official objective c branch can be found here:

Objective-C Branch

Also check out the documentation regarding it here:

iOS Migration

Data collection

The Lottie SDK does not collect any data. We provide this notice to help you fill out App Privacy Details.

100
Deepak Khiwani
January 19, 2021
January 19, 2021
Great Documentation
Slow
Easy to Use

I used this library in my couple of projects, where I had to show the custom food and motorbike related interactive loaders, it came like a boon to me, with the addition of this my app looked pretty attractive whenever the loader came up. The documentation is pretty good and its usage is even simple. But some times the animations slows down a bit, while working on multiple threads, but still a good library to work on.

0
Tim NjagiNairobi, Kenya176 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
10 days ago
Paul TavitianCentral Coast, New South Wales8 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
ArtemG4 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Ahmed Rowaihi27 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Consultant 🌱 React.js | React.native and GraphQL Enthusiast. Full-Stack buddy 📫👋
3 months ago

