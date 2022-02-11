Lottie is a mobile library for Android and iOS that natively renders vector based animations and art in realtime with minimal code.
Lottie loads and renders animations and vectors exported in the bodymovin JSON format. Bodymovin JSON can be created and exported from After Effects with bodymovin, Sketch with Lottie Sketch Export, and from Haiku.
For the first time, designers can create and ship beautiful animations without an engineer painstakingly recreating it by hand. Since the animation is backed by JSON they are extremely small in size but can be large in complexity! Animations can be played, resized, looped, sped up, slowed down, reversed, and even interactively scrubbed. Lottie can play or loop just a portion of the animation as well, the possibilities are endless! Animations can even be changed at runtime in various ways! Change the color, position or any keyframable value! Lottie also supports native UIViewController Transitions out of the box!
Here is just a small sampling of the power of Lottie
Lottie supports Swift Package Manager, CocoaPods and Carthage (Both dynamic and static).
You can pull the Lottie Github Repo and include the Lottie.xcodeproj to build a dynamic or static library.
Add the pod to your Podfile:
pod 'lottie-ios'
And then run:
pod install
After installing the cocoapod into your project import Lottie with
import Lottie
Add Lottie to your Cartfile:
github "airbnb/lottie-ios" "master"
And then run:
carthage update
In your application targets “General” tab under the “Linked Frameworks and Libraries” section, drag and drop lottie-ios.framework from the Carthage/Build/iOS directory that
carthage update produced.
// swift-tools-version:5.1
import PackageDescription
let package = Package(
name: "YourTestProject",
platforms: [
.iOS(.v12),
],
dependencies: [
.package(name: "Lottie", url: "https://github.com/airbnb/lottie-ios.git", from: "3.2.1")
],
targets: [
.target(name: "YourTestProject", dependencies: ["Lottie"])
]
)
And then import wherever needed:
import Lottie
DEAD_CODE_STRIPPING = NO in your
Build Settings (https://bugs.swift.org/plugins/servlet/mobile#issue/SR-11564)
If you have doubts, please, check the following links:
After successfully retrieved the package and added it to your project, just import
Lottie and you can get the full benefits of it.
As of 3.0 Lottie has been completely rewritten in Swift!
For Objective-C support please use Lottie 2.5.3. Alternatively an Objective-C branch exists and is still active.
The official objective c branch can be found here:
Also check out the documentation regarding it here:
The Lottie SDK does not collect any data. We provide this notice to help you fill out App Privacy Details.
I used this library in my couple of projects, where I had to show the custom food and motorbike related interactive loaders, it came like a boon to me, with the addition of this my app looked pretty attractive whenever the loader came up. The documentation is pretty good and its usage is even simple. But some times the animations slows down a bit, while working on multiple threads, but still a good library to work on.