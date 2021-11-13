openbase logo
lottie-colorify

by Mikayel Saghyan
0.8.0 (see all)

Change lottie animation colors from code

Overview

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lottie-colorify

Change colors of your lottie animations easily from code.

Installation

using npm

npm install lottie-colorify

using yarn

yarn add lottie-colorify

Usage

To change colors of a Lottie JSON:

import Lottie from 'lottie-web';
import { colorify } from 'lottie-colorify';
import SomeAnimation from './SomeAnimation.json';

const animation = Lottie.loadAnimation({
  container: container.current,
  animationData: colorify(['#ef32d0', [50, 100, 200], '#fe0088'], SomeAnimation),
});

To replace a single color of a Lottie JSON:

import Lottie from 'lottie-web';
import { replaceColor } from 'lottie-colorify';
import SomeAnimation from './SomeAnimation.json';

const animation = Lottie.loadAnimation({
  container: container.current,
  animationData: replaceColor('#ef32d0', '#fe0088', SomeAnimation),
});

To flatten a Lottie JSON and use only one color:

import Lottie from 'lottie-web';
import { flatten } from 'lottie-colorify';
import SomeAnimation from './SomeAnimation.json';

const animation = Lottie.loadAnimation({
  container: container.current,
  animationData: flatten('#fe0088', SomeAnimation),
});

To see the current colors of a Lottie JSON, you can use getColors function:

import Lottie from 'lottie-web';
import { getColors } from 'lottie-colorify';
import SomeAnimation from './SomeAnimation.json';

console.log(getColors(SomeAnimation));

colorify function

colorify takes 2 arguments:

  1. colors array (a color can be hex with and without #, an array of RGB values or undefined for using original color in the animation).
  2. Lottie animation

replaceColor function

replaceColor takes 3 arguments

  1. source color (the color to look for in a Lottie JSON)
  2. target color (the replacement color)
  3. Lottie animation

flatten function

flatten takes 2 arguments

  1. target color (the replacement color)
  2. Lottie animation

