Change colors of your lottie animations easily from code.
using npm
npm install lottie-colorify
using yarn
yarn add lottie-colorify
To change colors of a Lottie JSON:
import Lottie from 'lottie-web';
import { colorify } from 'lottie-colorify';
import SomeAnimation from './SomeAnimation.json';
const animation = Lottie.loadAnimation({
container: container.current,
animationData: colorify(['#ef32d0', [50, 100, 200], '#fe0088'], SomeAnimation),
});
To replace a single color of a Lottie JSON:
import Lottie from 'lottie-web';
import { replaceColor } from 'lottie-colorify';
import SomeAnimation from './SomeAnimation.json';
const animation = Lottie.loadAnimation({
container: container.current,
animationData: replaceColor('#ef32d0', '#fe0088', SomeAnimation),
});
To flatten a Lottie JSON and use only one color:
import Lottie from 'lottie-web';
import { flatten } from 'lottie-colorify';
import SomeAnimation from './SomeAnimation.json';
const animation = Lottie.loadAnimation({
container: container.current,
animationData: flatten('#fe0088', SomeAnimation),
});
To see the current colors of a Lottie JSON, you can use getColors function:
import Lottie from 'lottie-web';
import { getColors } from 'lottie-colorify';
import SomeAnimation from './SomeAnimation.json';
console.log(getColors(SomeAnimation));
colorify takes 2 arguments:
replaceColor takes 3 arguments
flatten takes 2 arguments