Change colors of your lottie animations easily from code.

Installation

using npm

npm install lottie-colorify

using yarn

yarn add lottie-colorify

Usage

To change colors of a Lottie JSON:

import Lottie from 'lottie-web' ; import { colorify } from 'lottie-colorify' ; import SomeAnimation from './SomeAnimation.json' ; const animation = Lottie.loadAnimation({ container : container.current, animationData : colorify([ '#ef32d0' , [ 50 , 100 , 200 ], '#fe0088' ], SomeAnimation), });

To replace a single color of a Lottie JSON:

import Lottie from 'lottie-web' ; import { replaceColor } from 'lottie-colorify' ; import SomeAnimation from './SomeAnimation.json' ; const animation = Lottie.loadAnimation({ container : container.current, animationData : replaceColor( '#ef32d0' , '#fe0088' , SomeAnimation), });

To flatten a Lottie JSON and use only one color:

import Lottie from 'lottie-web' ; import { flatten } from 'lottie-colorify' ; import SomeAnimation from './SomeAnimation.json' ; const animation = Lottie.loadAnimation({ container : container.current, animationData : flatten( '#fe0088' , SomeAnimation), });

To see the current colors of a Lottie JSON, you can use getColors function:

import Lottie from 'lottie-web' ; import { getColors } from 'lottie-colorify' ; import SomeAnimation from './SomeAnimation.json' ; console .log(getColors(SomeAnimation));

colorify function

colorify takes 2 arguments:

colors array (a color can be hex with and without #, an array of RGB values or undefined for using original color in the animation). Lottie animation

replaceColor function

replaceColor takes 3 arguments

source color (the color to look for in a Lottie JSON) target color (the replacement color) Lottie animation

flatten function

flatten takes 2 arguments