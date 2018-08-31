https://chenqingspring.github.io/ng-lottie/demo/
Renamed from lottie-angular2 after angular4 supported
bodymovin is Adobe After Effects plugin for exporting animations as JSON, also it provide bodymovin.js for vender them as svg/canvas/html.
We currently support solids, shape layers, masks, alpha mattes, trim paths, and dash patterns. And we’ll be adding new features on a regular basis.
You can go forward, backward, and most importantly you can program your animation to respond to any interaction.
Bundle vector animations within your app without having to worry about multiple dimensions or large file sizes. Alternatively, you can decouple animation files from your app’s code entirely by loading them from a JSON API.
Learn more › http://airbnb.design/lottie/
Looking for lottie files › https://www.lottiefiles.com/
Install through npm:
npm install --save ng-lottie
Then include in your apps module:
import { Component, NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { LottieAnimationViewModule } from 'ng-lottie';
@NgModule({
imports: [
LottieAnimationViewModule.forRoot()
]
})
export class MyModule {}
Finally use in one of your apps components:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'lottie-animation-view-demo-app',
template: ` <lottie-animation-view
[options]="lottieConfig"
[width]="300"
[height]="600"
(animCreated)="handleAnimation($event)">
</lottie-animation-view>
<div id="player">
<p>Speed: x{{animationSpeed}}</p>
<div class="range-container">
<input #range type="range" value="1" min="0" max="3" step="0.5"
(change)="setSpeed(range.value)">
</div>
<button (click)="stop()">stop</button>
<button (click)="pause()">pause</button>
<button (click)="play()">play</button>
</div>`
})
export class DemoComponent {
public lottieConfig: Object;
private anim: any;
private animationSpeed: number = 1;
constructor() {
this.lottieConfig = {
path: 'assets/pinjump.json',
renderer: 'canvas',
autoplay: true,
loop: true
};
}
handleAnimation(anim: any) {
this.anim = anim;
}
stop() {
this.anim.stop();
}
play() {
this.anim.play();
}
pause() {
this.anim.pause();
}
setSpeed(speed: number) {
this.animationSpeed = speed;
this.anim.setSpeed(speed);
}
}
Your contributions and suggestions are heartily welcome.
MIT