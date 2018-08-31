openbase logo
lottie-angular2

by Chen Qing
0.0.9 (see all)

Render After Effects animations on Angular based on lottie-web

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

324

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Lottie Animation View for Angular (React, Vue)

Build Status npm version GitHub issues GitHub stars GitHub license

Demo

https://chenqingspring.github.io/ng-lottie/demo/

Renamed from lottie-angular2 after angular4 supported

Wapper of bodymovin.js

bodymovin is Adobe After Effects plugin for exporting animations as JSON, also it provide bodymovin.js for vender them as svg/canvas/html.

Why Lottie?

Flexible After Effects features

We currently support solids, shape layers, masks, alpha mattes, trim paths, and dash patterns. And we’ll be adding new features on a regular basis.

Manipulate your animation any way you like

You can go forward, backward, and most importantly you can program your animation to respond to any interaction.

Small file sizes

Bundle vector animations within your app without having to worry about multiple dimensions or large file sizes. Alternatively, you can decouple animation files from your app’s code entirely by loading them from a JSON API.

Learn morehttp://airbnb.design/lottie/

Looking for lottie files › https://www.lottiefiles.com/

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install --save ng-lottie

Then include in your apps module:

import { Component, NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { LottieAnimationViewModule } from 'ng-lottie';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    LottieAnimationViewModule.forRoot()
  ]
})
export class MyModule {}

Finally use in one of your apps components:

import {Component} from '@angular/core';

@Component({
    selector: 'lottie-animation-view-demo-app',
    template: ` <lottie-animation-view
                    [options]="lottieConfig"
                    [width]="300"
                    [height]="600"
                    (animCreated)="handleAnimation($event)">
              </lottie-animation-view>
              <div id="player">
                <p>Speed: x{{animationSpeed}}</p>
                <div class="range-container">
                  <input #range type="range" value="1" min="0" max="3" step="0.5"
                    (change)="setSpeed(range.value)">
                </div>
                <button (click)="stop()">stop</button>
                <button (click)="pause()">pause</button>
                <button (click)="play()">play</button>
              </div>`
})

export class DemoComponent {

    public lottieConfig: Object;
    private anim: any;
    private animationSpeed: number = 1;

    constructor() {
        this.lottieConfig = {
            path: 'assets/pinjump.json',
            renderer: 'canvas',
            autoplay: true,
            loop: true
        };
    }

    handleAnimation(anim: any) {
        this.anim = anim;
    }

    stop() {
        this.anim.stop();
    }

    play() {
        this.anim.play();
    }

    pause() {
        this.anim.pause();
    }

    setSpeed(speed: number) {
        this.animationSpeed = speed;
        this.anim.setSpeed(speed);
    }

}

Contribution

Your contributions and suggestions are heartily welcome.

License

MIT

