LostGrid is a powerful grid system built in PostCSS that works with any preprocessor and even vanilla CSS.
If you have any questions, comments, or concerns please feel free to open an issue. You're also welcome to tweet @LostGrid if an issue seems too formal.
LostGrid makes use of
calc() to create stunning grids based on fractions you define without having to pass a lot of options.
Read the docs on LostGrid.org!
calc() to create the grid. Thus, LostGrid is limited to browsers that support
calc(). The great thing is that
calc() is widely supported in all current browsers and the LostGrid usage of
calc() is supported as far back as IE9+.
calc() support as IE10 except for background position which LostGrid doesn't affect)
Note: LostGrid no longer supports Node less than 10 (i.e. 8.x, 4.x, etc.) . I'll be following the Node LTS plan for Node. Let me know if you any questions. Thanks!