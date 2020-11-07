openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
los

lost

by Peter Ramsing
8.3.1 (see all)

LostGrid is a powerful grid system built in PostCSS that works with any preprocessor and even vanilla CSS.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.6K

GitHub Stars

4.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme



Codecov

LostGrid is a powerful grid system built in PostCSS that works with any preprocessor and even vanilla CSS.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns please feel free to open an issue. You're also welcome to tweet @LostGrid if an issue seems too formal.

Getting Started

LostGrid makes use of calc() to create stunning grids based on fractions you define without having to pass a lot of options.

Read the docs on LostGrid.org!

Browser Support

  • LostGrid relies on calc() to create the grid. Thus, LostGrid is limited to browsers that support calc(). The great thing is that calc() is widely supported in all current browsers and the LostGrid usage of calc() is supported as far back as IE9+.
  • If using LostGrid in flexbox mode browser support is limited to IE 10+.
  • Calc browser support
  • Flexbox browser support

Official Support

  • LostGrid is tested in the following browsers for compatibility
    • IE10+ (IE9 has the same calc() support as IE10 except for background position which LostGrid doesn't affect)
    • Evergreen Browsers (as they update automatically, tests are performed on the latest version of the following browsers)
      • Chrome
        • Chrome Canary + Chromium as well
      • Opera
      • Firefox
        • FirefoxDeveloperEdition as well
      • Edge
    • Safari 9+
  • Automated browser testing with Selenium is coming soon. 👍

Note: LostGrid no longer supports Node less than 10 (i.e. 8.x, 4.x, etc.) . I'll be following the Node LTS plan for Node. Let me know if you any questions. Thanks!

 

LostGrid Team

 

Thanks

  • Cory Simmons for creating this grid!
  • Alex Bass for being available to bounce ideas off of.
  • Maria Keller for the amazing logo. Be sure to hire her for all your design and motion graphic needs.
  • Everyone who files an Issue when something isn't working as expected.
  • Everyone who has contributed.

 

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial