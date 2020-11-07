





LostGrid is a powerful grid system built in PostCSS that works with any preprocessor and even vanilla CSS.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns please feel free to open an issue. You're also welcome to tweet @LostGrid if an issue seems too formal.

Getting Started

LostGrid makes use of calc() to create stunning grids based on fractions you define without having to pass a lot of options.

Read the docs on LostGrid.org!

Browser Support

LostGrid relies on calc() to create the grid. Thus, LostGrid is limited to browsers that support calc() . The great thing is that calc() is widely supported in all current browsers and the LostGrid usage of calc() is supported as far back as IE9+.

browser support is limited to IE 10+. Calc browser support

Flexbox browser support

Official Support

LostGrid is tested in the following browsers for compatibility IE10+ (IE9 has the same calc() support as IE10 except for background position which LostGrid doesn't affect) Evergreen Browsers (as they update automatically, tests are performed on the latest version of the following browsers) Chrome Chrome Canary + Chromium as well Opera Firefox FirefoxDeveloperEdition as well Edge Safari 9+

Automated browser testing with Selenium is coming soon. 👍

Note: LostGrid no longer supports Node less than 10 (i.e. 8.x, 4.x, etc.) . I'll be following the Node LTS plan for Node. Let me know if you any questions. Thanks!

LostGrid Team

Thanks