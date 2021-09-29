THIS README IS FOR VERSION 2. SWITCH TO
1-STABLE BRANCH FOR THE
VERSION 1 DOCUMENTATION.
IF YOU NEED COMPATIBILITY WITH OLDER VERSIONS OF NODEJS, PLEASE USE V1.0.6 WHICH IS
COMPATIBLE BACK TO NODE 0.4.
npm i lorem-ipsum@1.0.6
lorem-ipsum is a JavaScript module for generating passages of lorem
ipsum text. Lorem ipsum text is commonly used as placeholder text in
publishing, graphic design, and web development.
lorem-ipsum is compatible with the browser, Node.JS, and React Native.
npm i lorem-ipsum
The class is the recommended way to use
lorem-ipsum since version 2.
It makes it simpler to generate text using the same options.
import { LoremIpsum } from "lorem-ipsum";
// const LoremIpsum = require("lorem-ipsum").LoremIpsum;
const lorem = new LoremIpsum({
sentencesPerParagraph: {
max: 8,
min: 4
},
wordsPerSentence: {
max: 16,
min: 4
}
});
lorem.generateWords(1);
lorem.generateSentences(5);
lorem.generateParagraphs(7);
lorem-ipsum version 2 exports a function that is backwards-
compatible with the default function exported by
lorem-ipsum version
import { loremIpsum } from "lorem-ipsum";
// const loremIpsum = require("lorem-ipsum").loremIpsum;
loremIpsum(); // generates one sentence
Like before, you can pass in a number of options to customize the output. The example below shows the default options.
import { loremIpsum } from "lorem-ipsum";
loremIpsum({
count: 1, // Number of "words", "sentences", or "paragraphs"
format: "plain", // "plain" or "html"
paragraphLowerBound: 3, // Min. number of sentences per paragraph.
paragraphUpperBound: 7, // Max. number of sentences per paragarph.
random: Math.random, // A PRNG function
sentenceLowerBound: 5, // Min. number of words per sentence.
sentenceUpperBound: 15, // Max. number of words per sentence.
suffix: "\n", // Line ending, defaults to "\n" or "\r\n" (win32)
units: "sentences", // paragraph(s), "sentence(s)", or "word(s)"
words: ["ad", ...] // Array of words to draw from
})
lorem-ipsum includes a command line interface (CLI) program for generating
passages of lorem ipsum text directly from your terminal. This CLI program
is compatible with Mac OSX, Windows, and Linux. On Linux you will need to
install xclip. On Ubuntu:
apt-get install xclip.
Simply install the module globally to take advantage of this feature.
npm i -g lorem-ipsum
Execute the statement
lorem-ipsum [count] [units] from your terminal to
generate a passage of lorem ipsum text. You can additional arguments to
the program.
lorem-ipsum --version
# Displays the version number
lorem-ipsum --help
# Displays the help documentation
lorem-ipsum 1 word
# Prints one word
lorem-ipsum 2 words
# Prints two words
lorem-ipsum 1 sentence
# Prints one sentence
lorem-ipsum 2 sentences
# Prints two sentences
lorem-ipsum 1 paragraph
# Prints one paragraph
lorem-ipsum 2 paragraphs
# Prints two paragraphs
lorem-ipsum 2 paragraphs --copy
# Prints two pargraphs and copies it to your clipboard
lorem-ipsum 2 pargraphs --format html
# Prints two paragraphs in HTML format
lorem-ipsum 2 paragraphs --format html --copy
# Prints two paragraphs in HTML format and copies it to your clipboard.
Uprading from version 1.x? The
--count and
--units options have been
dropped in favor of the natural language interface shown in the examples
above.
Copyright (c) 2012-2020 Nickolas Kenyeres nickolas@knicklabs.com
Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.