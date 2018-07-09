Convention driven framework for building front-end applications using React/Redux. Heavily opinionated and highly respectful. Built on React, Webpack, Redux and React-Router.
Lore's goal is to provide a framework that makes it easy to build React applications and is capable of supporting a mature real-world application. To understand how the framework makes it easier to get started with React, and what problems it's trying to solve, please see the intro video on the homepage or through this direct link.
If you're new to React, you may be interested in this video discussing the challenges building a React application from scratch as additional context on how Lore reduces the learning curve for React development.
There are a lot of demands on front-end applications as they evolve to support the growing demands of the user base. Lore's goal is to build support for many of those common feature concerns into the architecture. Below is a list of UI concerns Lore addresses or is planning to address, linked to their documentation page:
The documentation for Lore is hosted at http://www.lorejs.org.
There is a tutorial for learning Lore on the website. It covers:
If you have any questions, feel free to create an issue. If you'd rather discuss over chat, there is a Lore Slack Team which you can join using this link.
While Lore provides a solution to create the types of experiences required of forms and dialogs, through its data structure and support for optimistic updates (such as detecting when a specific resource has suceeded or failed at being created, updated or deleted), the framework itself doesn't provide a direct solution for creating forms and dialogs, as too much about them is specific to the unique branding and experience requirements of an application.
There is however a related repository called lore-forms, that documents an approach for building forms and dialogs that you may like. To see if it appeals to you, you can follow the form construction tutorial on the website that builds up the patterns used by
lore-forms from scratch.
You can find more documentation about
lore-forms on the website at this link.
Since Lore is still in active development, I'm going to list the things that have immediate focus here.
lore-hook-connect with new blueprints and mappings (v0.12.3)
lore to load initializers after hooks (v0.12.4)
module export for tree-shaking
React.PropTypes with
react-prop-types
React.createClass with
react-create-class
es5 repo for Quickstart with branches for each step
es6 repo for Quickstart with branches for each step
esnext repo for Quickstart with branches for each step
Dan Abramov's Hot Reloading with Time Travel talk from React Europe 2015 demonstrated an incredible (and unique) value proposition for Redux and the functional programming concepts it uses as a foundation. That functionality has since been packaged into a library called react-hot-loader, which has gone through two major versions, with the beta version for v3 currently in development.
While there are tutorials that demonstrate how to obtain that functionality in React applications (webpack tutorial, react-hot-loader tutorial) the library itself does not currently work with react-router, which is why it's not included as part of the development environment for Lore.
Once those issues are resolved, Lore will investigate including it as a default development behavior, similar to the way the Redux DevTools are included by default starting in
v0.12.