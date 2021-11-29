openbase logo
3.3.3 (see all)

A convenient _custom element_ for embedding animated icons.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

441

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

lord-icon-element

A convenient custom element for embedding animated icons.

Overview

lord-icon-element lets you write websites with fancy, interactive, animated icons. With this element you can embed and control Lottie Files. Under the hood, the library uses awesome lottie-web animation player. Explore supported free interactive icons.

Installation

$ npm install lord-icon-element lottie-web

Usage

From script module:

import { loadAnimation } from "lottie-web";
import { defineLordIconElement } from "lord-icon-element";

// register lottie and define custom element
defineLordIconElement(loadAnimation);

From markup:

<lord-icon trigger="hover" src="/my-icon.json"></lord-icon>

Examples

For more usage examples visit our repository. It's recommended to run them with:

npm i
npm start

After that your browser will start automatically with our demo.

