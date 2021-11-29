A convenient custom element for embedding animated icons.

Overview

lord-icon-element lets you write websites with fancy, interactive, animated icons. With this element you can embed and control Lottie Files. Under the hood, the library uses awesome lottie-web animation player. Explore supported free interactive icons.

Installation

$ npm install lord-icon-element lottie-web

Usage

From script module:

import { loadAnimation } from "lottie-web" ; import { defineLordIconElement } from "lord-icon-element" ; defineLordIconElement(loadAnimation);

From markup:

< lord-icon trigger = "hover" src = "/my-icon.json" > </ lord-icon >

Examples

For more usage examples visit our repository. It's recommended to run them with:

npm i npm start

After that your browser will start automatically with our demo.