Loppo is an extremely easy static site generator of markdown documents. You get your site with only one command. Please visit demo.
Attention: Loppo is still in its very early stages. Use it in production at your own risk.
First of all, arrange your documents into the following structure.
Now, install Loppo.
$ npm install loppo -g
Enter your project directory.
$ cd myProject
Run the command.
$ loppo
Now, Loppo will build the document site under
dist sub-directory. After the building process, you could open the site in your browser.
$ open dist/index.html
GPL v3