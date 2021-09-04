openbase logo
lop

loppo

by Ruan YiFeng
0.6.24 (see all)

an extremely easy static site generator of markdown documents

Overview

5

GitHub Stars

674

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

17

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Loppo is an extremely easy static site generator of markdown documents. You get your site with only one command. Please visit demo.

Features

How to use

Attention: Loppo is still in its very early stages. Use it in production at your own risk.

First of all, arrange your documents into the following structure.

Now, install Loppo.

$ npm install loppo -g

Enter your project directory.

$ cd myProject

Run the command.

$ loppo

Now, Loppo will build the document site under dist sub-directory. After the building process, you could open the site in your browser.

$ open dist/index.html

License

GPL v3

