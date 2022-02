Fast (and loose) selective process.env replacer using js-tokens instead of an AST. Works just like envify but much faster.

Gotchas

Doesn't handle broken syntax.

Doesn't look inside embedded expressions in template strings. this won't work: console .log( `the current env is ${process.env.NODE_ENV} ` );

Doesn't replace oddly-spaced or oddly-commented expressions. this won't work: console .log(process. env. NODE_ENV);



loose-envify has the exact same interface as envify, including the CLI.

Benchmark