This is a sample project using the 7-1 architecture pattern and sticking to Sass Guidelines writing conventions.
Each folder of this project has its own
README.md file to explain the purpose and add extra information. Be sure to browse the repository to see how it works.
This boilerplate does not provide a
.sass version as it would be painful to maintain both versions without an appropriate build process. However, it is very easy to convert this boilerplate to Sass indented syntax.
Clone it, head into the project and then run:
sass-convert -F scss -T sass -i -R ./ && find . -iname “*.scss” -exec bash -c 'mv "$0" “${0%\.scss}.sass"' {} \;
When using
node-sass - in order to build that boilerplate, one needs to:
node-sass if not yet installed:
npm install -g node-sass
node-sass stylesheets/main.scss dist/main.css