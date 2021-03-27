Sass Boilerplate

This is a sample project using the 7-1 architecture pattern and sticking to Sass Guidelines writing conventions.

Each folder of this project has its own README.md file to explain the purpose and add extra information. Be sure to browse the repository to see how it works.

Using the indented syntax

Sass conversion

This boilerplate does not provide a .sass version as it would be painful to maintain both versions without an appropriate build process. However, it is very easy to convert this boilerplate to Sass indented syntax.

Clone it, head into the project and then run:

sass-convert - F scss - T sass -i - R ./ && find . -iname “*.scss” -exec bash - c 'mv "$0" “${ 0 %\.scss}.sass "' {} \;

Use with Node-sass

When using node-sass - in order to build that boilerplate, one needs to:

install node-sass if not yet installed:

npm install -g node-sass

run build command from command line: